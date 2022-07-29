www.pvpanther.com
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
229 Bonita Beach Dr
Only tour, apply, pay deposit, and lease this home through Sunroom Rentals. Search for the address on Sunroom Rentals. Take a look at this beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Katy, TX now available for lease!. As you enter this lovely home, you’re met with a large and bright living room...
18442 Summit Ranch Dr
1 The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood and sleek tile flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the cozy fireplace in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space.
5618 Adelaide River Dr
The Riverdale Plan is a terrific two story home providing 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This open plan provides a view from the kitchen to dining area and family room. Master bedroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs gameroom, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
21039 Settlers Valley Drive
Updated 1 story, 3 bedroom house in Settlers Valley - UPDATED!! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the established neighborhood of Settlers Village. Large living room with wood-burning fireplace, large dining room and NO carpet. Updates include: New paint inside and outside, plank floors, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, new fence, new tile in master tub, both bathrooms have new vanities, sinks, mirrors and faucets. This house is in a great location with easy access to Hwy 99 (The Grand Parkway), I-10, Katy Mills Mall, Bear Creek Park, Copperfield area and retail. Zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with applicable pet deposits/fees and pet rent.
24307 Treviso Gardens Dr
The Drake II is an inviting 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This plan has a spacious living area with views into the kitchen and dining area. The master suite is downstairs and has a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs has another living area, or flex space, and the remaining 3 bedrooms. With over 2000 sq ft of living area, this is one of our most popular two-story plans. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
18510 Tarlo River Trl
Explore The Duffy IV. This beautiful and spacious 1858 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home gives you the inspiration and fulfillment you need to make this house a home. Begin the day in the exquisite comfort of your deluxe master bedroom, and end the day by retreating upstairs to your spacious game room to relax. This extensive floorplan also fills the living room with essential natural light and provides the perfect amount of space to fit your decorative style. All bedrooms, including the master suite, are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
32006 Ashton Ln
32006 Ashton Lane- POOL in Tomball - Elegant 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath TWO STORY home in Tomball near SH 249 and Hwy 99. This home features a fenced backyard with pool and hot tub. The family room has a fireplace and opens up to the kitchen area with island. Walk in pantry. Formal dining room and large windows. Primary bath has separate tub and shower. Nice closets with all bedrooms up and game room. Ceiling fans throughout the home. TENANT INSURANCE REQUIRED!
thekatynews.com
New Fulshear City Hall Almost Finished
At the Fulshear City Council Meeting of July 19, City Manager, Jack Harper shared that buildout of building A, the two story building of the City Hall structure is 90 percent complete. New furniture has been brought in is assembled, and the final millwork in the court room is complete. “It’s pretty impressive,” said Harper. The A/C was scheduled to installed July 27. “To date we have spent $5.4 million,” added Harper. Expected completion dates: Building A, early August; building B, mid-August. “We should be able to have city council meetings and court in the month of October.”
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
Houston Restaurant Weeks starts today.
Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank, the Houston Restaurant Weeks Food Bank. The now month-long charity dining extravaganza features specially priced lunches, brunches, and dinners at restaurants from The Woodlands to Galveston, Texas.
Click2Houston.com
Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly
WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Masked bandits hit 24 businesses along Kingwood Drive
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were broken into last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 break-ins happened within a few hours at businesses in shopping centers. Investigators said only one of the 24 businesses had a valid alarm system that alerted police. As HPD investigates the break-ins, they're also urging businesses to register their alarms with HPD.
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restuarants to close its doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose/River Oaks area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot...
Same burglar using rock to target Katy's Asiatown businesses hits 4th night in a row
The burglar coming out in surveillance video is seen using a rock to break in through the windows in every instance.
Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location
Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
Baker Katz acquires, will improve business plaza in League City
Commercial developer Baker Katz in late June announced the company had acquired a shopping center in League City. (Courtesy Baker Katz) Commercial developer Baker Katz in late June announced the company had acquired a shopping center adjacent to the planned Riverview development at I-45 and Wesley Drive in League City. The 108,000-square-foot Pecan Park Plaza, located at I-45 and FM 518, includes a Jumping World indoor trampoline park, Kolache Factory, Hertz and Dollar Tree. Baker Katz plans to replace the parking lot surface, which has potholes and is uneven, and add a new roof to the plaza. 713-621-2900. www.bakerkatz.com.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
