Vans U.S. Open Returns to Huntington Beach

Grocer Sprouts Inks 337K SF Lease in Fullerton
Organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is reported to have signed a lease totaling 337,000 square feet at a new industrial development in Fullerton, in a record deal for Orange County year-to-date. The new deal places Sprouts (Nasdaq: SFM) as the first major tenant reported at the Goodman Logistics Center...
spectrumnews1.com
Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
Orange County Business Journal
TAE Lands $250M; Plots Irvine Expansion
TAE Technologies in Foothill Ranch is one step closer to making its ambitious dream of tapping into almost limitless supplies of energy come true, and is expanding its operations to Irvine to help move those plans forward. TAE, which calls itself the world’s largest private fusion energy company, this month...
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project
Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
matadornetwork.com
The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles
Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
newsantaana.com
Councilman Hernandez’ scheme to allow the undocumented to vote in Santa Ana has been shelved
On Friday, a judge in San Francisco struck down a 2016 rule that allowed non-citizen parents to vote in that city’s school board elections, according to LAIST. The State Constitution invalidated the measure. The same thing happened in June in New York City. The question is why did Santa...
multihousingnews.com
Harbor Group Acquires Long Beach Portfolio for $180M
Eastdil Secured facilitated the purchase of the three properties. Privately owned real estate investment and management firm Harbor Group International LLC (HGI) has acquired a multifamily portfolio in Long Beach, Calif. The Long Beach Coastal Collection, featuring three-mid-rise multifamily properties totaling 348 apartments, was purchased for $180 million. Built in...
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
Surfing's U.S. Open Continues in Huntington Beach
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing continues in Huntington Beach Sunday with a focus on the environment and eco-consciousness.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
foxla.com
3 arrested in thefts at Guitar Center in Fountain Valley
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Three suspects accused of organized retail theft at the Guitar Center in Fountain Valley and other crimes in Orange County have been arrested, police said. Officials with Fountain Valley PD said within the past two weeks, two separate grand theft incidents have occurred at the music...
point2homes.com
2847 S Fairview Street D, Santa Ana, Orange County, CA, 92704
Listed by Christina Kim with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2847 S Fairview Street Español?. Beautiful Lakeside Condominium! Convenient end unit with lots of natural light. New paint and freshly remodeled fireplace. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, a kitchen island perfect for barstools, and a separate dining area. Beautiful working brick fireplace in the living room. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Amazing amenities such as pool, spas, tennis court, outdoor bbq areas, club house. Lots of nice greenery and open spaces. Santa Ana Unified School District. Nearby amazing cities such as Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Anaheim.
eletric-vehicles.com
Mullen opens a 16,000-square Develop Center in Irvine amid expansion
Written by Cláudio Afonso | info@claudio-afonso.com | LinkedIn | Twitter. Mullen Automotive announced Monday the opening of a new Automotive Development Center at 100 Technology Drive, Irvine to support Mullen’s expanding automotive team. The 16,000-square-foot facility is located “in the heart of Irvine’s technology corridor” and will receive part of the team that Mullen will divide between Monrovia and Irvine facilities.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach
This is just one of ten units from the Elevated Restaurant Group
WATCH: California Teen Gets Hand Stuck In Mall Escalator
'I don’t know how this happened.'
newportbeachindy.com
Hoag Recognized as Highest Ranked Hospital in Orange County
For the sixth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings named Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach the highest ranked hospital in Orange County, the fourth-best hospital in the Los Angeles metro area and ninth-best in California. The rankings also included national rankings in...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Pacific Symphony On The Go Free Concert In San Clemente Saturday July 30 2022
Pacific Symphony On The Go Free Summer Concert is in San Clemente on Saturday July 30 2022. Pacific Symphony On The Go Free Summer Concerts across Orange County California on select dates in the Summer of 2022. Saturday July 30 2022: San Clemente at 6:00pm. The Gray Matter Museum of...
easyreadernews.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT – New Manhattan Beach Police Department chief is named
The City of Manhattan Beach Tuesday announced the selection of Rachel Johnson as the new chief of the Manhattan Beach Police Department. Johnson is a 21-year police veteran who has served almost 17 years with the Newport Beach Police Department, including the last two-and-a-half years as captain. “I’m honored to...
