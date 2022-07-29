Internet Firm Telit in Irvine Plans to Buy Thales Unit

www.ocbj.com
University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles renters need to earn $30.85 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Lake Elsinore, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Intracom Telecom Delivers its mmWave 5G FWA Platform to Peoples Wireless
Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced the supply of its advanced 5th generation Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) platform, the WiBAS™ G5, at mmWave frequencies to Peoples Wireless, through Winncom Technologies, company's trusted networking solutions distributor in North America. More specifically, Peoples Wireless decided to start...
Vodafone offers instant quote with new smartphone trade-in tool
Vodafone has launched a new trade-in-tool for customers, promising to provide the best possible offer for their handset when they decide to upgrade. The new tool promises a guaranteed quote within five minutes so users know the value of their device before sending it in. If the quote is accepted, customers can choose between cash, credit, or a deduction against their monthly bill.
Spectrum Launches AI-enabled Cybersecurity Solution for Advanced WiFi Customers
Spectrum recently announced the launch of Security Shield, an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled cybersecurity solution for Advanced WiFi customers, across its 41-state service area. This automatically-enabled security capability defends customers and their devices from internet threats while also providing enhanced network visibility for the customer. Providing Secure Internet to Spectrum...
Airtel Acquires 19800 MHz Spectrum in 5G Auction
Bharti Airtel, India’s premier telecommunications services provider, on Monday announced that it is set to lead India’s 5G revolution. The telecom company said that it has acquired 19,800 MHz spectrum by securing a pan India footprint of 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands. In addition, the company was able to selectively bolster mid-band spectrum. This massive spectrum bank was secured for a total consideration of Rs 43,084 cr in the latest spectrum auction conducted by the Department of Telecom, Government of India.
UK: Vodafone donates half a million connections in a bid to “close the digital divide”
In the 21st century, being connected is almost becoming an essential commodity. Being online is intertwined with our lives — professional, for study, or personal. And, as the cost of living is currently on the rise, Vodafone has pledged to provide 1,000,000 connections to people in the UK who can not currently afford it.
Verizon's giving free phones to people who are still using its old network
Verizon plans to shut down its old 3G CDMA network by the end of 2022, which means 3G devices won't be able to make or receive calls. Customers who are still using Verizon's 3G devices will receive basic flip phones similar to their old devices, but that can work on the company's newer 4G mobile network.
Ottonomy Debuts a Swervy, Customizable Delivery Robot in Ottobot 2.0 as it Closes $3.3M Seed Round
Today Ottonomy, a maker of autonomous delivery robots, unveiled its second generation robot, the Ottobot 2.0, alongside its announcement of its $3.3 million seed funding round according to an announcement sent to The Spoon. The new funding, which is led by pi ventures, also has Connetic Ventures, Branded Hospitality Ventures, and Sangeet Kumar (Founder & CEO of Addverb Technologies) joining the round.
What is Wi-Fi Direct and how do you use it?
Sharing files between Android devices is fast and easy, thanks to Wi-Fi Direct and Nearby Share. You can even share large files over a gigabyte quickly without sacrificing any video quality. Wi-Fi Direct also enables low-latency wireless display sharing. Here's what else you can expect!
Hate paying international roaming charges? T-Mobile might be the right carrier for you.
T-Mobile's international roaming features, includes free texting and 5 GB of high-speed data, beats the day pass rates offered by AT&T and Verizon.
Samsung launches Self-Repair program, so you can fix your broken screen at will
Earlier this year, Samsung announced its partnership with Right to Repair advocate iFixit to provide Galaxy customers with access to genuine parts, tools, and guides. This meant that anyone anywhere could buy the same displays, batteries, and other Samsung components to repair their phones and tablets at will. Today, Samsung...
