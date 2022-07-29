Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind

Eating and driving are becoming more common as most of us on on the go all the time. In Missouri can you get a ticket if you're caught eating and driving?. The short answer is no. Just like in Illinois, there is no specific law that states you can't drive and eat at the same time. However, in Illinois, if you get into an accident or your driving becomes erratic you might be cited for your actions. Just be careful, a 2017 accident report shows that over 750 cars were involved in accidents where drivers were distracted by eating and drinking.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO