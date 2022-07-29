First Alert Weather: Warming up to end July & start August

www.wsaw.com
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Beautiful weather for the last weekend of July
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Excellant weather to end the month of July. Remaining cool in the mid-70s Friday with sunny skies. Sunshine will last throughout the weekend with a 10-degree temperature spike. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s. Tracking the next weather maker arriving as early as late Sunday...
947jackfm.com
Missing Girl Reported in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who went missing last week and is considered missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post, Morgan Torrens left home on July 26th and has not returned. She was last seen in the area of Marathon Park that same day.
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
wrcitytimes.com
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
langladecounty.org
Music in the Park 2022 - Antigo
Antigo's Music in the Park is held on Mondays and Thursdays at the City Park Bandstand from June 2 to August 29, 2022. All concerts are free and open to the public. In case of rain, performances will be moved to the Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field Street. Starting at 5:30...
WSAW
Motorcycle and classic car parade honors Rosholt man on hospice
ROTHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - A community has come together to honor Orville Larson, a 90-year-old man on hospice. A Facebook post brought out hundreds of motorcyclists and classic car owners for an honorary parade. The family that organized the motorcycle parade didn’t expect a big turnout. Little did they know,...
Business of the Week: Era Pancakes & Cafe
Business of the Week: Era Pancakes & Cafe
wearegreenbay.com
Sunflower festival blooms in Cecil, welcomes guests from all over
CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, residents were getting out and smelling the… Sunflowers?. The 7th annual Bergsbaken Farms Sunflower Festival was in full bloom in Cecil this weekend. The festival offered eager visitors the chance to walk or ride through the sunflower fields; enjoy live music; munch...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Locates Missing 12-Year-Old
On July 27th at approximately 4:32 pm Wood County Dispatch took a report of a missing 12 year old from Wildwood Park in the City of Marshfield. Officers were dispatched to the location and learned the child was enrolled in the Wood County Project Lifesaver rescue program. With the assistance of Project Lifesaver volunteers from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department, Hewitt Fire Department, Pittsville Fire Department and Richfield Fire Department the child was quickly located a short distance from Wildwood Park.
WSAW
Stevens Point collecting community feedback for comprehensive plan
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Stevens Point is looking for community feedback to update its comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan creates a vision or goal for a city’s future. The plan gauges the changes people would like to see in their community. “Comprehensive plan is kind...
WEAU-TV 13
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - After more than a year after the death of a 6-year-old boy in Wood County, the Wood County District Attorney said his office will not press charges. On March 8, 2021, Tyson Hoffman was killed by his school bus in Auburndale. According to a crash report by the Wisconsin State Patrol, 6-year-old Tyson never made it on the bus. Instead, when the bus started driving away he became “affixed” to the front of the bus. The report goes on to say Tyson went under the bus 250 yards from their driveway and was struck by the rear passenger side wheels of the bus, killing him. An eye witness, parked behind the bus, called in the incident and told first responders what they saw. The report said the bus finished its bus route and made it to its final destination, the school.
947jackfm.com
Indiana Man Arrested For Stalking A Portage County Woman
PLOVER, WI (WSAU) — A now-former swim coach at a suburban Indianapolis high school is looking at stalking charges in Wisconsin for traveling there to meet a woman who he follows online. Investigators say 45-year-old Matthew Papachronis paid a child five dollars to deliver a note to the young...
WSAW
Wausau mayor hosts meet and greet for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes made his way to Wausau on Saturday. Barnes met with Mayor Katie Rosenberg of Wausau for a meet and greet event. Mandela Barnes is the front runner in the senate race after 3 other candidates dropped out this week. Barnes was sure...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Utilities Seeks Increase in Electric Rates
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Utilities (MU) has filed a rate increase request with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW). This is the first time in six years that MU has sought to increase electric rates. The rate case was anticipated for recovering costs of the new building and due to increased operating costs.
947jackfm.com
Two Arrested After Drug Raid in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA, WI (WSAU) — Two people are jailed and facing the possibility of numerous drug-related charges after a drug search in Nekoosa. Officers searched the home on Friday evening and seized a significant amount of fentanyl along with THC, meth, and other items related to the distribution of controlled substances. The raid resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Stevie Sullivan and 34-year-old Kevin Komatz.
WSAW
The Miklesh family softball tradition
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For most families, you either have the sports gene or you don’t. The Miklesh Family certainly does. Ally, Maddy and Megan Miklesh are all Division 1 athletes playing softball at the same time. Ally played at Wisconsin before transferring to Clemson this fall, Maddy is set to start her college career at DePaul, and Megan played for Creighton for the last year.
cwbradio.com
Loyal School Board Discusses Employment Matters
The Loyal School Board discussed employment matters at their meeting on Wednesday. The board approved the resignations of Andrew Minczeski from his high school science teacher position, Treva Brodhagen from her Title I position, and Kathy Dillenbeck from her special education paraprofessional position. The Board hired Susan DeBauche as a...