Ooma AirDial POTS Replacement Solution Wins Best Endpoint Product Award from UC Today
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that its Ooma AirDial solution for replacing obsolescent copper-wire phone lines has been named Best Endpoint Product for 2022 in the prestigious UC Awards from the publication UC Today ( https://www.uctoday.com/unified-communications/uc-awards-2022-winners/ ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005237/en/ Ooma AirDial, a drop-in replacement from Ooma for obsolescent copper-wire phone lines, has been named Best Endpoint Product for 2022 in the prestigious UC Awards from the publication UC Today. (Photo: Business Wire)
Small-Batch Sourcing Benefits? Ethics, ESG and No Piles of Inventory
Click here to read the full article. Siafu Home’s Gladys Macharia credits Powered by People with helping the home textiles brand she co-founded in September 2020 “gain credibility.” The startup’s weavers produce blankets, tea towels, bath mats and more exclusively using Kenya– and Uganda-sourced organic cotton on handlooms clustered in a bustling Nairobi workshop, building on Macharia’s dream of restoring her native Kenya’s status as a maker of high-quality, fashionable textiles. Connecting with Powered by People, a business-to-business marketplace exposing artisan brands to retailers seeking curated product from small-batch makers, turned out to be a “great refresher” for Siafu Home, said Macharia,...
Intel could give us Wi-Fi 7 devices long before Apple gets around to it
Wi-Fi 7 may not exist in devices today, but that isn’t stopping Intel from forging ahead with it. Intel is planning to introduce Wi-Fi 7 sometime in 2024 just as Apple turns to Wi-Fi 6E for its upcoming devices. Intel will be doubling down on Wi-Fi 7 development efforts over the coming year, according to Eric McLaughlin, Intel’s vice-president of wireless solutions.
Strategy Analytics: ASSA ABLOY is in the Driver’s Seat in the Consumer Smart Lock Market
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- The Power Players in the global smart lock market – Yale, Kwikset, and Schlage – have all but cemented themselves at the top of the global consumer smart lock leaderboard, though ASSA ABLOY’s brands are poised to break away from the pack, according to the latest research published in Strategy Analytics’ 2022 Smart Door Lock Market: Products, Players and Predictions. ASSA ABLOY’s pending acquisition of Spectrum Brands’ Hardware and Home Improvement division – which includes the Kwikset lock brand –will make the already huge lock conglomerate even larger and a more potent influencer on a global consumer smart lock market Strategy Analytics forecasts will approach $4.6 billion in consumer spending and 44 million units sold by 2027. In 2021 Strategy Analytics estimates ASSA ABLOY claimed 21% of the global smart lock market, and successfully acquiring Kwikset will expand ASSA ABLOY’s market share to 35%, nearly double that of Allegion’s Schlage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005345/en/ Global 2021 Smart Door Lock Market Share by Consumer Units Sold, Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
Huawei aims for HarmonyOS 3 to offer seamless experience across smart devices
Huawei has announced a new HarmonyOS version that will be available on eligible devices beginning in September.
UEI and Hunter Douglas Release the New PowerView Gen 3 Gateway and Remote Control
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced today that, as part of an ongoing supply relationship with Hunter Douglas, UEI has been selected to co-develop and manufacture the recently released PowerView® Gen 3 Remote and PowerView Gen 3 Gateway from Hunter Douglas. PowerView Gen 3 is the next generation of Hunter Douglas’ exclusive automated shade system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005472/en/ Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control...
Intel introducing Wi-Fi 7 to supercharge wireless networks in 2024
Intel is set to introduce Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) to a commercial market, which features next-generation high-speed data processing that’s more than twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax). The rollout will begin for laptops and be extended to all PC products by the end of 2024. According to Eric...
Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera Review
Whether you want to set up a trail cam or monitor a remote vacation house, the Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera ($249.99) can help. This pricey wireless camera offers both a Wi-Fi radio for connecting to your local router, as well as a cellular radio for locations where Wi-Fi isn't an option. This, combined with support for voice commands, numerous third-party integrations, intelligent alerts, and flexible storage options, make the Arlo Go 2 more versatile than much of the competition and earn it our Editors’ Choice award for outdoor security cameras.
Quiet Platforms inks delivery deal with DHL
American Eagle Outfitters’ (NYSE: AEO) logistics subsidiary, Quiet Platforms, continues to expand its reach into the e-commerce parcel space. On Tuesday, Quiet announced a partnership with DHL eCommerce Solutions to provide date-definitive delivery service. The new service will reach up to 93% of the postal codes within Quiet Platform’s...
Kopin (KOPN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
KOPN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
