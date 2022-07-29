ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

'Very hot' - heat duration records cold fall in Northwest

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezeEs_0gxppz8f00

Extreme heat is forecast to stretch through the weekend in the Pacific Northwest and authorities are investigating whether triple-digit temperatures were to blame for the deaths of at least four people.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said at least three people have died from suspected hyperthermia during the heat wave in Multnomah County, which is home to Portland . A fourth death was suspected due to heat in Umatilla County in the eastern part of the state.

The deaths occurred on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The state medical examiner’s office said the heat-related death designation is preliminary and could change.

Oregon and Washington have seen scorching temperatures since July 25 and their will be no relief, forecasters say, until Monday when cool air from the Pacific Ocean blows in.

Portland and Seattle could be on track to break records for the duration of the hot spell.

Temperatures in Oregon’s largest city are forecast to soar to 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38.3 Celsius) again on Friday. On Tuesday, Portland set daily record 102 F (38.9 C). Portland, too, could be on track to break a record for the duration of the hot spell

Seattle on Tuesday also reported a new record daily high of 94 F (34.4 C).

If temperatures rise above 90F (32.2 C) through Sunday in Seattle, that would be six straight days of the mercury topping 90 - something forecasters say has never happened before in the city. Portland, too, could break heat wave duration marks.

The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warnings from Thursday through Saturday evening.

Courtney Lewis and Rylee Griffin were visiting Seattle this week during the hot snap.

“I mean it is nice, like to help get a tan. But it’s just hot. Very hot," Griffin said.

Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, a region where weeklong heat spells were historically rare, according to climate experts.

Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following last summer’s deadly “heat dome” weather phenomenon that prompted record temperatures and deaths.

About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during that heat wave, which hit in late June and early July. The temperature at the time soared to an all-time high of 116 F (46.7 C) in Portland and smashed heat records in cities and towns across the region. Many of those who died were older and lived alone.

___

Associated Press videographer Manuel Valdes contributed from Seattle

___

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
deseret.com

You think this summer is hot? Summer of 1936 was deadly

About 90 years ago the country was in the grips of a massive economic slump and a record-setting heat wave. If it sounds familiar, it’s because we are living through a similar situation. Inflation rates are high, supply chains clogged and products scarce. Meanwhile the National Weather Service has reported several cities breaking all-time temperature records. Salt Lake City tied its hottest ever recorded temperature (107 degrees Fahrenheit) last week, and as of Wednesday 100 million Americans were under a heat advisory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Umatilla County, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#National Weather Service
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
105.5 The Fan

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
UPI News

Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area

July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck about 6:20 p.m., PDT, about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of about 4 miles,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
TMZ.com

Video Shows Moment Huge Waves Crash Wedding Party In Hawaii

Seaside parties might not be the wave ... at least not in Hawaii right now, where crazy high tides completely destroyed a wedding reception. It all went down over the weekend, on the west coast of Hawaii's Big Island at the Hulihe'e Palace in Kailua-Kona ... when a couple set out to have a beautiful beachside reception. And, some guests caught the whole thing on camera.
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Hottest Places in the US Right Now

On July 10, 1913, a temperature of 134.1°F was recorded at the Furnace Creek Ranch in California’s Death Valley — the world’s highest air temperature on record. Furnace Creek has had temperatures above 129°F multiple times since then, most recently in August of 2020 and July of 2021. The summer heat waves of 2021 resulted […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sciencealert.com

Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
natureworldnews.com

Four U.S. Volcanoes on Elevated Risk Orange Status, USGS Warns

As four US volcanoes are at elevated risk or have a WATCH / ORANGE status due to recent volcanic activity, the USGS will continue to monitor them throughout this holiday weekend. The Great Sitkin Volcano, Semisopochnoi, Pavlof, and Kilauea are the four US volcanoes. Mount Cleveland and Mauna Loa volcanoes...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York

JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
JAVA, NY
The Independent

The Independent

772K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy