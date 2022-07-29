Jean Ioleen Best Beacham of Kitty Hawk, July 27

www.outerbanksvoice.com
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr. of Elizabeth City, July 29
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey, Sr., and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County, NC, on February 27, 1950. Norman was married to Brenda Creef Godfrey for 51 years, the love of his life since he was 17 years old. He was employed with the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for several years but spent the latter part of his life as part owner of Godfrey Brothers Builders. Building houses made Norman happy because it allowed him to have constant interaction with others. He enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around with all of the subcontractors and homeowners. If you knew him, you likely have a funny story to tell about him.
Warren Charles Joule of Manteo, July 27
Suddenly on July 27, 2022, Warren Charles Joule, 82, of Manteo, husband of predeceased Jean Joule, passed away. He was a proud father of three daughters, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Warren had a love for the Outer Banks and its beaches. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the...
Purple martins are here, but far fewer
For the past 50 years or so, the William B. Umstead Bridge, also known as the old Manns Harbor Bridge, has been a favorite roosting spot for close to 100,000 purple martins that come from all over eastern North Carolina. But those numbers have been significantly declining for the past...
Pasquotank approves $4.1 million Kitty Hawk bid for Sentara Medical Center site
By a 4-2 vote at their Aug. 1 meeting, the Pasquotank County Commissioners approved the $4.1 million sale of the former Sentara Medical Center property in Kitty Hawk to the Town of Kitty Hawk, according to Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox. The town has stated its intention to convert the...
Between Tides author Angel Khoury booksigning at Downtown Books on First Friday
It has been a year since local author Angel Khoury’s debut novel- Between Tides– was published. Along with becoming one of the top books for 2021 on the Outer Banks, Between Tides also received many accolades including a mention in the New York Times Book Review, was designated a notable Fall 2021 Indie Book by Publisher Weekly and has regularly appeared on the Southern Independent Bookseller’s Alliance best-seller list.
Plane leaving Dare County makes emergency landing onto NC highway
CRESWELL, N.C. — A plane leaving the Outer Banks made an emergency landing Monday morning in eastern North Carolina, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Lieutenant Charles Arnold said a pilot heading from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell.
New physician arrives in Manteo; expansion plans announced
In a Friday, July 22 video message, Ronnie Sloan, president of The Outer Banks Hospital, announced that a new physician is now working at Outer Banks Family Medicine – Manteo. He also outlined expansion plans for the Manteo office. As previously announced, David Worthen, MD started seeing patients Wednesday,...
11th Annual Kill Devil Hills National Night Out Event
Join our first responders and other community members for a family-fun time tomorrow evening at National Night Out. Activities include Free food/drinks, car seat checks, SPCA $5 Rabies Clinic, Space Walk of Currituck, Outer Banks Hotline and many more.
Small Plane Crashes In North Carolina
CRESWELL, N.C. — A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 64 near Creswell, N.C. Monday morning. A passing driver took photos of the aftermath.
Plane makes emergency landing on NC Highway 64, no injuries
CRESWELL (AP) — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway on Monday, but no injuries were reported, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the plane had a problem and landed on Plane makes emergency landing on NC highway, no injurieswest of Creswell, news outlets reported.
9th Annual Town of Manteo Kids Fishing Tournament
Get your fishing poles ready for the 9th Annual Town of Manteo Kids Fishing Tournament on Saturday, August 13th. Fish, food, and most of all FUN!. Roanoke Island Maritime Museum, 104 Fernando Street. FREE | Open to kids ages 4 – 17 yeard old. Kids 16 and older must...
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
Serious injury in KDH vehicular accident
On July 31, a vehicle collision on US 158 in Kill Devil Hills resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours. At approximately 8:48 a.m., a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72-year-old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
'Calmest I've ever seen' | Dare County pilot makes emergency landing onto NC highway
A pilot going from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell. The pilot was unhurt.
Currituck single-vehicle crash sends driver to hospital
A driver in Shawboro was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash.
A first ride across the ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge
I admit it, curiosity got the better of me. So one day after the delayed opening of the Jug Handle Bridge for traffic — the first vehicle traveled across shortly before noon on Thursday, July 28 — I decided to make the journey. After years of driving to...
Signs of life at the KDH Target site
This video by Charlie Burroughs/OBX Photo and Video shows signs of activity at the old Kmart site in Kill Devil Hills that will eventually be the home of a new Target store. There had been some speculation that Target was abandoning the project, but that is incorrect. The Voice reached...
Dare County Land Transfers
Huynh Minh from Island Creek Partners/014359130—Bld-Pad 13-1 Island Creek/$725,000/Improved Residential. Four Cousins LLC from Aguilar Melissa/014822033—Lot 33 Sec 5 Kinnakeet Shrs/$622,500/Improved Residential. Gaspar Lawrence from Sarkisian Christopher T/029593013—Lot 13 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 2/$950,000/Improved Residential. Aydelotte Todd Earl from Jones Martha Jenean/013977000—Lot 26 Sec 10 Hatt Colony/$125,000/Vacant Residential....
COA gets funding approval for new $25 million project
ELIZABETH CITY- College of The Albemarle (COA) has received approval from the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners for $11M to assist with the building of a health sciences expansion and simulation center. This approval follows the state’s recent allocation of $12.5M in the adjusted state budget toward funding the center. COA will also utilize an additional $1.5M through the Connect NC Bond funds allocated to the college in 2016. The combined funding will support the total cost of the project which is approximately $25M.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Corolla
When crews arrived on the scene, they found a three-story apartment complex engulfed in flames.
