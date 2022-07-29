ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

After 20 deaths, Connecticut turns to technology to prevent wrong-way crashes

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHcK4_0gxpsWd500

Connecticut's Bond Commission approved $20 million in borrowing Friday for the purchase of equipment designed to help prevent drivers from going the wrong way down the state's highways after nearly a dozen wrong-way crashes led to 20 deaths this year.

Under the program, the state Department of Transportation plans to install cameras on wrong-way signs across the state, which will trigger flashing lights when a wrong-way driver is detected.

According to statistics from the the Connecticut Transportation Institute at the University of Connecticut, there have been 11 fatal wrong-way accidents this year, resulting in 20 deaths. There were three fatal wrong-way crashes in the state in 2020 and four in 2021, according to the Institute.

"It's shocking," Gov. Ned Lamont said after Friday's meeting. "Obviously, coming out of the pandemic we saw a lot of people driving like a bat out of hell and some extreme driving behavior."

Officials said about 80% of the accidents involved drivers impaired by alcohol or other substances.

Lamont said state police also have increased patrols and other enforcement activities in an attempt to curb the problem.

"I can guarantee you it is not infrastructure related," Eric Jackson, the executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute, told Hearst Connecticut Media. "The roads and off-ramps have not changed in the last year. It is 100% a driver behavior and human factors issue. Drivers are behaving badly on the roads."

The latest fatal crash occurred Sunday in Bridgeport. A van traveling the wrong way on Route 8 struck a car carrying a mother and her two children, police said. The mother was killed along with a passenger in the van.

ALSO READ | How inflation is causing a crisis at some local animal shelters

Anthony Johnson has more on how inflation is causing a crisis at some animal shelters.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 28

David Barz
2d ago

Why not just deport illegal aliens. We have been bombarded with illegals since Biden took office. Connecticut gives illegals all kinds of benefits. They don’t need a drivers license because they can’t read English. We always had wrong way drivers but nothing compared to since Biden took over. There has only been one change…… Open borders.

Reply(11)
16
Laura Zacks
2d ago

How about anyone coming to the country must pass a driver's test probing the differences of our driving laws compared to what they're used to, before they can get on our roads. Arrests for all law breakers and actual penalties. accountability.Stop tying police hands . Let them do their jobs. And make the Judicial system enforce it. Judges today slap the wrist and let people go

Reply(2)
8
joemama
2d ago

Put the one way spikes like at parking garages,at all the troublesome ramps

Reply(2)
6
Related
WTNH.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rt. 8 in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on Route 8 in Shelton Sunday morning, Connecticut State Police said. According to CSP, 33-year-old Julian Torres III of Naugatuck was traveling south on Route 8 on a Suzuki Motorcycle in the area of Exit 12 in Shelton just after 12 a.m. when he veered toward the center median. He became separated from the motorcycle and collided with the metal beam guardrail in the center median.
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8

2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Bridgeport, CT
Traffic
Local
Connecticut Traffic
WTNH

Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on I-290 in Worcester Leaves Man, Woman From Conn. Dead

Two people died when their pickup truck rolled over in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said. The truck's occupants, a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, were found by troopers at the scene with serious injuries, and paramedics who arrived declared them dead, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
WORCESTER, MA
WTNH

One dies in New Haven motorcycle accident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person died in a motorcycle crash on Ella Grasso Boulevard in New Haven Sunday morning. The road in the area of Adeline St. remains closed. According to a New Haven Emergency Operations spokesman, police, the fire department, and an ambulance were called to the area of 520 Ella T. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
NECN

Conn. State Police Sergeant Arrested After Evading Crash

A Connecticut State Police sergeant has been arrested after investigators said she crashed into a vehicle in Brookfield last weekend and left the scene. Troopers said Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was driving on Route 7 North in Brookfield on Sunday, July 24, around 9:30 p.m. when she rear-ended another vehicle. The...
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
WALLINGFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Traffic Accident#Bond Commission#The State#Hearst Connecticut Media
WTNH

CT state trooper sergeant suspended after misdemeanor

MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Connecticut state trooper sergeant has been suspended following an investigation into a car accident on July 24, police say. The investigation concluded Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was at fault for rear-ending another vehicle on Route 7 North in Brookfield. No injuries were reported. Koeppel was served a misdemeanor summons on July […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision in North Haven

Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding a two-vehicle crash in North Haven Saturday. It happened during the early evening hours and involved a small SUV and a motorcycle. Police said the driver and lone occupant aboard the motorcycle was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they later succumbed...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses

Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WINDHAM, CT
WTNH

Hartford shooting leaves four injured, one in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting at Main Street in Hartford left four people injured on Sunday night. When Hartford police officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound. According to officials, she was transported to the hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition. […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC Connecticut

Alcohol Involved in Some 2022 Deadly Wrong-Way Crashes

After two people were hurt in a fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 North on Thursday in New Haven, some think more needs to be done about a concerning issue in the state. “Too many wrong-way crashes,” said Danny Scarpellino of New Haven. “It needs to stop. People are getting hurt.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
06880danwoog.com

New Exit Numbers May Drive Us Crazy

Since the 1950s — through name changes (Connecticut Turnpike to Thruway to I-95), changes in speed limits and the removal of tolls — 2 things remained constant: Exit 17 was in Saugatuck, Exit 18 in Greens Farms. For even longer — as Merritt Parkway signs changed from wood...
WILTON, CT
WTNH

Bloomfield man charged in homicide: Police

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was charged with homicide following a domestic violence assault that turned fatal, police said. According to the Bloomfield Police Department, 32-year-old Kevin Carter of Bloomfield was arrested on Friday after a domestic violence incident ending in an assault on Walsh Street. On Sunday morning, the victim died from injuries […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
115K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy