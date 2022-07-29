ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Drake Responds to Backlash About His Private Jet Usage

BET
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bet.com

Comments / 5

Related
rollingout.com

Intruder arrested at Drake’s mansion reveals a secret about the rapper

On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Black Enterprise

Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family

Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Blueface Responds After Viral Video Of Physical Altercation With Girlfriend Surfaces

Rapper Blueface took to his Instagram account to respond after a viral video of a physical altercation with girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced. According to TMZ, LAPD says the incident is officially under investigation and cops are looking to interview both Blueface and Chrisean, as well as review more surveillance from the scene. Possible charges may occur from prosecutors following the completion of the investigation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BET

Tupac’s Sister Alleges Music Executive Is ‘Refusing To Comply’ in Ongoing Battle Over Rapper’s Estate

Things are not looking good for Tupac Shakur’s estate as his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, told a Los Angeles judge on Monday (July 25th) that music executive Tom Whalley, who is the current owner of Tupac’s estate, has refused to fully comply with a key court order in their ongoing legal battle according to Billboard. Sekyiwa called out the music executive for having a “disregard for transparency” and “false sense of entitlement.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Drake
HipHopDX.com

Drake Home Intruder Who Claimed To Be His Son Arrested At $70M L.A. Mansion

Los Angeles, CA – A man who trespassed onto Drake’s new home near Beverly Hills and claimed to be the rapper’s son was arrested last week. As TMZ reported on Tuesday (July 19), cops were called to the 6 God’s mansion last Friday (July 15) after an employee saw someone near the pool house. LAPD questioned the 23-year-old intruder, who claimed Drake is his dad and he was simply waiting for him to arrive home.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Backlash#Pollution
HipHopDX.com

Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk

Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Explains His 'Disdain' For Diddy & Claims He Came Up With 'Mo Money Mo Problems'

Ma$e opened up about his “disdain” for Diddy on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Sitting down with co-hosts Wallo and Gillie Da Kid on Sunday (July 31), the former Bad Boy Records rapper said he never got the credit or money he deserved from his time on the label, while claiming Puff Daddy never wanted to elevate him to the next level.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Dillard’s Clerk Fired For Using N-Word In Viral Video

A Dillard’s employee in Dallas has been fired after he allegedly yelled the N-word at a Black father who showed graceful restraint to the worker in a video that went viral. In a video posted to Instagram, the Black man is heard saying, “My 10-year-old son heard you call me ‘a fucking n*****,’ I want you to know this is unacceptable.”
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Shows Off His Rap Skills While Freestyling With A Fan In Toronto

Toronto, Canada – DJ Khaled has worked with many a rap icon throughout his decorated career, but what about his own skills on the mic?. During a recent trip to Toronto, Canada, the We The Best boss was out and about when he bumped into a fan who started freestyling for him. Khaled wasn’t going to let the guy have all the fun, though, as he joined the cypher by kicking some rhymes of his own.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HIP HOP
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

South Central Los Angeles Rapper Eastside K-Boy Expands as Creative Consultant

South Central Los Angeles native Kenneth Walker, sometimes known as EastSide K-boy, is busy dropping new music and attending to his duties as a creative consultant for Shaka Wear. If you are unfamiliar with this West Coast artist, Glasses Malone realized his gift for lyrics early, and he quickly added him to the Blu Division team and helped him develop his unique rap style.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy