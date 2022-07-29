Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends

newiberia.macaronikid.com
Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks. The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue...
Lafayette City Marshal to host second annual backpack giveaway
Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas, and team are partnering with YMCA and the Rotary Club of Lafayette South to host the Second Annual Backpack Giveaway.
Lafayette Coca-Cola team held their second annual school supply giveaway
The Lafayette Coca-Cola team along with local businesses gave away school supplies during their Second Annual School Supply drive.
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
New Iberia Haunts: A Paranormal Experience - Part Four
I can not believe we are on to Part Four of the New Iberia Haunts series with Louisiana Spirits but here it is! Last Saturday, July 23, we were able to investigate the old post office building on Main Street in downtown New Iberia with a few members of The Acadiana Chapter, along with Mr. Armond, his wife and daughter.
Make new friends as an adult is hard, but worth the effort
My friend Liam Doyle moved to Tampa in January for a new job, leaving behind deep roots and relationships in Acadiana. A couple of weeks ago, he shared a truth I learned long ago: Making friends as an adult is tough. Having made eight major moves as an adult, I’ve...
Why Former Owner of Travel Machine Taking Family on KTDY Cruise
The 99.9 KTDY Mardi Gras Cruise 2023 is booking fast. Acadiana is ready to get back to having fun and the KTDY Mardi Gras Cruise is the perfect opportunity to get back to living. With relaxed COVID-19 protocols and NO MASKS REQUIRED ONBOARD, vacationers are cruising again!. February 19-23, 2023...
Get school supplies, backpacks at these back-to-school events in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students are close to hearing the morning bell once again as summer comes to an end. In need of school supplies? Here is a list of back-to-school giveaways happening Saturday in the Baton Rouge area. District 6 Back to School Giveaway. This giveaway, hosted...
Woman’s Hospital to honor babies lost during pregnancy with tribute walk
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Woman’s Hospital will honor and remember babies lost during pregnancy or in infancy Sunday, Oct. 2. Local families who have lost a baby are invited to participate in the Walk to Remember, a short walk that will conclude with a remembrance ceremony. The event is free, but families can purchase tribute signs for their baby to line the route or shirts with a list of the babies who will be remembered.
Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
Local man hopes his North Side barbershop will make a difference in the community
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Harold “Dudy” Duffy Jr. recently opened his own barbershop on the North side of Lafayette after cutting hair with his father for 34 years. His shop has been open for about six weeks, and so far business is booming. Dudy’s clientele ranges from loyal clients of 30 plus years to new […]
Australian country star returns to Louisiana: Arnaudville in September
Australian country star, Catherine Britt, will make her way to Arnaudville, La. in September.
Faith Matters: Progression Church brings millennial melting pot together
The gumbo has been stirring since Brian Crain moved back to his native Louisiana. Crain left Texas eight years ago to found Progression Church in Baton Rouge, which has blossomed into an eclectic group of believers of various religious, ethnic, cultural, political and social backgrounds. "I love it because I...
Alcee “Red” Boudreaux gives the advice, ‘Have faith and help others when you can’
Alcee "Red" Boudreaux of Lawtell counts his blessings as he embarks on 90 years of life. “I'm blessed in so many ways from the life I lived, the children I had and the faith that I have."
Louisiana Pet Food Bank overwhelmed with applications; asking for donations
BATON ROUGE - With inflation digging its paws into the wallets of millions of Americans, it's no secret that times are rough. The economic hardships are forcing pet owners to make difficult decisions, such as choosing between dog food or a full tank of gas. Those decisions often lead to owners surrendering their pets to already overcrowded shelters.
At Lucky's Fire & Smoke, wagyu beef is the main attraction: 'It is ridiculously delicious when slow-cooked'
The chef behind a new restaurant concept involving farm-direct wagyu beef that is derived from cattle and involves a process that makes beef delicious throughout its whole body. Lucky’s Fire & Smoke owner Eddie Khoury and chef Jimmy Schmidt, the two behind the eatery that opened in the former Zuhause...
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
Revitalizing Hopkins Street in New Iberia
New Iberia, La (KADN) -"In the eighties, this was the old west end community business district, and it was thriving." Community activists and business owners in New Iberia are coming together for a common goal, attracting new business owners. Local marketing executive Micheal Messerly says he plans to help advertise...
Baby Steps: Despite recent changes, Louisiana struggles to recruit foster care workers and parents
Brandee Sandusky and her husband Rhett had been certified as foster parents for less than 24 hours in February 2018 when they got a call from the state about a newborn baby girl. “We got certified and got our first placement that same day, which hints to how great the...
