ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 injured in roll-over accident in southwest Shreveport

KTBS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ktbs.com

Comments / 3

Related
KTAL

One person injured in late night stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in north Shreveport late Monday. Around 9:06 p.m., an emergency call came in from Michigan Blvd. in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers found a person suffering from a stab wound to the back. Officials say a fight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

One wounded in early morning Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Southern Ave. and E. 70th St. just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say a man in his 30s left a party in a different location and was shot, and then the car stopped at that location.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made

COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana#Accident#La Police
KSLA

1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Drowning Victims Identified

Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
ATLANTA, TX
KSLA

Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Sporting clay shootout benefits 2 men injured in pipeline explosion at BAFB

BENTON, La. -- A shooting competition recently held to raise money for two men critically injured during an explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base three months ago was deemed a success by Sheriff Julian Whittington. The Energy Transfer Benefit Sporting Clays Shootout, held at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and...
BENTON, LA
KTAL

A portion of I-49 in Shreveport dedicated to ‘Cooper Road Pioneers’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session. The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish. Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49...
KTBS

Domestic dispute turned Shreveport hostage situation ends with arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man faces several charges after Shreveport police say he held his wife hostage at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Freddie Robinson, 68, is charged with false imprisonment and simple assault. Additional charges are pending. Police say they got a call just after midnight about a domestic...
Nationwide Report

4 people, including an infant injured after a traffic collision in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

4 people, including an infant injured after a traffic collision in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. On Friday, four people suffered serious injuries following a crash in Shreveport. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Hollywood Avenue at about 3:10 p.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
iheart.com

Shreveport armed robbery captured on video

This happened in broad daylight. The violence in Shreveport continues. Thursday (7/28/22) afternoon, a video surfaced on social media that shows what appears to be an armed robbery involving a group of young people. The video was caught on a doorbell security camera in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. In the...
ktoy1047.com

Minden student recovering after shooting

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, less than a week before students are set to return to classes for the new school year. The 17-year-old student was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where she is reported to be recovering. Two other people were wounded in the...
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Motorcycle passenger killed in West 70th wreck named

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who died in the West 70th single-vehicle wreck has been named. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) reported that on Friday, July 29 at 10:45 p.m., Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in a single-vehicle wreck at the 7100 block of West 70th Street. She was the passenger on the motorcycle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

South Bossier Bridge Closure Could Make Traffic Nuts This Week

Is it just me or has everyone noticed that we have more road construction projects going on now in Caddo and Bossier parishes than ever before?. With road construction projects going on again this Wednesday and Thursday on the two inside lanes of I-49 southbound at the Hollywood/Pierremont exit, the closing of the exit ramp from I-20 East to I-220 west at the new Barksdale access, the construction of a new bridge on Highway 1 over Caddo Lake, there's now one more area you'll want to avoid.
KSLA

Minden High student, 17, shot in her back

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
MINDEN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy