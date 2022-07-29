www.outerbanksvoice.com
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr. of Elizabeth City, July 29
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey, Sr., and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County, NC, on February 27, 1950. Norman was married to Brenda Creef Godfrey for 51 years, the love of his life since he was 17 years old. He was employed with the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for several years but spent the latter part of his life as part owner of Godfrey Brothers Builders. Building houses made Norman happy because it allowed him to have constant interaction with others. He enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around with all of the subcontractors and homeowners. If you knew him, you likely have a funny story to tell about him.
Curtis A. Lee of Camden, July 29
Curtis Alexander Lee, age 61, of Camden, NC passed away suddenly in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with his sweetheart of thirty-nine years, Pam Lee, by his side. Curtis was born in Norfolk, VA on May 8, 1961 to John D. Lee and Edith M. Dowdy Lee. Curtis will be remembered for his hard work, his kind words to others, and his soft-spoken demeanor.
Plane leaving Dare County makes emergency landing onto NC highway
CRESWELL, N.C. — A plane leaving the Outer Banks made an emergency landing Monday morning in eastern North Carolina, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Lieutenant Charles Arnold said a pilot heading from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell.
New physician arrives in Manteo; expansion plans announced
In a Friday, July 22 video message, Ronnie Sloan, president of The Outer Banks Hospital, announced that a new physician is now working at Outer Banks Family Medicine – Manteo. He also outlined expansion plans for the Manteo office. As previously announced, David Worthen, MD started seeing patients Wednesday,...
Serious injury in KDH vehicular accident
On July 31, a vehicle collision on US 158 in Kill Devil Hills resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours. At approximately 8:48 a.m., a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72-year-old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Purple martins are here, but far fewer
For the past 50 years or so, the William B. Umstead Bridge, also known as the old Manns Harbor Bridge, has been a favorite roosting spot for close to 100,000 purple martins that come from all over eastern North Carolina. But those numbers have been significantly declining for the past...
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
11th Annual Kill Devil Hills National Night Out Event
Join our first responders and other community members for a family-fun time tomorrow evening at National Night Out. Activities include Free food/drinks, car seat checks, SPCA $5 Rabies Clinic, Space Walk of Currituck, Outer Banks Hotline and many more.
Driver killed in Portsmouth crash identified by Virginia State Police
The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.
Bridge designed to avoid flooded road opens on N.C. coast
RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Department of Transportation officially opened another bridge on the Outer Banks on Thursday that will allow residents and tourists to avoid an often washed-out route that is the sole link between the barrier islands and the mainland. The Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge opened...
Southern Shores announces change to paving schedule
The Southern Shores Road improvement paving schedule has changed. Fred Smith will be conducting road improvements to South Dogwood Trail throughout the week starting Aug. 1. Please reduce vehicle speed and proceed with caution. See the Town’s website for more information about the project. http://www.southernshores-nc.gov.
9th Annual Town of Manteo Kids Fishing Tournament
Get your fishing poles ready for the 9th Annual Town of Manteo Kids Fishing Tournament on Saturday, August 13th. Fish, food, and most of all FUN!. Roanoke Island Maritime Museum, 104 Fernando Street. FREE | Open to kids ages 4 – 17 yeard old. Kids 16 and older must...
Missing child last seen at Virginia Beach hotel found safe
Virginia Beach police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing 11-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon.
Between Tides author Angel Khoury booksigning at Downtown Books on First Friday
It has been a year since local author Angel Khoury’s debut novel- Between Tides– was published. Along with becoming one of the top books for 2021 on the Outer Banks, Between Tides also received many accolades including a mention in the New York Times Book Review, was designated a notable Fall 2021 Indie Book by Publisher Weekly and has regularly appeared on the Southern Independent Bookseller’s Alliance best-seller list.
Rare book by Thomas Jefferson found in library donation box
“We’ve never had an opportunity to acquire an 1829 edition. This publication is essentially a first edition of one of Thomas Jefferson’s little known works.”
Weak dog abandoned at Virginia Beach park, authorities seeking owner
Virginia Beach Animal Control is seeking the community's help after a stray dog had to be euthanized after it was found in horrible conditions at a local park.
Va. Man, 51, Dies When Skiff Crashes into Barge
A Chesapeake, Va. man has died after a boat crash on the Elizabeth River. Virginia Marine Police say 51-year-old Jack Dolton Edwards Jr. was driving a 14-foot Carolina Skiff around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening when it crashed into an anchored barge near the Veterans Bridge, which carries Rt. 17/Dominion Blvd. over the Elizabeth River.
Man dies after Jeep overturns near NAS Oceana
A 61-year-old man died after a Jeep overturned Thursday night near NAS Oceana.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
