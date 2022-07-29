ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Insiders Selling Zoom Video, W.W. Grainger And 1 Other Technology Stock

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to miss their window to buy stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors to seize the moment and buy some stocks, since the Federal Reserve appears to be nearing the end of its tightening cycle. "When the Fed gets out of the way, you have a real window and you've got to jump through it," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Top Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip

After social media company Snap delivered a dismal Q2 earnings report, many advertising technology stocks slumped. However, The Trade Desk is a higher quality business than Snap. This looks like a sensible time to buy shares of the dominant buy-side programmatic ad sales platform. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Adbe#Finance Stocks#Adobe Creative Cloud#Zoom Video Communications#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#1 Other Technology Stock#Evp#Cpo#Q3
Benzinga

Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge

Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Multifamily Real Estate Really A Good Hedge Against Inflation?

News headlines that read “Inflation Hits New 40-Year High” have become all too common as the 40-year record has been broken several times already this year. The continued increase in the consumer price index (CPI) is causing more investors to look for ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2

Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Microchip Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Microchip Technology MCHP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Microchip Technology beat estimated earnings by 2.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.34. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Alteryx: Q2 Earnings Insights

Alteryx AYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alteryx beat estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.6. Revenue was up $60.55 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Exact Sciences EXAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exact Sciences beat estimated earnings by 15.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.9 versus an estimate of $-1.07. Revenue was up $86.82 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sarepta Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sarepta Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-1.18 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $69.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Match Group Q2 Earnings

Match Group MTCH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Match Group beat estimated earnings by 32.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $86.75 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MiMedx Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

MiMedx Group MDXG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MiMedx Group missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $1.28 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy