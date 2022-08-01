ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia man admits COVID-19 loan fraud scheme

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHLLt_0gxpwvMI00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has admitted accepting more than $41,000 in paycheck protection loans under a federal COVID-19 assistance program for a business that did not exist.

Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud in federal court.

Breckenridge obtained two paycheck protection loans that were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the CARES Act, which provided emergency financial assistance to Americans hit by the economic impact caused by the pandemic.

He admitted that the business was not registered in West Virginia. He also said he falsely stated that the business was established in 2014 and was operating on February 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to court records.

The SBA forgave the loans in August 2021, court records showed.

Breckenridge faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing on Nov. 17. He also agreed to pay restitution.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said it was the first pandemic-related fraud conviction in the state’s southern district, “and sadly, it probably won’t be the last.”

The post West Virginia man admits COVID-19 loan fraud scheme appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

West Virginia gets landmark settlement against the “Big 3″ opioid distributors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia counties and cities took three big pharma companies to court. The 54 counties and cities across West Virginia have been fighting Amerisource, Cardinal Health, and McKesson in regards to opioid crisis. According to officials, the $400 million settlement means West Virginia will receive more...
ECONOMY
WDTV

West Virginia attorney general’s motion in favor of Hope Scholarship is denied

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey’s motion to keep the Hope Scholarship running until an appeal case is heard was denied. The scholarship was recently ruled unconstitutional, shutting the program down. The Hope Scholarship gives West Virginia students funding to go out of the public...
EDUCATION
WDTV

West Virginia joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force that aims to take legal action against telecommunication companies responsible for the robocalls. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the only goal of the task force is to reduce “illegal robocalls.”. “Over time, one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Medicaid programs will provide coverage for transgender care

Charleston, WV (AP)- District Judge Robert C. Chambers has ruled that West Virginia’s Medicaid program will provide coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender residents. The LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit accusing the state of violating the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid law by not covering treatments for gender dysphoria.
HEALTH SERVICES
Farm and Dairy

Swine influenza detected in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards over $19,000 to 21 fire departments across the state

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announced its 10th annual Firefighting Support Grant Program recipients. The company will award $19,788 in assistance to 21 fire departments and emergency management services within the company’s service area. The program covers many fire department expenses, including personal protective gear and communications equipment.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

When does school start in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County Wednesday, Aug. 17, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#West 11#Bobcats#Josh Jones#American Football#Breckenridge#Americans#West Virginia Daily News
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline

The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia sees slight increase in COVID hospitalizations, infections

CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations slightly increased again in the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department in its Wednesday morning pandemic update reported 349 people were in a hospital, 186 of those unvaccinated, up 12 from 337...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
wvexplorer.com

How Pruntytown reformatory became a bogeyman in W.Va.

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va.—If you were an unruly boy growing up in West Virginia before the 1980s, there's a chance your misbehaviors were met with the threat of banishment to Pruntytown. Pruntytown! Any infraction that could not otherwise be dealt with might lead to the mention of the word by adults....
POLITICS
WDTV

Workforce issues becoming a problem in WV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are many labor jobs available, but not enough people to fill them. Sherman Sapp use to be a plumber, that was until he retired last year. He says there are many problems in the workforce with not enough staff and too many jobs. “Most businesses...
ECONOMY
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden. The West Virginia Development Office administers the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro News

DHHR updates COVID numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 3,166 active cases of COVID-19. Wednesday’s dashboard update shows 995 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. There were six additional deaths recorded including the deaths of a 65-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 51-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old female from Braxton County.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Most diverse counties in West Virginia

(STACKER)—The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others. Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties […]
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

Biden Administration Invests In W.Va. Communities Struggling With Water Infrastructure

The Biden Administration is providing technical assistance to two West Virginia counties lacking basic water services. The assistance will help communities identify infrastructure needs and apply for federal dollars. The Environmental Protection Agency will use new and existing programs to help disadvantaged communities in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. The Closing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

12 kids in W.Va. hospitalized with COVID-19

CHARLESTON — A dozen children were hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. That’s twice as many as were listed on Friday in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ daily update on the status of the virus in the state. Four of them were in intensive care units, with one on a ventilator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Sissonville man reported missing

SISSONVILE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Wayne Scarff, 59, of Hughart Drive in Sissonville, West Virginia, is missing. Scarff was reported missing on Tuesday by a relative who last spoke with him in early July. Scarff may frequent Charleston’s West Side area. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy