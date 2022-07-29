Pattern of ‘clear’ online warning signs pre-dating mass shootings going unchecked: Why?

wibqam.com
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Bears Spending Billions To Leave TownJim RyanChicago, IL
Click2Houston.com
National and local media, including KPRC 2, file lawsuit against Texas DPS over lack of transparency after Uvalde school shooting
HOUSTON – A coalition of more than a dozen national, state, and local media organizations, including KPRC 2 and our station’s parent company Graham Media Group, filed a lawsuit Monday against the Texas Department of Public Safety related to the Uvalde school shooting and the agency’s lack of transparency.
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish
A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
wnypapers.com
NFPD investigating gunshot victim
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Niagara Falls Police and Niagara Falls Fire departments responded to an address in the 500 block of 19th Street for a report of an unresponsive male. The 59-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound and was deceased at the scene. NFPD detectives are...
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
Cattle battle continues in Niagara County as people protest outside an animal sanctuary
NEWFANE N.Y. (WIVB) — The cattle battle in Niagara County continues, as around hundred people protest outside Asha’s Farm Sanctuary demanding the owner releases two cows. In a story News 4 told viewers first, two cows somehow found their way from McKee Farms to an animal sanctuary in the town and owner Tracy Murphy does […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
Open Letter To Whoever Did That Striping Nightmare on Forest Ave.
How did anyone think that this was acceptable? We all make mistakes. But, how did someone not take a step back and think: 'Hmm...maybe I should fix this.'. Forest Road in Buffalo recently got painted with new center lines and bike lanes. The job is brutal. None of the lines are straight. In fact, they are so bad that the internet thought that it may be some kind of joke. Take a look at some of the pictures below.
Is Buffalo Full Of Cheaters?
According to the list, Buffalo is ranked in the top 15, but not the top 10, so it's safe to assume that there are some faithful people left in the city. Buffalo was the only city in New York to make the top 20. Buffalo ranked 12 on the list, which is better than the top 10, but not that great.
Town of Tonawanda dentist receives jail time for attempted forcible touching
The district attorney's office said the incident occurred on May 27, 2020, at a dental office Greenhaven Terrace in the Town of Tonawanda.
Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Buffalo Mayor Brown on semi-automatic gun ban
On Friday, The House of Representatives passed legislation banning semi-automatic guns for the first time since the original ban expired in 2004
Sweet Buffalo: GoFundMe set up for twins who underwent Sagittal Craniosynostosis surgery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — David and Felicia Kazmierczak and their twin three-year-old sons, Logan and Dante, of North Tonawanda, joined News 4 at 7 on Monday to discuss the twins’ recent surgery, with Jordan Norkus and Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa. The twins were born with Sagittal Craniosynostosis, which means their heads hardened too quickly, preventing […]
WKBW-TV
'Friends of Night People' allowing displaced people a place to turn to for necessities
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Larry Norwood has come to Friends of Night People for the last 20 years. Friends of Night People client, Larry Norwood said, "[I come] from a dysfunctional family, but from a good family. I struggled with alcohol and addiction, homelessness, depression. I had nowhere to go."
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
Food caravan held on Jefferson
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been more than two months since the Tops mass shooting and humanitarian efforts helping Buffalo’s East Side are still going strong. Black on Black Crime Incorporated brought a food caravan all the way from their dialogue center in Cleveland to the Community Resource Center on Jefferson Ave. Food and […]
Time Stops and Gets Arrested in Wheatfield
An Erie County man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into a stopped car in the road. According to the New York State Police, troopers from the Niagara barracks responded to a call after agents with the U.S. Border Patrol allegedly found a car stopped on River Road in Wheatfield, New York at approximately 2:28am on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly crash on Bailey Avenue
The crash occurred on July 8, 2020 in the area of Bailey Avenue and East Lovejoy Street. A judge found him guilty of one count of second-degree manslaughter in June.
Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York
Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
