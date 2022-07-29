1 injured in roll-over accident in southwest Shreveport

www.ktbs.com
KTAL
One person injured in late night stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in north Shreveport late Monday. Around 9:06 p.m., an emergency call came in from Michigan Blvd. in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers found a person suffering from a stab wound to the back. Officials say a fight...
KTAL
One wounded in early morning Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Southern Ave. and E. 70th St. just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say a man in his 30s left a party in a different location and was shot, and then the car stopped at that location.
KTAL
Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
KTBS
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
KSLA
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
KSLA
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
KTBS
Sporting clay shootout benefits 2 men injured in pipeline explosion at BAFB
BENTON, La. -- A shooting competition recently held to raise money for two men critically injured during an explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base three months ago was deemed a success by Sheriff Julian Whittington. The Energy Transfer Benefit Sporting Clays Shootout, held at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and...
KTAL
A portion of I-49 in Shreveport dedicated to ‘Cooper Road Pioneers’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session. The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish. Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49...
Man seriously injured after a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Man seriously injured after a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a man suffered serious injuries following a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on Louisiana Highway 3132 between Walker Road and West 70th Street westbound [...]
KTBS
Domestic dispute turned Shreveport hostage situation ends with arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man faces several charges after Shreveport police say he held his wife hostage at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Freddie Robinson, 68, is charged with false imprisonment and simple assault. Additional charges are pending. Police say they got a call just after midnight about a domestic...
4 people, including an infant injured after a traffic collision in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
4 people, including an infant injured after a traffic collision in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. On Friday, four people suffered serious injuries following a crash in Shreveport. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Hollywood Avenue at about 3:10 p.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
iheart.com
Shreveport armed robbery captured on video
This happened in broad daylight. The violence in Shreveport continues. Thursday (7/28/22) afternoon, a video surfaced on social media that shows what appears to be an armed robbery involving a group of young people. The video was caught on a doorbell security camera in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. In the...
ktoy1047.com
Minden student recovering after shooting
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, less than a week before students are set to return to classes for the new school year. The 17-year-old student was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where she is reported to be recovering. Two other people were wounded in the...
KSLA
Motorcycle passenger killed in West 70th wreck named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who died in the West 70th single-vehicle wreck has been named. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) reported that on Friday, July 29 at 10:45 p.m., Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in a single-vehicle wreck at the 7100 block of West 70th Street. She was the passenger on the motorcycle.
South Bossier Bridge Closure Could Make Traffic Nuts This Week
Is it just me or has everyone noticed that we have more road construction projects going on now in Caddo and Bossier parishes than ever before?. With road construction projects going on again this Wednesday and Thursday on the two inside lanes of I-49 southbound at the Hollywood/Pierremont exit, the closing of the exit ramp from I-20 East to I-220 west at the new Barksdale access, the construction of a new bridge on Highway 1 over Caddo Lake, there's now one more area you'll want to avoid.
Deputies respond to crash involving salt water truck, train on Highway 1 at French Rd
Caddo Parish, LA – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 3:09 p.m. Friday. It happened on Highway 1 at French Rd. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash. The responding deputies discovered that a train crashed into a...
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
