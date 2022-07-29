State Police arrest Cobleskill woman for Custodial Interference.

www.nyspnews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Agency Police Presence in Frankfort, Herkimer County
NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. UPDATE: 08/01/2022 0937 Sources are confirming that the original incident was an armed robbery on Acme Road in Frankfort. No information has yet been officially released, including whether there were any injuries. Police are actively searching for at least one suspect in the case.
Police investigating Montgomery County plane crash
The New York State Police is investigating a plane crash in Montgomery County. Police said the crash happened on July 30 around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Eaker Road in Palatine.
Albany woman accused of stealing car, credit cards
An Albany woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards and a vehicle. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Sheba Flood, 29, was arrested on July 28.
WKTV
Police arrest suspect following armed robbery in town of Frankfort
FRANKFORT, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery at Frankfort Valley Auto Sales on Acme Road in the town of Frankfort Monday morning. Frankfort Police arrested Timothy Horner of Herkimer. He is facing burglary, robbery, menacing and grand larceny charges and is in the Herkimer County Jail.
Saugerties man arrested for allegedly stealing van
A Saugerties man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a utility van. The Saugerties Police Department said Jeffrey Traver, 39, was arrested on July 31.
Arrest made after Lark Street shooting, handgun recovered
Police have made an arrest in connection to an afternoon shooting on Lark Street. A woman was injured in the incident.
4 charged in Saratoga County underage drinking sting
New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Saratoga County on July 30. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
Police: Saugerties man pulls gun on delivery driver
A Saugerties man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Domino's pizza delivery driver. The Saugerties Police Department said Ralph Carpino lll, 45, was arrested at his home after the incident.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Columbia County
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Columbia County. New York State Police said Michael Manetta, 54, of Red Hook, died at the scene.
Stolen! 56 NY State Checks Totaling $19K! Albany Woman Arrested!
Most of us could use extra money. Gas is expensive, rent and mortgage payments have skyrocketed and our groceries seemed to have doubled in cost over the last month or so. What can we do? Ask for a raise? Get a second or third job? Maybe steal from the company we work for? That's what one Albany woman did.
WRGB
Rensselaerville man facing charges, accused of assaulting victim in presence of a child
RENSSELAERVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A Rensselaerville man is accused of menacing, assault and other charges following an incident Friday. At approximately 6:30PM, The Albany County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint for menacing that occurred in the Town of Rensselaerville. The victim, a 34 year old man from the Town of Berne, reported that Stephen W. Pappalau Jr. during the course of an argument pointed a shotgun at him. Pappalau then assaulted the victim causing a fractured nose while in the presence of the victim’s 12 year old son. Pappalau then left several threatening messages on the victim’s voicemail,according to the report.
Drivers ticketed during seatbelt check near Moreau State Park
The New York State Police partnered with New York State Park Police to hold a "Buckle Up New York" checkpoint. The checkpoint was on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the Moreau State Park entrance.
WNYT
Four Saratoga County businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
State Police say they have found four businesses selling alcohol to minors in Saratoga County: The A-Plus Sunoco on Crescent Road in Clifton Park, Sunoco Food Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, Xtra Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, and Lucky Mart Valero on State Route 50 in Ballston Spa.
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs police confiscate guns and drugs in two arrests
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Patrol Division and Investigations Division were recently working a combined enforcement detail specifically concentrating on the downtown business district when Investigator Rich Arpei and Patrol Officer Stephanie Herman observed two suspicious men in a parking lot on Caroline Street.
WNYT
Arrest in Fort Plain fountain vandalism
Fort Plain police have made an arrest in connection with vandalism at Haslett Park. The top of the historic cast-iron fountain came off earlier this month, as well as a bird at the bottom. The mayor said the fountain means a lot to many people in the area. Police say...
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Wilton
A Saratoga Springs man is in serious but stable condition after crashing his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle into a trailer on Friday night in Wilton, the Sheriff's Office confirmed. The trailer that the man ran into was being towed by a 2014 Dodge Ram.
Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
nyspnews.com
State police conduct Underage Drinking Enforcement Detail in Saratoga County
On July 30, 2022, the New York State Police conducted an Underaged Drinking Enforcement Detail in Saratoga County. During the initiative 21 businesses were checked for compliance. Four people were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First degree, a class “A” misdemeanor, after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
WNYT
Police: Man in ICU after South Pearl Street robbery
Albany Police said they were responding to a call for a person with a weapon in the 300 block of South Pearl Street between Schuyler and Bassett Streets around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, when they found an unconscious man who appeared to be having a seizure. Police said they...
Police: Man stabbed in downtown Albany
A 23-year-old man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon on South Pearl Street in Albany, city police confirmed. No suspect has been arrested or charged as the investigation is ongoing.
