Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Railroad Corporation-Acquisition of Control Exemption-Ontario Midland Railroad Corporation

www.federalregister.gov
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
New York DEC issues drought watch in Monroe County, Wyoming County
Local public water suppliers are urged to assess the current situation, promote voluntary conservation, and take appropriate actions to manage risk.
State Attorney General to Speak at Wayne County Dems Picnic
The Wayne County Democratic Committee Picnic returns for the first time in two years this month and will feature New York’s top law enforcement official. State Attorney General Letitia James will be the guest speaker at the August 7th event that will be held at B. Forman Park in Pultneyville.
President of Rochester Teachers Association cites hundreds of staff vacancies
"The number of teachers resigning is actually increasing every single day. So, we have a serious, serious problem," said Urbanski.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
Affordable housing project to renovate historic Hickey Freeman building in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 100 apartments are coming to the historic manufacturing building which houses Hickey Freeman on Avenue D in Rochester. Governor Kathy Hochul made that announcement Monday, in a statement laying out how $682 million in funding would go toward financing affordable housing projects across the state. According to the governor’s […]
point2homes.com
26 Elmore Road, Brighton, Monroe County, NY, 14618
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. *Delayed negotiations until Wednesday 8/3/22 @ 11 am.* Charming totally remodeled center entrance Colonial with beautiful open layout. Beautiful new white shaker style kitchen with soft close drawers & doors, quartz countertops, and peninsula breakfast bar. Updated bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors, all new vinyl replacement windows, new furnace, freshly painted interior & exterior, and updated electric. Leaded glass door out to the rear covered patio that is in the deep private backyard with a beautiful oasis type space at the back of the yard.
iheart.com
9 More COVID-19 Deaths in Monroe County
Nine more people have died with COVID-19 in Monroe County. The health department's dashboard shows 1,928 lives have been lost since the pandemic began. Case and hospitalization numbers remain virtually unchanged. 185 people in the region are in the hospital with the virus, with 16 in the ICU. The 7-day...
NYS Little League Championship game held in Penfield
The annual Little League World Series will take place in Williamsport from August 17 until August 28.
Steuben County reports COVID-19 death
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
wskg.org
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Livingston County hosting first-of-its-kind mural festival in the state
DANSVILLE, N.Y. — Many New York communities have embraced public art as a way to help brighten and transform neighborhoods. One local county is even holding a mural festival that marks a first-of-a-kind event in the state. “Public art is a transformation for communities,” said mural artist Arlin Graff....
WHEC TV-10
Man shot outside Lake Ave. Speedway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
thechallengernews.com
Toys “R” Us Returns To Buffalo And Rochester
Toys “R” Us , the popular toy store will return to the Buffalo and Rochester area this fall. The shops are expected to be up and running by October 15. Macy’s partnership with the toy retailer will place Toys “R” Us locations inside of every existing Macy’s store in the country.
Gates supervisor: Amazon Warehouse taking longer than expected
"When you’re talking about bringing 1,000 plus jobs, I would imagine you’re going to get them from all over Monroe County," he said.
Lollypop Farm holds special adoption event, cancels fees
“It’s more responsibility on them,” mother Argia Marion said. “It will show them how to take responsibility to take care of a living breathing animal.”
First Responders Spotlight: MCSO mounted patrol retires, comes back to train horses
"Most of the time people like to see maybe not so much me, they want to see the horse."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local ice cream shops honor Officer Mazurkiewicz with blue sprinkles
As the Rochester community lights up blue in honor of fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, three local ice cream shops are teaming up to benefit Mazurkiewicz’s family – by adding a blue sprinkle to dozens of dishes. “On a normal week we probably sell three or four boxes,...
