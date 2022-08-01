ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Rehabilitation projects set for 3 Mercer County, W.Va., dams

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — After years of planning and preparation, major projects in dam rehabilitation in Mercer County are on a faster track now, with the first possibly starting next year.

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer said the three projects — Dan Hale Reservoir, Glenwood Park and James P. Bailey Lake — will include draining the lakes, installing high tech equipment at the bottom to monitor levels and modernizing all aspects of the dam to bring it up to current standards.

“They are on a 50-year cycle,” Archer said, referring to when the National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) steps in to start the process that is required. “Planning is extensive.”

Although this is a federal project, the county is involved every step of the way, he said, and that includes monthly meetings for updates.

A lot of work has already been done in preparation, including divers examining things like the lake’s flow pipes and overflows, teams coming in to do some seismic evaluations of existing structures, as well as surveying, permits and property rights.

The lakes were built primarily to prevent flooding, which in the mid-1950s inundated the Stafford Drive area of Princeton and where the high school, Hunnicutt Field, Princeton Community Hospital and many businesses are now located.

“The primary purpose was flood control,” he said, and it has been a big economic stimulus for the city.

Another purpose is to provide water for the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District.

Archer said Dan Hale Reservoir, which was built in the late 1960s, will be the first one to see work and draining it will be required.

How long that will take has not been determined.

“The water will flow into Brush Creek (within the banks of the existing drainage system) and on to the Bluestone, New and Greenbrier rivers,” he said, adding that the fish in the lake will flow out with the water.”

Archer said that should help anglers on the Bluestone.

After the rehab work is done, the lake will then be refilled and restocked.

Glenwood Park, the largest and also built during the late 1960s, will be next. Since it is a shallow lake, sediment has been a problem for years and the lake has needed dredging.

Archer said one of the jobs after the lake drains will be to remove the mud that has accumulated.

“You get in there and you may sink up in the mud waste deep,” he said.

The entire process for all three lakes will take years, he said, but no exact timetable has yet been developed.

A cost estimate is also uncertain.

During a meeting on the projects, Derrick Crane, with the NRCS, said the federal government will cover up to 65 percent of the cost and in some cases 100 percent.

But the local match could include “in-kind” work, even meetings held over the last several years.

Crane gave one estimate for the Dan Hale work at $6.2 million, which would mean a $2.3 million local share.

However, Archer said any cost estimate now is premature because of how volatile prices are, especially with the supply chain issues.

Crane said as the project gets closer to be put out for bid, commissioners should assess the impact of the work, “how the project will impact your world, what you will have to deal with.”

Dan Hale and James P. Bailey are lakes primarily used for fishing, but Glenwood Recreation Park, which is on the lake, has many amenities for the public, including fishing, boating, hiking, mountain biking, miniature golf, disc golf, picnicking, geocaching, tennis, pickle ball, basketball, playgrounds, with more planned in the future.

“This is a complicated process,” Archer said, but it is one that is meticulously done.

“They are very cautious every step of the way,” he said of those from the NRSC as well as another partner, Southern Soil and Conservation, and they are on the “front line of environmental protection.”

“They take this very seriously,” he said. “It is a real treat to talk with them. They don’t back away from making decisions in favor of the environment.”

The post Rehabilitation projects set for 3 Mercer County, W.Va., dams appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Commission Recap: Raleigh County Budget

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission convened Tuesday, making quick work of the week’s agenda which featured items such as budget approvals and revisions, as well as code ordinance adoptions. Soon after the calling to order of Tuesday’s session, a request from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A ‘Shelter in Place’ order has been lifted, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. County Manager Jennifer Herrald says a light haze and smell of chlorine was in the air in the area. Dispatchers say it was reported a little after 5 a.m. Thursday.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News July 27 – Aug. 2

Marriages Ashton Terry McNicholas to Madison Brooke Gill. Fiduciaries Deidre Henrick, Administrator of the Ruth H McClung estate; Heather Ann Sprouse, Administrator of the David Harold Sprouse estate; Helen L McLean, Administrator of the Robert Lawrence Peck Jr. estate; Johnie Melvin Plumley, Administrator of the Freddie Amos Plumley estate; Jeffrey Canterbury, Administrator of the Alan Davis Wygal estate; Charles Roger Lester, Administrator of the Inez Sue Lester estate. RELATED: Click here to see past Summers County Courthouse News Land Transfers Rondal Lee Perdew to Dakota Mullins-Webb and Joe J Grizzel and Dakota Webb-Mullins, Lot Numbers 21, 14, 15, 16 & 22, Pipestem District; G Russell Rollyson Jr., Deputy Commissioner of delinquent and...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha, surrounding counties under flood watch through weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has not escaped the possibility of flash flooding with a cold front moving in early Friday morning that will bring with it a lot of moisture through the weekend. National Weather Service has placed most counties under a flood watch. NWS Meteorologist Ray Young...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, WV
Government
Princeton, WV
Government
Princeton, WV
Sports
City
Lake, WV
Princeton, WV
Basketball
Mercer County, WV
Sports
County
Mercer County, WV
City
Princeton, WV
wvpublic.org

