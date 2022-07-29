Troopers arrest an Ovid resident for Petit Larceny.

www.nyspnews.com
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
Two arrested for false theft report in Hammondsport
HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men in Hammondsport have been arrested after police said they were involved in falsely reporting the theft of $20,000. Thomas Hoaglin (27) and Dylan Walker (24) of Hammondsport were arrested on July 29 after a joint investigation by New York State Police and the Village of Bath Police Department. According […]
City Police: Individual attempts to break into jewelry store
The Cortland Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a face-covered individual that attempted to break into a jewelry store in the city over the weekend. The individual attempted to break into the city jewelry store around 6:36 a.m. this past Saturday. Those with information on the individual can...
Suspects In Lansing/Dryden/Ithaca Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Additional Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins
Three Ithaca men were arrested by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on July 26 after a reported burglary at the RaNic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca. Employees of RaNic Golf Club arrived for work Wednesday morning and appear to have interrupted a burglary taking place. The TCSO was called to the scene. The employees were able to provide a brief description of the suspects and the vehicle that they had left the scene in.
Woman has $1,000 stolen in wallet theft
An elderly woman recently had her wallet stolen while in Cortland, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. According to the report, the woman realized her wallet was gone after some time. The woman then discovered her credit card was used by two suspects at the Walgreens in Dryden and Target in Lansing.
Elmira Police appoint new Deputy Chief, welcome new officer
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has appointed a new Deputy Chief and welcomed a new officer Monday morning. Kristen Thorne, 41, was promoted to Deputy Chief of the Elmira Police Department outside City Hall on August 1. According to the press release from EPD, Thorne was relieved of his position as Captain […]
Eight month case comes to a close with arrest of Town of Rose man
It was a frustrating case that took eight months to end in an arrest. A $35,000 Caterpiller skid steer, stolen from a contracted Ohio tree surgeon working at 1335 Floodman Road in Palmyra disappeared from the site. State Troopers had a hunch that a day worker may have been behind...
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
Man shot outside Lake Ave. Speedway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck
Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
Oswego County woman dies after rollover crash in Clay, troopers say
Clay, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman from Oswego County died Saturday morning after her vehicle rolled over and crashed into several trees in Clay, troopers said. Kayla M. Fitzsimmons, 31, of Central Square, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent at about 6:19 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Verplank Road, State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said Saturday in a news release.
Troopers arrest a Waterloo resident for Felony Driving While Intoxicated.
On Thursday, July 28, 2022, troopers from SP Waterloo responded to a suspicious incident in the area of Leader Road and Watt Road in the town of Fayette. While enroute, troopers observed the vehicle speeding on Woodworth Road. The operator of that vehicle, Joshua R. Read, age 31, of Waterloo, was arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Felony Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, and multiple traffic tickets.
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
Athens Twp. woman sentenced after arrest for hiding wanted men in home
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Athens Township was sentenced to incarceration after her December 2021 arrest for hiding three wanted men inside her home, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Billie Jo Acla, 54, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, plus […]
Shooting overnight in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Members of the Geneva Police Department responded to the area of North Street, near North Avenue, for reports of shots fired on Saturday at about 1:35 a.m. Once there Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. A preliminary investigation revealed that...
Two men arrested for errant target shooting in Livingston County
Conesus, N.Y. — Two men face weapon-related charges following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to McGinty Road in Conesus July 22 for a report of stray bullets striking the ground of a neighboring property. Investigators found that Carl Engert, 23, of Lackawanna, and Kevin...
Oswego County man brutally attacked by neighbor, found in home 2 days later, police say
Fulton, N.Y. — An 82-year-old man from Oswego County was brutally attacked by a neighbor and found two days later on the floor of his home with traumatic injuries, police said. On Saturday, officers began investigating the attack of an elderly man in his home, Fulton Police spokesman Sgt....
Victim identified in fatal Interstate 86 crash
New updates have been released from New York State Police regarding the accident on I-86 that left one individual dead. According to police, Casey Getman, 29, died Friday afternoon from complications from a motorcycle accident that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the interstate in the Town of Bath. Police say that […]
S.C. Man Convicted of Gun-Running in Binghamton & Syracuse
A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
