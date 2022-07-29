Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

By by Tracie Ysaguire, Publisher for Macaroni KID New Iberia
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WAFB

Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks. The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be

Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Iberia Haunts: A Paranormal Experience - Part Four

I can not believe we are on to Part Four of the New Iberia Haunts series with Louisiana Spirits but here it is! Last Saturday, July 23, we were able to investigate the old post office building on Main Street in downtown New Iberia with a few members of The Acadiana Chapter, along with Mr. Armond, his wife and daughter.
theadvocate.com

Make new friends as an adult is hard, but worth the effort

My friend Liam Doyle moved to Tampa in January for a new job, leaving behind deep roots and relationships in Acadiana. A couple of weeks ago, he shared a truth I learned long ago: Making friends as an adult is tough. Having made eight major moves as an adult, I’ve...
brproud.com

Get school supplies, backpacks at these back-to-school events in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students are close to hearing the morning bell once again as summer comes to an end. In need of school supplies? Here is a list of back-to-school giveaways happening Saturday in the Baton Rouge area. District 6 Back to School Giveaway. This giveaway, hosted...
brproud.com

Woman’s Hospital to honor babies lost during pregnancy with tribute walk

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Woman’s Hospital will honor and remember babies lost during pregnancy or in infancy Sunday, Oct. 2. Local families who have lost a baby are invited to participate in the Walk to Remember, a short walk that will conclude with a remembrance ceremony. The event is free, but families can purchase tribute signs for their baby to line the route or shirts with a list of the babies who will be remembered.
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Progression Church brings millennial melting pot together

The gumbo has been stirring since Brian Crain moved back to his native Louisiana. Crain left Texas eight years ago to found Progression Church in Baton Rouge, which has blossomed into an eclectic group of believers of various religious, ethnic, cultural, political and social backgrounds. "I love it because I...
wbrz.com

Louisiana Pet Food Bank overwhelmed with applications; asking for donations

BATON ROUGE - With inflation digging its paws into the wallets of millions of Americans, it's no secret that times are rough. The economic hardships are forcing pet owners to make difficult decisions, such as choosing between dog food or a full tank of gas. Those decisions often lead to owners surrendering their pets to already overcrowded shelters.
brproud.com

Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
kadn.com

Revitalizing Hopkins Street in New Iberia

New Iberia, La (KADN) -"In the eighties, this was the old west end community business district, and it was thriving." Community activists and business owners in New Iberia are coming together for a common goal, attracting new business owners. Local marketing executive Micheal Messerly says he plans to help advertise...