Biden Administration Invests In W.Va. Communities Struggling With Water Infrastructure

The Biden Administration is providing technical assistance to two West Virginia counties lacking basic water services. The assistance will help communities identify infrastructure needs and apply for federal dollars. The Environmental Protection Agency will use new and existing programs to help disadvantaged communities in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. The Closing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Princeton Community Hospital holds active shooter drill

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital spent two to three months planning and preparing for Wednesday’s active shooter drill. The hospital recruited the help of the Princeton Police Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department for the drill. Karen Bowling, CEO of PCH, and Lieutenant Eric Pugh, a detective with PPD, said this is […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

State of Preparedness issued for Kanawha County due to possible severe weather

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission issued a State of Preparedness for Kanawha County on Thursday. This action is due to the potential for heavy rain and strong winds predicted for the region. According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, and damaging wind gusts and flooding are expected. Emergency Manager […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Justice helps break ground on new section of Coalfields Expressway

WELCH, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice vowed to residents of McDowell County Monday he would not stop pushing until the Coalfields Expressway is complete. “I want to see it completed and done. It’s not going to be completed to the Virginia line before I’m gone, but honest to God I’m going to leave enough stone so that it will be completed,” said the Governor during a groundbreaking for a 5.12 Mile section of the highway from Welch to state Route 16.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Jones
Person
Bill Archer
Person
James Monroe
WVNS

Traffic delays in Tazewell County due to construction

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Traffic delays are expected near the Tazewell/Russell County line in both directions due to blasting. Construction is expected to be starting at 3:00 P.M. Drivers and commuters are asked to find an alternate route at that time. Continue to follow 59News for an update on this story.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDTV

Skeletal remains found in Raleigh County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sheriff Van Meter, with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), confirmed that skeletal remains were found in the Rhodell area Tuesday morning. The West Virginia State Police and the RCSO are investigating the scene. The remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Mass grave at Lewisburg unique among Confederate monuments

LEWISBURG, W.Va.—Of the many historic landmarks in Lewisburg, perhaps none is more remarkable than a cross-shaped Confederate grave on a hill above the city's downtown historic district. In a shady park setting ideally suited to contemplation, the remains of 95 unknown Confederate soldiers lie buried in a mass grave...
LEWISBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Mavericks#Basketball
WTRF- 7News

Human skeletal remains found in West Virginia

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Commission Recap: Employment and Ordinances

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s meeting of the Raleigh County Commission kept a brisk pace in cycling through agenda items for the regular session. New employment was broached following budget revision discussions, and William Joseph Crst was presented for approval by the commission at Raleigh County Fire Coordinator.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Crime in the Coalfields Episode 13 out now!

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The thirteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the gruesome murder of a random, innocent victim, is available right now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
hotelnewsresource.com

Best Western Plus Beckley Inn Opens in Beckley, West Virginia

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the Best Western Plus Beckley Inn, located at 125 Hylton Lane in Beckley, West Virginia. The hotel is owned by Vishnu Patel of V.P. Management and features 88 guestrooms, nine of which are suites. The Best Western Plus Beckley Inn recently...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVU and The Summitt Bechtel Reserve to hold hiring event

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The Summitt Bechtel Reserve and WVU are teaming up for a hiring event. This is for their Science and Adventure School held at the Summitt. The event is on August 3 at the JW Hazleton Welcome Center in Oak Hill. “This is a great opportunity for those just getting out of […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNT-TV

Bluefield Police confirm shooting not a drive-by

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to the Bluefield Police Department, one person was shot during a shooting in Bluefield on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. While multiple local news outlets reported the shooting as a drive-by, Bluefield Police confirmed to 59News that it was not. The shooting happened on Fulton Street. One person was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to their arm.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

White Coat Ceremony held for Nursing students at Bluefield State University

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State University welcomed its first nursing students to a white coat ceremony.  Normally, this type of ceremony is for doctors in medical school, but Director of Nursing Sandra Wynn said it can be for all in the healthcare profession. “It is a ceremony to bring the nursing students into the fold […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy