‘Paper Girls’ Review: A Clichéd Sci-Fi Teen YA Series That Doesn’t Excel At Either Genre

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Trailer: Same Nerds, New Dramas
We all look back on our high school years differently, and Hollywood has no end of coming-of-age stories, from “Ferris Buller’s Day Off” to Marvel’s “Spider-Man” franchise starring Tom Holland. Netflix is no stranger to the high school tropes, with shows like “Stranger Things” and “American Vandal.”
‘Cinema Paradiso’: Director Guiseppe Tornatore To Turn His Beloved 1989 Movie Into A Limited TV Series
In 1989, Giuseppe Tornatore‘s “Cinema Paradiso” took the cinema world by storm. The film, about a boy named Toto who begins a lifelong love affair with movies thanks to a Sicilian movie house, won the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival that year. It then went on to win Best Foreign Film at The Oscars that winter. To this day, it remains a beloved film about the power of film for a generation of moviegoers.
‘Only Murders In The Building’: John Hoffman On Their Emmy Nod Haul, Pitching Season 3 & Steven Spielberg’s Superfandom
Hulu has said publicly that “Only Murders in the Building” is one of its most popular shows. But, like most streaming services, it doesn’t release numbers to quantify that success. John Hoffman, the showrunner and co-creator of the comedy mystery can look at Nielsen reports or IMDB votes but admits he’s often in a bubble when it comes to the outside perception of the program. Then again, when Hoffman learned that none other than Steven Spielberg is a hardcore fan it certainly made him take notice.
‘Bullet Train’ Review: An Exhausting Action Comedy Of Squandered Potential
It has been more than a quarter of a century since “Pulp Fiction,” and I am on my knees, begging filmmakers to stop trying to ape early Tarantino. Seriously, stop it. It’s embarrassing. Even Quentin Tarantino isn’t doing early Tarantino anymore. The latest offender is David...
‘Industry’ Review: Season 2 Is A Gripping Look At How COVID Upended The Corporate World
If any show were capable of holding up a mirror to society and reflecting the great pandemic corporate vibe shift underway, it would be HBO’s “Industry.” The hour-long dramedy returns from a nearly two-year hiatus, attributable largely to the pandemic it so acutely depicts on-screen, as sharp and incisive as ever. As the show picks up the thread of the upstart analysts at London’s prestigious investment bank Pierpoint &. Co, it effortlessly incorporates the seismic yet subtle shift in the lives of its characters. No buzzwords like “return to office” or “Great Resignation” familiar to white-collar workers are necessary to convey the tensions – they’re palpable in the very fabric of the new season.
‘Five Days At Memorial’ Review: A Harrowing, Bleak Hurricane Katrina Story
“Five Days at Memorial” is about as bleak as television gets. The series is meant to be that way; based on a non-fiction book by Sheri Fink, it’s set in a hospital during the direct aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. As a medical thriller, it’s extremely compelling. As a true story, it’s almost overwhelmingly punishing and nearly entirely devoid of hope. Still, its suffocating mood isn’t purposeless: “Five Days at Memorial” forces viewers to bear witness to the realities of what being in New Orleans in 2005 likely felt like in a way few other pieces of media ever have before.
New ‘Andor’ Trailer: The First Three Episodes Of New Disney+ Show Arrive On September 21
With “Obi-Wan” come and gone, Tony Gilroy‘s “Andor” is the next “Star Wars” Disney+ show to premiere this year. Does it have more hype behind it than the upcoming third season of “The Mandalorian“? Signs point to yes given the epic teaser that dropped in late May (and having Gilroy on board as showrunner doesn’t hurt either).
‘Not Okay’: Dylan O’Brien On Working With Zoey Deutch, Influencers, Superhero Fan-Casting, & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In this episode of The Discourse Podcast, we talk to actor Dylan O’Brien, who you may know from his many stand-out roles in MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” “The Maze Runner” films,” Love and Monsters,” and much more. He’s currently out promoting his latest film, “Not Okay,” from Writer/Director Quinn Shephard (“Blame”).
