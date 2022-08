UNC has lost another Diamond Heel to MLB with transfer pitcher Matt Keating being selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. Earlier this month it was announced that USC’s right-handed pitcher Keating would be suiting up in Carolina blue threads, however, after a call from the pros, he’s heading to the Big Apple. The 21-year-old relief pitcher has signed with the New York Yankees after getting drafted by the team in the ninth round of the MLB draft. As the 280th overall pick, Keating also received a $122,500 signing bonus as he is expected to work his way through the farm system before...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO