Utah woman's family looks for answers after autopsy results returned
Sophia Lower was last seen in her family’s home in Layton in February. They stopped hearing from the 22-year-old in the middle of March, and her body was found weeks later on April 8.
West Nile virus detected in multiple Utah counties
While no human or animal cases have been reported, the West Nile virus has been detected throughout Utah. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services are urging residents to take protective measures against any potential mosquito bites. The virus has been detected in several counties across the state including...
Lanes reopened after crash shuts down I-15 in Davis County
MONDAY 8/2/22 7:08 a.m. DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been reopened and cleared after a major crash shut down roads on I-15 early Tuesday morning. Details on what caused the crash are still limited. Initially, traffic was backed up near Woods Cross all the way through Bountiful. Drivers heading in that direction should […]
Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient
OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
Davis County has first West Nile case
KAYSVILLE—Every summer the West Nile virus seems to crop up somewhere in Utah and now it’s in Davis County. Last week, Davis Mosquito Abatement found the first positive case of West Nile in a pool of water in west Kaysville. “We set traps at 30 locations a week,”...
West Nile Virus found in Utah, officials urge protection against mosquito bites
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is urging Utahns to take protective measures against mosquitoes as they say West Nile virus has been detected in Salt Lake, Davis and Uintah counties.
UPDATE: Runaway teens out of Farmington found
UPDATED: 7/28/22 THURSDAY 9:22 p.m. FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Four teens who had been reported as runaways on July 25 have been found, police announced on Thursday. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for runaway teens out of Farmington FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help after a group of teens ran away […]
Man hospitalized after ATV rolls in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A patient was transported to the hospital Friday evening after his ATV rolled over on Highway 39. The adult male was near 2700 North on the highway when the ATV rolled shortly before 6:22 p.m., a Weber Fire District official told Gephardt Daily.
Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night. The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll. Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were...
Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash in Logan Canyon
A motorcyclist died Thursday after a crash in Logan canyon, Utah Highway Patrol officials reported..
SLCPD find stolen gun, sawed-off rifle after aggravated robbery
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) Gang Unit has arrested two people and recovered three guns as part of an ongoing investigation into an aggravated robbery. The investigation started around 11 p.m. on July 2, when SLCPD received information about an assault near 1700 W 1000 N. During the […]
3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
