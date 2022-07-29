Victim paralyzed after drive-by shooting, two men arrested

740thefan.com
740thefan.com
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. – A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minn. died and four other people were seriously hurt after they were stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the attack happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the town of Somerset, Wis.,...
KIMT
Austin man arrested with 145 grams of meth pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with 145 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, was arrested on January 5 and charged with first-degree drug possession, third and fourth-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. He pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of second-degree drug possession.
KIMT
Rochester man hurt in Highway 52 crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crash injured a man in Olmsted County Monday afternoon. It happened on Highway 52 around 2:47 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kenneth Joseph Owens, 37 of Rochester, was driving north when he left the highway near Mayowood Road, went into the right ditch, crossed back over all northbound lanes of traffic, then hit the median barrier.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota teenager stabbed to death while tubing down river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon.
Impaired Driver Nearly Collides with Owatonna Police Officer
An Owatonna police officer was forced to take evasive action when a vehicle pulled out in front of her while on a routine patrol recently. The Just the Facts newsletter from the Owatonna Police Department (OPD) states, "The sergeant had to apply the brakes aggressively to avoid a collision due to the suspect vehicle failing to yield the right of way."
redlakenationnews.com
Five stabbed at Apple River, Minnesota teen dead, Wisconsin sheriff says
A 17-year-old Stillwater boy was killed and four others injured Saturday in a knife attack on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. A 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minn., man was arrested, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson said. "Another...
Southern Minnesota News
Wanted man arrested in rural Amboy
Jacob "Jake" Friedrichs, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. A man wanted on warrants in Blue Earth County was arrested in rural Amboy early Sunday morning. Jacob Friedrichs, 40, was taken into custody at around midnight, according to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Cpt Paul Barta. According to...
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
Police: Ax-wielding robbery suspect fatally shot by cop in Rochester
A robbery suspect who allegedly charged at police with an ax was fatally shot by an officer in Rochester overnight. According to Rochester Police Department, the person who was fatally shot is believed to have been involved in a robbery around 11 p.m. at a business on the 2000 block of Broadway Ave. S., with the department describing him as a white male who broke into the business with an ax, stole money and fled in a van.
Southern Minnesota News
Fire does $200,000 in damages to Mankato home
A fire that did an estimated $200,000 in damage to a Mankato home Sunday afternoon is under investigation. Mankato Public Safety responded to 2721 East Main St shortly after 3:30 p.m., where crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and back of the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.
KAAL-TV
Multiple acts of vandalism, theft at Fairgrounds area of Garden City
(ABC 6 News) - Sunday morning, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's office was called to the Fairgrounds area of Garden City for multiple acts of vandalism and theft that occurred overnight. According to the Sheriff's office, unknown individuals stole t-shirts and other small items from vendor booths at the fair...
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Fair hit by vandals & thieves
It was a tough weekend for fair organizers at the Blue Earth County Fair. Early Saturday morning, a volunteer was seriously injured in a crash while testing a race track for a grandstand event. Then early Sunday morning, vandals and thieves struck the fairgrounds, damaging signage, and equipment. Fair organizer...
3 boys arrested after robbery spree in Edina, Minneapolis
EDINA, Minn. -- Three boys have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of robberies last weekend in Edina and Minneapolis.Police in Edina say the teenagers used a stolen Audi Q3 in five purse-snatching incidents over the course of 48 hours. Three of the purse-snatchings took place in the 50th and France area.The teenagers were arrested on Monday. They were charged with robbery and theft.Since the string of purse-snatchings, Edina police say they are stepping up patrols near 50th and France.
knuj.net
JANESVILLE SHOOTING SUSPECTS IN COURT
Two men charged with attempted murder in the Janesville shooting made their first court appearance Thursday. Devonte Phillips and William Peavy both face first-degree attempted murder charges in connection to the drive-by shooting Tuesday. Waseca County District Court has set Phillips’ bail at $2-million without conditions, $1-million with and Peavy’s bail was set at $1-million without conditions and $750,000 with. The criminal complaint says that authorities found two handguns and a knife in the car the suspects were in. Peavy’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 11. Phillips is scheduled to appear again on Thursday. The shooting has left the victim, who has not been identified, permanently paralyzed. The victim is in a hospital in Rochester. The investigation continues.
KCCI.com
Two killed in head-on crash in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway in Worth County after an adult and a young boy were killed in a crash. The crash happened on Friday at 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 north of Kensett. The state patrol says a vehicle crossed the center line and hit...
fox9.com
Police identify suspect in noose found at Edina Community Center
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have identified a suspect they say was involved in an incident where a noose was hung at the Edina Community Center. The Edina Police Department in a brief statement on Friday said, "a juvenile boy has been established as a suspect." The department also thanked the public for helping it identify the person of interest after it released a surveillance photo.
