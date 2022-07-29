ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Wager’: Martin Scorsese & Leonardo DiCaprio To Team Up For Another David Grann Adaptation For Apple

By Ned Booth
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions

Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Page Six

Bradley Cooper hosts small gathering at his NYC home on Huma Abedin’s birthday

Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin spotted getting bagels in the Hamptons

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have at least one thing in common: The overachievers both seem to be morning people. An eagle-eyed spy told Page Six they spotted the good-looking pair at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels in Amagansett, N.Y. on Sunday at 6 a.m. “They were there before the bagels even arrived,” the source said. “She was kind of nuzzling him, they kissed a couple times. She was very loving.” While our early morning witness is adamant they saw the highly recognizable “Silver Linings Playbook” star with the equally striking top aide to Hillary Clinton, reps insisted they were not there. “Huma was in upstate [New York]...
AMAGANSETT, NY
theplaylist.net

‘Cinema Paradiso’: Director Guiseppe Tornatore To Turn His Beloved 1989 Movie Into A Limited TV Series

In 1989, Giuseppe Tornatore‘s “Cinema Paradiso” took the cinema world by storm. The film, about a boy named Toto who begins a lifelong love affair with movies thanks to a Sicilian movie house, won the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival that year. It then went on to win Best Foreign Film at The Oscars that winter. To this day, it remains a beloved film about the power of film for a generation of moviegoers.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

The Wild History Behind Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Carmel Highlands Home

Brad Pitt is moving on up. Well, up the coast of California, at least. According to The Wall Street Journal, Pitt splashed out $40 million for a historic home in the quiet cliffs of the unincorporated Carmel Highlands area (think Big Little Lies). While Pitt still owns a 50 percent stake in the French chateau Miraval, and is still believed to own his longtime home in the Los Angeles area, the new purchase adds a seaside retreat to Pitt’s property portfolio.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Grann
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Robert Deniro
theplaylist.net

Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Will Open The 2022 New York Film Festival

It’s the time of the season. With the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals having announced their main line-ups, Telluride keeping its secret until just before opening day on Labor Day weekend, it’s time for the New York Film Festival to weigh in and weigh in they have. Film at Lincoln Center announced today that Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” will be the opening night film of the 60th New York Film Festival, making its North American premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 30.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Batgirl’ Movie Shelved: Warner Bros. Kills $90 Million Superhero Film & It Won’t Appear On Any Platform

An unbelievable megaton bomb has gone off in the world of the DC Universe. Following a New York Post report that everyone assumed was false—their track record isn’t great, and they recently falsely reported that Johny Depp was returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in an enormous deal—the trades have weighed in, and the rumor is true: Warner Bros.’ “Batgirl” film is getting shelved and won’t be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Drago’: Sylvester Stallone Irate Over ‘Rocky’ Spin-Off, Takes To Instagram To Condemn Producer Irwin Winkler

Last Thursday, news broke that MGM had a “Rocky” spin-off in the works: “Drago,” centered around the backstory of Rocky Balboa’s “Rocky IV” nemesis, Russian boxer Ivan Drago. For “Rocky” fans, that sounds promising. But franchise creator Sylvester Stallone didn’t take the announcement well and took to Instagram this weekend to let everyone know why.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Apple Original Films#British#The Osage Nation#Fbi
theplaylist.net

‘Lost Ollie’ Trailer: Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige & More Star In Netflix’s Animated Lost Toy Mini-Series

For Hyperion Pictures, one of their three most successful movies is “The Brave Little Toaster,” For Pixar, “Toy Story 3” is ranked as the second most successful. While they’re both successful animated children’s movies, the most prominent similarity between the franchises is that they are both rooted in loyalty, friendship, perseverance, and courage. Now in the same vein, Netflix is releasing their own ‘brave little toaster,’ Ollie, a hand-made toy looking for his boy best friend.
MOVIES
NME

Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, ‘Blonde’

Netflix has shared the official trailer for Blonde, an upcoming biopic chronicling the life of Marilyn Monroe. Watch above. Shared yesterday (July 28), the two-minute clip offers a glimpse into the film’s depiction of old Hollywood glamour, complete with paparazzi-flooded red carpet appearances and black-and-white cutaways, with Ana de Armas portraying Monroe.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Glorious’ Trailer: J.K. Simmons Is A Lovecraftian God Speaking Through A Glory Hole In New Horror-Comedy

Shudder is one of the most interesting streaming services available today. No, it doesn’t have the sheer amount of content you might find on Netflix. No, it doesn’t have the prestige of an Apple TV+ or Amazon. And no, it doesn’t have Marvel or “Star Wars” programming like Disney+. But it does have a ton of fun, well-made horror/thriller films and TV series that are worth your time. Better yet, it’s also way cheaper than most of the competition. And lastly, where else are you going to find a film where J.K. Simmons voices a Lovecraftian god who speaks to a man through a glory hole? Shudder, baby!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theplaylist.net

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Trailer: Same Nerds, New Dramas

We all look back on our high school years differently, and Hollywood has no end of coming-of-age stories, from “Ferris Buller’s Day Off” to Marvel’s “Spider-Man” franchise starring Tom Holland. Netflix is no stranger to the high school tropes, with shows like “Stranger Things” and “American Vandal.”
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Andor’: Fiona Shaw Says ‘Star Wars’ Series Is “A Great, Scurrilous Take On The Trumpian World”

Despite a fandom that has shown to be toxic at the mention of diversity and inclusivity, “Star Wars” has always had a political undercurrent throughout the franchise. I mean, it’s really about Rebels fighting against an evil Empire, huh? Remember those overt political in the prequels? Sure, there are laser sword fights and space battles for those who just want that, but “Star Wars” has a long track record of trying to be a socially-conscious, political franchise. And apparently, that tradition is continuing in the forthcoming series, “Andor.”
MOVIES
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Wears All White to Lunch In Italy Before Benefit Concert

Following her whirlwind marriage in Las Vegas and a Paris honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez is enjoying herself solo in Capri, Italy. J.Lo was photographed on Friday partaking in a quick lunch with her team before heading into rehearsals for her UNICEF benefit concert. She dressed for the hot weather in a look by French designer Alaia.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy