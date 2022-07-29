ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Guardians of the Night K-9 5K returns to State Fairgrounds Saturday

By Alexia Greene
coladaily.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.coladaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Looking for a job? Maurice’s Piggie Park is hiring

If the irresistible aroma of slow pit-cooked pork isn’t enough to bring you into Maurice’s Piggie Park, the opportunity for a new career might be. The 70-year mainstay of the Columbia restaurant industry is hiring people for nearly every position. “We serve great barbecue every day,” said Lloyd...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland County, SC
Lifestyle
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Government
coladaily.com

The Flying Biscuit Café holds grand opening in Five Points

Foodies across the Midlands can now head down to Five Points for biscuits with apple butter as The Flying Biscuit Café officially held its grand opening Monday morning. Leaders from the Five Points Association hosted the grand opening with assistance from the City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made welcoming remarks during the ceremony.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting. Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
LEE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are gathering information following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Bluff Road. According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive. Authorities said one person was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5k Run#Guardians#Of The Night#Fitness#Later That Same Year#K 9 Fargo#Richland County Sheriff
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD searches for woman accused of felony shoplifting

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you can help them locate 38 year old Nicole Masters. According to authorities, Masters, a Pelion resident is wanted on outstanding warrants for “shoplifting enhanced” which is a charge due to having multiple convictions for the same offense.
LEXINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
News19 WLTX

Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Dawn Elizabeth Christensen

Dawn Elizabeth Christensen, 82, of Columbia, died Sunday, July 31, 2022. The service for Mrs. Christensen will be held at 3:30 o'clock, Saturday, August 6th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. The burial will be held at 9 o’clock Monday, August 8th at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

City of West Columbia’s Council District Three Councilperson resigns

The City of West Columbia announced Monday afternoon that District Three Councilperson Casey Hallman has resigned effective immediately. Her term expires Nov. 2025 and according to officials, she is moving outside the city limits and will no longer be able to stay in the position. The Cayce native has been...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health Toumey employee’s death ruled a homicide

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– The Sumter Co. Coroner’s Office says the death of a Prisma Health Toumey employee has been ruled a homicide. A spokesperson for the coroner’s office says Kevin Robinson who was a mental health professional facility died from physiological stress associated with physical altercation in the setting of.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash. Floyd Johnson, 69, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead on July 28 at Prisma Health Richland after a crash in Winnsboro. The crash happened June 26, at the intersection of US...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy