The Simple Pleasure of a County Fair Funnel Cake

myq1075.com
Related
Art, Music & Fun at DubuqueFest this Weekend In Washington Park
It's time for the annual DubuqueFest arts festival in downtown Dubuque's historic Washington Park. The FREE summer festival features live music, local food, and local art and artisans over two days - Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7 from 10 am to 5 pm. Since its inception in 1979,...
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure” Comes to Five Flags Center This Fall
A globally beloved character is coming to the Five Flags Center this fall!. Peppa Pig from the long-running British TV show, which airs on Nick Jr. in the United States, will be in Dubuque for Peppa Pig's Adventure on October 28th. The show is a presentation of Round Room Life...
Maiden Voyage Offers a Beautiful Boat Ride on the Mississippi River
Below this post is a gallery of photos from the Sunday boat tour!. Ever since I found myself in Dubuque earlier this year, one of my close friends has been urging me to seek out a way to get on the Mississippi River. I don't own a boat and, as...
Upcoming Dubuque Expo Offers Guidance to New and Expecting Moms
The Birth Collective of Dubuque is presenting a new expo for current, new, or expecting moms in the Tri-States!. The event is called "The Making of a Mama," and it's set to take place at The Salvation Army in Dubuque on Saturday, August 6th from 9am to noon. The three-hour expo boasts the opportunity to learn all about "bumps, babies, and boobs from local birth professionals," per a flyer for the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Dubuque Pet Food Facility Is Expanding Its Operation
Remember when pet owners were struggling to find pet food at their local grocery store? This has been happening for a variety of reasons. We have shortages of the packing materials, which is what the cat food brand Friskies dealt with earlier this year, or the typical supply and demand complications.
Dubuque Celebrates Art on the River with a Free Public Reception
When's the last time you experienced Dubuque's Riverwalk? If it's been a while, this Friday evening may be the time to get reacquainted with the newest sculpture exhibit opening. The Riverwalk is a relatively short but excellent way to view and appreciate the Mississippi River and original artwork on a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly paved pathway.
Channel Your Inner Bob Ross at Captured on Canvas
Have you ever thought about pursuing a career as an artist? Or perhaps dreamt of becoming a fine art painter like the legendary Bob Ross from (PBS) Public Television?. You know, the soft-spoken guy who guided viewers step-by-step toward painting a mountain valley landscape full of happy trees?. If so,...
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
IN THIS ARTICLE
Back to School Bash in Dubuque This Weekend
The theme for this year's Back to School Bash in Dubuque is "Build a Healthier Community", and is designed to prepare students and their families for the upcoming school year. This year's bash happens this Saturday, August 6th from 11 am till 2 pm at Audubon Elementry School at 605 Lincoln Avenue.
PHOTOS: The First Day of The 69th Annual Dubuque County Fair
County fairs are staples in the Midwest. I've been lucky in my life to experience a couple. Growing up roughly 30 minutes outside of Chicago, town-fests or "Tastes" were the suburban version of the events. They boasted similar-style carnival food, rides, and local eats. But most of them were the length of the city's downtown street, which was usually two or three blocks.
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Wednesday July 27th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Yesterday was a great day at the fair and attendance was great. Take a look at the west parking lot at 5 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dubuque City Council Cuts Ties with Russian Sister City
In July, we shared the story of the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque deciding to suspend the longtime relationship with Sister City Pyatigorsk, Russia. That decision made its way to the Dubuque City Council, which voted to officially sever the longstanding relationship at Monday night's Council meeting. While this decision by the Dubuque City Council is not expected to stir anyone's drink in Russia, it does send an important message of solidarity with Ukraine. The Sister City Committee cited Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine as the primary reason for taking the step to cut ties with the Russian City. Dubuque City Council gave the committee power over Dubuque's sister city relationships in 2017.
Cuba City Lions Club is a Roaring Success Story
In the Tri-States, one doesn't have to look too far to see vibrant communities and organizations making tremendous contributions toward a high quality of life for area citizens. Whether in the form of significant financial awards like those recently announced by the Dubuque Racing Association or volunteer-run organizations such as...
Rising Country Star Ashley Cooke to Perform at Jackson Co. Fair
Earlier this week, it was announced that country superstar Lainey Wilson would not perform at the Jackson County Fair in Maquoketa, Iowa. Wilson tweeted to fans that she could not fulfill her commitment due to an unspecified family emergency. But, as disappointing as that may be to her fans, another performer is ready to step into the spotlight.
Resource Unite: Changing The Way We Change The World
Resources Unite! strengthens the Dubuque community by creating connections. They aim to connect people to volunteer opportunities and resources that lead to a happier and more engaged way of life for our local community. And right now they need your vote to help continue that mission for our local youths and families. With Finnin Kia's Red, White, and Fuel; Resources Unite! has the chance to add $1,500 to their funding!
Update: Five Flags Recovers Stolen Money From Hack
Dubuque’s Five Flags Center says it has recovered all money stolen in a computer hack that took place in late June. KCRG reports hackers were able to steal $300,000 from a Five Flags Center account at MidWestOne Bank and transfer the money to an account in Hong Kong. The bank and events center say they worked with the FBI to identify the source of the attack, stop the transfer, and recover all of the funds.
The Richest City in Iowa is About an Hour from the Tri-States
A recent study by the website MoneyWise took a look at the richest and poorest cities in all fifty states. As fate would have it, the most affluent community in the state of Iowa is roughly 70 miles outside of Dubuque. MoneyWise found that Robins is the richest city in...
Yet Another Ribbon Cutting for a Riverboat in Dubuque
Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. It's so cool that these riverboats have chosen Dubuque as one of their stops. The newest boat to arrive is the American Duchess.
Rite-Hite Has Numerous Positions Available in Dubuque
Now more than ever, companies are looking for employees. Rite-Hite in Dubuque is no exception. They have nearly two dozens openings at their Dubuque plant for a variety of positions. In Iowa specifically, employment has been steadily climbing ever since a sharp dip in April 2020 (we all know what...
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
616
Followers
2K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0