‘Cars On The Road’ Trailer: The Pixar Film Series Gets A Disney+ Spinoff Show On September 8
Pixar‘s “Cars” franchise may not be the most critically beloved of the animation studio’s films. However, all three movies did very well at the box office, so much so that Disney made the “Planes” spinoff movies and other “Cars” shorts. Now, Pixar looks to continue the adventures of Lightning McQueen in Mater in a new show for Disney+, “Cars On The Road.”
‘I Came By’ Trailer: Babak Anvari’s New Thriller Stars George MacKay, Hugh Bonneville & Kelly Macdonald
Though the cultural zeitgeist is a few years removed from Banksy mania, street art remains a potent weapon for political and social criticism. The relationship between graffiti and vandalism is still hotly contested, but what might happen if an ambitious street artist took his designs even further… like, for instance, into someone’s living room? That’s the premise of “I Came By,” an upcoming Netflix thriller from British Iranian writer-director Babak Anvari.
‘Andor’: Tony Gilroy Says “We’re Old-School” As Upcoming Disney+ Series Doesn’t Use ‘Star Wars’ Volume Video Wall
The “Star Wars” movies have always been ubiquitous with groundbreaking special effects. But since the Prequel trilogy from the early 2000s, that pioneering use of effects has been mainly in digital production. More recently, that means the use of “Volume,” an ultra-HD video wall that allows in-camera effects and creates immersive digital environments for actors to work in. Want to know why “The Mandalorian,” “The Book Of Boba Fett,” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” all look the same? That’s the reason.
Taron Egerton Explains Why He Dropped Out Of ‘Solo’ Auditions & Lawrence Kasdan Says A Disney+ Series Isn’t In The Works
For a time, Lucasfilm seemed poise to explore the galaxy’s future concurrently —Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker saga—while also filling gaps in the “Star Wars” mythology. A prequel film like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” made a billion-plus at the box office. Still, that early prequel-movie success was quickly cut short by “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018), which failed at the global box office earning only $393 million after extensive and pricey reshoots. This led the studio to rethink theatrical plans, including pausing an “Obi-Wan Kenobi” movie and regrouping to chart a new path forward. As Disney+ was about to launch, the company found a new arena in streaming as “The Mandalorian” became a massive smash hit.
‘Argentina, 1985’ Teaser Trailer: Santiago Mitre’s Latest Stars Ricardo Darín & Is Headed For Venice
Five years on from their thrilling diplomatic drama “The Summit,” icons of Argentinian cinema Santiago Mitre (“White Elephant,” “Paulina,” ) and Ricardo Darín (“Wild Tales,” “The Secret in Their Eyes”) have teamed up once more for the Venice-bound “Argentina, 1985.” This time, however, their collaboration is much more fact than fiction, as the film seeks to bring one of Argentina’s most historic judicial trials to the big screen.
New ‘Devotion’ Trailer: Jonathan Majors & Glen Powell’s Korean War Drama Has Its World Premieres At TIFF This September
Good news for those who loved the look of Glen Powell in a cockpit as Hangman in “Top Gun: Maverick.” Powell stars in another fighter pilot movie this Fall, assured to meet anyone’s “Powell in a cockpit” needs. And better yet, Jonathan Majors serves as Powell’s wingman.
‘Drago’: Sylvester Stallone Irate Over ‘Rocky’ Spin-Off, Takes To Instagram To Condemn Producer Irwin Winkler
Last Thursday, news broke that MGM had a “Rocky” spin-off in the works: “Drago,” centered around the backstory of Rocky Balboa’s “Rocky IV” nemesis, Russian boxer Ivan Drago. For “Rocky” fans, that sounds promising. But franchise creator Sylvester Stallone didn’t take the announcement well and took to Instagram this weekend to let everyone know why.
