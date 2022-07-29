Horror-themed selfie spot opening at San Antonio’s Rolling Oaks Mall next weekend

www.sacurrent.com
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Current
Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks
Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free beverages — caffeinated and otherwise — to celebrate the Friday, Aug. 5 grand opening of its first Alamo City store, MySA reports. The shop, located at 11701 Blanco Road in Castle Hills, will open at 5 a.m. that day...
KSAT 12
Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias announces San Antonio show at AT&T Center
SAN ANTONIO – Renowned comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to San Antonio this fall for his 2022 Back on Tour journey. Iglesias will perform Saturday, Oct. 8, at the AT&T Center located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway. The last time Iglesias was in San Antonio in July...
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
San Antonio Current
Owners of San Antonio cocktail mainstay The Modernist tease second concept called La Ruina
The folks behind Pearl-area cocktail haven The Modernist have teased a forthcoming bar dubbed La Ruina, which they say is inspired by the spirits of South and Central America. The team shared the news Sunday on Instagram, saying La Ruina — which employs the tagline “Ron y mas,” or “rum and more” — will open soon in a “graceful but well-worn building.”
San Antonio Current
San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken
Apparently, San Antonians love their Japanese-style fried chicken. Krazy Katsu — a new spot offering the herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken in sandwich form — held its grand opening over the weekend and sold out of 900 pounds of yardbird in just two days, according to a Saturday post on the restaurant's Instagram feed.
H-E-B recalls ice-cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
Three kid-friendly Hill Country bars for parents to grab an ice cold pint
Need one more day trip before school starts? Check these places out
San Antonio's Build-A-Bear Workshop at the Tower of the Americas gets official launch
The furry friends come with freebies.
KSAT 12
Frightful selfie spot to open in Rolling Oaks Mall
SAN ANTONIO – The immersive Horrific Pix Horror Studios is set to open Saturday, Aug. 6, on the second floor of Rolling Oaks Mall, at 6909 North Loop 1604 East. The 13 interactive selfie rooms take guests on a frightful experience that lures visitors to interact with the themed displays.
San Antonio Current
New San Antonio dance club Cream to offer sneak peek of upcoming food menu July 29-30
Folks looking to dance the night away at new Beacon Hill nightspot Cream will on Friday get the chance to sample of the club’s upcoming late night food menu as well. As long as they get there before it sells out, that is. The nightclub, located at 527 W....
Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip
Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
KSAT 12
San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record
Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 89.8°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but it also comes in just below August 2011 as the second hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
San Antonio Current
Luxury travel firm names San Antonio River Walk one of the most beautiful sites in U.S., world
A brawl over an unpaid bill and a stabbing at River Center Mall may have brought recent bad publicity to San Antonio's prime tourist attraction. Just the same, the River Walk continues to draw accolades from travelers. Case in point: a recent report by Kuoni, a UK-based luxury travel company,...
A guide to enjoying a cheap or free date night in San Antonio
Consider us your cheap cupid.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Cabo Bob's great food, but bad service
One of the best burritos I've had paired with the worse service
13 places for the most decadent cheesecake in San Antonio
Whether you're a Golden Girl or not, here are some cheesecakes in S.A. to devour.
San Antonio Current
Bill Miller, Black Bear Diner: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Many of this week’s most-read Current food stories centered around openings of new dining spots. From an out-of-town diner chain to a sports bar-focused on “scenic views,” multiple new eateries are popping in the Alamo City food scene. There was an outlier, however, and it also happened...
KSAT 12
Here’s what home sale listing trends look like by ZIP code for the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market has taken a dramatic swing over the past year with record low interest rates, but now those rates are climbing. Marketing statistics provided by the San Antonio Board of Realtors show the median price of homes in the San Antonio area has skyrocketed 20% from June 2021 to June 2022.
