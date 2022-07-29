‘The Wager’: Martin Scorsese & Leonardo DiCaprio To Team Up For Another David Grann Adaptation For Apple

theplaylist.net
theplaylist.net
‘Bullet Train’ Review: An Exhausting Action Comedy Of Squandered Potential
It has been more than a quarter of a century since “Pulp Fiction,” and I am on my knees, begging filmmakers to stop trying to ape early Tarantino. Seriously, stop it. It’s embarrassing. Even Quentin Tarantino isn’t doing early Tarantino anymore. The latest offender is David...
Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions
Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Bradley Cooper hosts small gathering at his NYC home on Huma Abedin’s birthday
Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin spotted getting bagels in the Hamptons
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have at least one thing in common: The overachievers both seem to be morning people. An eagle-eyed spy told Page Six they spotted the good-looking pair at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels in Amagansett, N.Y. on Sunday at 6 a.m. “They were there before the bagels even arrived,” the source said. “She was kind of nuzzling him, they kissed a couple times. She was very loving.” While our early morning witness is adamant they saw the highly recognizable “Silver Linings Playbook” star with the equally striking top aide to Hillary Clinton, reps insisted they were not there. “Huma was in upstate [New York]...
theplaylist.net
‘Cinema Paradiso’: Director Guiseppe Tornatore To Turn His Beloved 1989 Movie Into A Limited TV Series
In 1989, Giuseppe Tornatore‘s “Cinema Paradiso” took the cinema world by storm. The film, about a boy named Toto who begins a lifelong love affair with movies thanks to a Sicilian movie house, won the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival that year. It then went on to win Best Foreign Film at The Oscars that winter. To this day, it remains a beloved film about the power of film for a generation of moviegoers.
wmagazine.com
The Wild History Behind Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Carmel Highlands Home
Brad Pitt is moving on up. Well, up the coast of California, at least. According to The Wall Street Journal, Pitt splashed out $40 million for a historic home in the quiet cliffs of the unincorporated Carmel Highlands area (think Big Little Lies). While Pitt still owns a 50 percent stake in the French chateau Miraval, and is still believed to own his longtime home in the Los Angeles area, the new purchase adds a seaside retreat to Pitt’s property portfolio.
theplaylist.net
Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Will Open The 2022 New York Film Festival
It’s the time of the season. With the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals having announced their main line-ups, Telluride keeping its secret until just before opening day on Labor Day weekend, it’s time for the New York Film Festival to weigh in and weigh in they have. Film at Lincoln Center announced today that Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” will be the opening night film of the 60th New York Film Festival, making its North American premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 30.
theplaylist.net
‘Batgirl’ Movie Shelved: Warner Bros. Kills $90 Million Superhero Film & It Won’t Appear On Any Platform
An unbelievable megaton bomb has gone off in the world of the DC Universe. Following a New York Post report that everyone assumed was false—their track record isn’t great, and they recently falsely reported that Johny Depp was returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in an enormous deal—the trades have weighed in, and the rumor is true: Warner Bros.’ “Batgirl” film is getting shelved and won’t be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
theplaylist.net
‘Drago’: Sylvester Stallone Irate Over ‘Rocky’ Spin-Off, Takes To Instagram To Condemn Producer Irwin Winkler
Last Thursday, news broke that MGM had a “Rocky” spin-off in the works: “Drago,” centered around the backstory of Rocky Balboa’s “Rocky IV” nemesis, Russian boxer Ivan Drago. For “Rocky” fans, that sounds promising. But franchise creator Sylvester Stallone didn’t take the announcement well and took to Instagram this weekend to let everyone know why.
People
Jennifer Lopez Lives Out Her 'Disco Diva Fantasy' During Italy Charity Gala
Jennifer Lopez has brought her "disco diva fantasy" to life!. The singer rocked the stage in Italy at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity event on Saturday evening, where she opened her act with two of her signature hits, "If You Had My Love" and "Waiting for Tonight." Wearing a zebra-print...
theplaylist.net
‘Lost Ollie’ Trailer: Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige & More Star In Netflix’s Animated Lost Toy Mini-Series
For Hyperion Pictures, one of their three most successful movies is “The Brave Little Toaster,” For Pixar, “Toy Story 3” is ranked as the second most successful. While they’re both successful animated children’s movies, the most prominent similarity between the franchises is that they are both rooted in loyalty, friendship, perseverance, and courage. Now in the same vein, Netflix is releasing their own ‘brave little toaster,’ Ollie, a hand-made toy looking for his boy best friend.
NME
Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, ‘Blonde’
Netflix has shared the official trailer for Blonde, an upcoming biopic chronicling the life of Marilyn Monroe. Watch above. Shared yesterday (July 28), the two-minute clip offers a glimpse into the film’s depiction of old Hollywood glamour, complete with paparazzi-flooded red carpet appearances and black-and-white cutaways, with Ana de Armas portraying Monroe.
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
theplaylist.net
‘Glorious’ Trailer: J.K. Simmons Is A Lovecraftian God Speaking Through A Glory Hole In New Horror-Comedy
Shudder is one of the most interesting streaming services available today. No, it doesn’t have the sheer amount of content you might find on Netflix. No, it doesn’t have the prestige of an Apple TV+ or Amazon. And no, it doesn’t have Marvel or “Star Wars” programming like Disney+. But it does have a ton of fun, well-made horror/thriller films and TV series that are worth your time. Better yet, it’s also way cheaper than most of the competition. And lastly, where else are you going to find a film where J.K. Simmons voices a Lovecraftian god who speaks to a man through a glory hole? Shudder, baby!
theplaylist.net
‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Trailer: Same Nerds, New Dramas
We all look back on our high school years differently, and Hollywood has no end of coming-of-age stories, from “Ferris Buller’s Day Off” to Marvel’s “Spider-Man” franchise starring Tom Holland. Netflix is no stranger to the high school tropes, with shows like “Stranger Things” and “American Vandal.”
theplaylist.net
New ‘Andor’ Trailer: The First Three Episodes Of New Disney+ Show Arrive On September 21
With “Obi-Wan” come and gone, Tony Gilroy‘s “Andor” is the next “Star Wars” Disney+ show to premiere this year. Does it have more hype behind it than the upcoming third season of “The Mandalorian“? Signs point to yes given the epic teaser that dropped in late May (and having Gilroy on board as showrunner doesn’t hurt either).
theplaylist.net
‘Andor’: Fiona Shaw Says ‘Star Wars’ Series Is “A Great, Scurrilous Take On The Trumpian World”
Despite a fandom that has shown to be toxic at the mention of diversity and inclusivity, “Star Wars” has always had a political undercurrent throughout the franchise. I mean, it’s really about Rebels fighting against an evil Empire, huh? Remember those overt political in the prequels? Sure, there are laser sword fights and space battles for those who just want that, but “Star Wars” has a long track record of trying to be a socially-conscious, political franchise. And apparently, that tradition is continuing in the forthcoming series, “Andor.”
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Wears All White to Lunch In Italy Before Benefit Concert
Following her whirlwind marriage in Las Vegas and a Paris honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez is enjoying herself solo in Capri, Italy. J.Lo was photographed on Friday partaking in a quick lunch with her team before heading into rehearsals for her UNICEF benefit concert. She dressed for the hot weather in a look by French designer Alaia.
