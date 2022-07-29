Guardians of the Night K-9 5K returns to State Fairgrounds Saturday

www.coladaily.com
WIS-TV
Lexington County Animal Services ask for help to locate owners of two horses
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Animal Services is asking the public for help to locate the owner of two horses. The horses were found in the Redbank area. Officials are asking anyone in the area with missing horses to reach out to Investigator Hallman at (803)612-9671. Notice a...
wach.com
Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
coladaily.com
Looking for a job? Maurice’s Piggie Park is hiring
If the irresistible aroma of slow pit-cooked pork isn’t enough to bring you into Maurice’s Piggie Park, the opportunity for a new career might be. The 70-year mainstay of the Columbia restaurant industry is hiring people for nearly every position. “We serve great barbecue every day,” said Lloyd...
Raleigh News & Observer
Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says
A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
coladaily.com
The Flying Biscuit Café holds grand opening in Five Points
Foodies across the Midlands can now head down to Five Points for biscuits with apple butter as The Flying Biscuit Café officially held its grand opening Monday morning. Leaders from the Five Points Association hosted the grand opening with assistance from the City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made welcoming remarks during the ceremony.
16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting. Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are gathering information following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Bluff Road. According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive. Authorities said one person was...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies 16-year-old as Shorecrest Drive shooting victim
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a teenager who was killed in a shooting Sunday in Columbia. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide. Officials with the Richland County...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD searches for woman accused of felony shoplifting
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you can help them locate 38 year old Nicole Masters. According to authorities, Masters, a Pelion resident is wanted on outstanding warrants for “shoplifting enhanced” which is a charge due to having multiple convictions for the same offense.
For a local chapter of 'Buy Nothing Project,' free is the magic word
IRMO, S.C. — From gas to groceries, the price for just about everything seems to be on the rise. But a national group is creating a community in the Midlands with items at everybody’s favorite price—free. At a time when people are scraping to get by with...
coladaily.com
Update: Columbia Police Department reports missing teen with medical conditions located
A missing 17-year-old has been safely located. According to the Columbia Police Department, Freadrick Black was taken to a local hospital to ensure he was medically sound. Black was reported missing earlier today after he was last seen around 11:30 a.m. by a relative at a home on Elmhurst Road.
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
coladaily.com
Dawn Elizabeth Christensen
Dawn Elizabeth Christensen, 82, of Columbia, died Sunday, July 31, 2022. The service for Mrs. Christensen will be held at 3:30 o'clock, Saturday, August 6th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. The burial will be held at 9 o’clock Monday, August 8th at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC.
coladaily.com
City of West Columbia’s Council District Three Councilperson resigns
The City of West Columbia announced Monday afternoon that District Three Councilperson Casey Hallman has resigned effective immediately. Her term expires Nov. 2025 and according to officials, she is moving outside the city limits and will no longer be able to stay in the position. The Cayce native has been...
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
Small fire extinguished at Columbia firearms manufacturer's facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland crews say they have extinguished a small fire that led to a temporary evacuation of employees at a firearms manufacturer's facility on Sunday, officials say. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that crews arrived at 797 Old Clemson Road, the address of FN America, LLC, to...
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health Toumey employee’s death ruled a homicide
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– The Sumter Co. Coroner’s Office says the death of a Prisma Health Toumey employee has been ruled a homicide. A spokesperson for the coroner’s office says Kevin Robinson who was a mental health professional facility died from physiological stress associated with physical altercation in the setting of.
WLTX.com
Search underway for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect in Aiken County
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents as they search for a man accused of killing another late Saturday night in the town of New Ellenton. According to the agency, deputies responded to the 400 block of Bush Avenue to help New Ellenton Police...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash. Floyd Johnson, 69, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead on July 28 at Prisma Health Richland after a crash in Winnsboro. The crash happened June 26, at the intersection of US...
