Victim paralyzed after drive-by shooting, two men arrested

Two men charged with attempted murder in the Janesville shooting made their first court appearance Thursday. Devonte Phillips and William Peavy both face first-degree attempted murder charges in connection to the drive-by shooting Tuesday. Waseca County District Court has set Phillips’ bail at $2-million without conditions, $1-million with and Peavy’s bail was set at $1-million without conditions and $750,000 with. The criminal complaint says that authorities found two handguns and a knife in the car the suspects were in. Peavy’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 11. Phillips is scheduled to appear again on Thursday. The shooting has left the victim, who has not been identified, permanently paralyzed. The victim is in a hospital in Rochester. The investigation continues.

4 DAYS AGO