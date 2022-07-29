Internet Firm Telit in Irvine Plans to Buy Thales Unit

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- The Power Players in the global smart lock market – Yale, Kwikset, and Schlage – have all but cemented themselves at the top of the global consumer smart lock leaderboard, though ASSA ABLOY’s brands are poised to break away from the pack, according to the latest research published in Strategy Analytics’ 2022 Smart Door Lock Market: Products, Players and Predictions. ASSA ABLOY’s pending acquisition of Spectrum Brands’ Hardware and Home Improvement division – which includes the Kwikset lock brand –will make the already huge lock conglomerate even larger and a more potent influencer on a global consumer smart lock market Strategy Analytics forecasts will approach $4.6 billion in consumer spending and 44 million units sold by 2027. In 2021 Strategy Analytics estimates ASSA ABLOY claimed 21% of the global smart lock market, and successfully acquiring Kwikset will expand ASSA ABLOY’s market share to 35%, nearly double that of Allegion’s Schlage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005345/en/ Global 2021 Smart Door Lock Market Share by Consumer Units Sold, Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

