Austin, TX

Austin Council puts $350M bond on the ballot

By Kimberly Reeves
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin Monitor

Council rejects historic zoning for East Seventh Street house

Lacking the nine votes needed to overcome the property owner’s objection, City Council denied a request last week from the Historic Landmark Commission to designate “a good example of folk Victorian architecture” as historic. The Carlson-Colunga house at 902 E. Seventh Street was built between 1903 and 1906 by Swedish immigrants Victor and Carl Carlson, according to the East Austin Historic Resource Survey. Because the owner opposed the historic designation, city regulations required nine votes to declare the property historic.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts

HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
HUTTO, TX
KSAT 12

Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices

Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Housing Finance Corp. approves affordable housing proposal for East Austin site

The National Housing Partnership Foundation, Capital A Housing and Integral Care will build a 262-unit development with income-restricted housing and permanent supportive housing at 3513 Manor Road. (Ben Thompson/Community impact Newspaper) On July 28, Austin City Council, as the Austin Housing Finance Corp. board of directors, unanimously approved a proposal...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Planning and zoning recommends denial of agreement with builder for 775-acre development in Buda, Austin

The Buda Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of an agreement with MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre development proposal off RM 967 in Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Buda Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend denial to City Council of a development agreement with MileStone Community...
BUDA, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's new smart water meters could help lower your water bills

AUSTIN, Texas — If the drought and this summer’s excessive heat have your water bill hitting record highs, help may be on the way. Austin Water is installing new smart water meters that find leaks, track daily water use and help customers stay within their budgets. “This really...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Study shows Austin needs more than 100,000 new apartments by 2035 to keep up with demand

Austin is in dire need of new apartments, as a report shows the city will need more than 100,000 additional apartment units by 2035 to keep up with demand. Commissioned by the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council, the study found that Austin had the highest apartment demand across the nation using projected percentage growth and absolute new renters from 2021-2035. Texas dominated the need for rental housing, with Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston following closely behind in slots two and three, respectively. The study said percentage growth tends to favor smaller metros while absolute growth favors larger metros.
AUSTIN, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion

The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
TEXAS STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF Energy Builds $100 Million Solar Roof Factory in Texas

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Solar roofing provider and Standard Industries subsidiary...
GEORGETOWN, TX

