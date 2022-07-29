Drake Responds to Backlash About His Private Jet Usage

www.bet.com
rollingout.com
Intruder arrested at Drake’s mansion reveals a secret about the rapper
On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.
Taylor Swift Responds To Report Slamming Her Private Jet Emissions
A new report analyzing CO2 emissions from celebrities' private jets had ranked the pop star as the worst polluter so far this year.
Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family
Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
BET
Blueface Responds After Viral Video Of Physical Altercation With Girlfriend Surfaces
Rapper Blueface took to his Instagram account to respond after a viral video of a physical altercation with girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced. According to TMZ, LAPD says the incident is officially under investigation and cops are looking to interview both Blueface and Chrisean, as well as review more surveillance from the scene. Possible charges may occur from prosecutors following the completion of the investigation.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
Drake’s Catching Heat For Posting Picture Of Unsuspecting Random Woman On Instagram
Drake has once again ignited controversy. The rapper has been partying it up while on vacation in St. Tropez this week and is now being accused of questionable behavior that’s happened to him plenty of time: unwanted public pictures. While posting pictures and videos of the vibes at a...
ETOnline.com
Drake and YouTube Star Suede Brooks 'Having Fun Together' Amid St. Tropez Trip, Source Says
Drake has his sights set on a new woman -- and it's none other than model and social media star Suede Brooks. The duo was spotted on vacation together in St. Tropez, France, looking cozy on a yacht. A source tells ET, Drake has been hanging out with Suede in...
BET
Tupac’s Sister Alleges Music Executive Is ‘Refusing To Comply’ in Ongoing Battle Over Rapper’s Estate
Things are not looking good for Tupac Shakur’s estate as his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, told a Los Angeles judge on Monday (July 25th) that music executive Tom Whalley, who is the current owner of Tupac’s estate, has refused to fully comply with a key court order in their ongoing legal battle according to Billboard. Sekyiwa called out the music executive for having a “disregard for transparency” and “false sense of entitlement.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane's Wife Shuts Down Rumours His Rolling Loud Set With Quavo & Takeoff Was Cut Short
It's been a chaotic few days down at Rolling Loud Miami, what with Kid Cudi walking off stage after being disrespected by his audience, Kanye West making a surprise appearance during Lil Durk's set after dropping out of his own, and now, rumour has it Gucci Mane's stage time was faced with some trouble.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Home Intruder Who Claimed To Be His Son Arrested At $70M L.A. Mansion
Los Angeles, CA – A man who trespassed onto Drake’s new home near Beverly Hills and claimed to be the rapper’s son was arrested last week. As TMZ reported on Tuesday (July 19), cops were called to the 6 God’s mansion last Friday (July 15) after an employee saw someone near the pool house. LAPD questioned the 23-year-old intruder, who claimed Drake is his dad and he was simply waiting for him to arrive home.
Complex
50 Cent on Former G-Unit Artists Whose Careers Never Took Off: ‘I Can’t Make People Buy Records’
During a recent appearance on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, 50 Cent opened up about his role as head of G-Unit Records, which has steered the careers of prominent rappers such as Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo. When asked if he’s been criticized by certain artists for their...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Says Former G-Unit Artists Still Blame Him For Their Career Failures
50 Cent says that, as the head of G-Unit, artists would constantly blame him for their own career failures. Speaking candidly with Houston’s 97.9 The Box for a recent interview, the legendary New York rapper discussed his role as the head of the record label. Under 50 Cent's direction,...
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Explains His 'Disdain' For Diddy & Claims He Came Up With 'Mo Money Mo Problems'
Ma$e opened up about his “disdain” for Diddy on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Sitting down with co-hosts Wallo and Gillie Da Kid on Sunday (July 31), the former Bad Boy Records rapper said he never got the credit or money he deserved from his time on the label, while claiming Puff Daddy never wanted to elevate him to the next level.
COVIDpapi: Drake Postpones Young Money Reunion Show After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Drake takes to Instagram to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his Young Money Reunion show in Toronto.
BET
Dillard’s Clerk Fired For Using N-Word In Viral Video
A Dillard’s employee in Dallas has been fired after he allegedly yelled the N-word at a Black father who showed graceful restraint to the worker in a video that went viral. In a video posted to Instagram, the Black man is heard saying, “My 10-year-old son heard you call me ‘a fucking n*****,’ I want you to know this is unacceptable.”
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Shows Off His Rap Skills While Freestyling With A Fan In Toronto
Toronto, Canada – DJ Khaled has worked with many a rap icon throughout his decorated career, but what about his own skills on the mic?. During a recent trip to Toronto, Canada, the We The Best boss was out and about when he bumped into a fan who started freestyling for him. Khaled wasn’t going to let the guy have all the fun, though, as he joined the cypher by kicking some rhymes of his own.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
South Central Los Angeles Rapper Eastside K-Boy Expands as Creative Consultant
South Central Los Angeles native Kenneth Walker, sometimes known as EastSide K-boy, is busy dropping new music and attending to his duties as a creative consultant for Shaka Wear. If you are unfamiliar with this West Coast artist, Glasses Malone realized his gift for lyrics early, and he quickly added him to the Blu Division team and helped him develop his unique rap style.
Cara Delevingne Explains 'Odd' Behavior With Megan Thee Stallion at BBMAs
The model went viral with photos of her holding the rapper's dress train made the rounds on social media.
