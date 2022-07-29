State Police arrest Cobleskill woman for Custodial Interference.

RENSSELAERVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A Rensselaerville man is accused of menacing, assault and other charges following an incident Friday. At approximately 6:30PM, The Albany County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint for menacing that occurred in the Town of Rensselaerville. The victim, a 34 year old man from the Town of Berne, reported that Stephen W. Pappalau Jr. during the course of an argument pointed a shotgun at him. Pappalau then assaulted the victim causing a fractured nose while in the presence of the victim’s 12 year old son. Pappalau then left several threatening messages on the victim’s voicemail,according to the report.

