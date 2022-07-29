Local COVID-19 Community Level Upped to HIGH by CDC

myq1075.com
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in the Area in Most Recent Report
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 20th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County. Another was reported in Grant County in Wisconsin. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, four more than one week earlier, and equal to the number of hospitalizations earlier in the month. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Jones County in Iowa, plus Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. It was at a medium level in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa had a low rating.
State OKs $225K settlement with Black Iowa judge who asserted her firing was due to race
DES MOINES — A Black administrative judge in Iowa who asserted she was fired in 2017 because of her race — and after successfully suing the state is in the process of being reinstated — has also agreed to a $225,000 settlement with the state. The State...
Back to School Bash in Dubuque This Weekend
The theme for this year's Back to School Bash in Dubuque is "Build a Healthier Community", and is designed to prepare students and their families for the upcoming school year. This year's bash happens this Saturday, August 6th from 11 am till 2 pm at Audubon Elementry School at 605 Lincoln Avenue.
A Dubuque Pet Food Facility Is Expanding Its Operation
Remember when pet owners were struggling to find pet food at their local grocery store? This has been happening for a variety of reasons. We have shortages of the packing materials, which is what the cat food brand Friskies dealt with earlier this year, or the typical supply and demand complications.
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
Mobile Museum Will be Part of Dubuque Farmer’s Market Saturday August 20th
The Dubuque Farmer's Market is always a treat each Saturday morning in downtown Dubuque. Whether it's fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, delicious breakfast or knick-knacks for work and home, the Farmer's Market has something for everyone. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. And on Saturday,...
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
"Ghost guns" like the one used in Maquoketa, easy to get and assemble
Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt were killed at their campsite in Jackson County on July 22nd. Nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt survived the shooting. Monday a new report from the Des Moines Register claims the suspect built a gun himself. We've talked about these before. They're called "ghost guns." Iowa DCI isn't...
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
1847 S Grandview, Dubuque, Dubuque County, IA, 52003
Beautiful prairie style home in a park-like setting. This 4 BR, 4 bath ranch home invites the outside in with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the secluded wooded backyard. The smart open layout boasts new wood floors throughout the main level. An atrium at the center of the house filters natural light through the skylights. Bedrooms are large and the primary suite accesses the back patio. A large walk-through closet and primary bathroom add to the amenities. The finished basement boasts a large bar and open space for pool table and ping pong, as well as rooms for exercise, hobbies, and generous storage. Call for your private showing today!
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
Maiden Voyage Offers a Beautiful Boat Ride on the Mississippi River
Below this post is a gallery of photos from the Sunday boat tour!. Ever since I found myself in Dubuque earlier this year, one of my close friends has been urging me to seek out a way to get on the Mississippi River. I don't own a boat and, as...
‘You never know what the day is going to bring’ - Marion firefighters deliver baby
Willie Ray stated that they are planning on leaving Saturday morning. Ingredion says the union contract expired today. BCTGM Local 100-G rejected a recent contract from the company.
Rite-Hite Has Numerous Positions Available in Dubuque
Now more than ever, companies are looking for employees. Rite-Hite in Dubuque is no exception. They have nearly two dozens openings at their Dubuque plant for a variety of positions. In Iowa specifically, employment has been steadily climbing ever since a sharp dip in April 2020 (we all know what...
Man Part of Officer-Involved Shooting in Cedar Rapids Has Been Identified
A Cedar Rapids man has been identified as the person who was part of an officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS), officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department executed a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, July 30. The vehicle was stopped in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE due to erratic driving.
Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train
For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
