Santa Fe, NM

territorysupply.com

11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico

New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
SANTA FE, NM
hwy.co

What Are the Gilman Tunnels?

The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
AOL Corp

Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis

As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
LAS VEGAS, NM
lpgasmagazine.com

Suburban Propane purchases Northern New Mexico Gas

New Jersey-based Suburban Propane acquired Northern New Mexico Gas Co., located in Angel Fire, Raton, Cimarron and Las Vegas, New Mexico. Northern New Mexico Gas started as a butane company in 1942 and now serves residential and commercial customers throughout northern New Mexico. A letter on the Northern New Mexico...
LAS VEGAS, NM
elpasomatters.org

A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable

LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
EL PASO, TX
rrobserver.com

Sandoval County is top 5 worst commutes in New Mexico

One of the main thoroughfares in Sandoval County is NM Hwy 528. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Between Unser Blvd., NM Hwy 528 and Paseo del Norte, the commute to work from Rio Rancho to Albuquerque is relatively unpleasant. It’s no Chicago or Denver, but with the driving habits of some New Mexicans,...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week

(STACKER) – On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June. More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM AG calls on city councilors after increase in bus crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) New Mexico’s Attorney General’s office believes shoplifters are using the public bus system as their get-away vehicles. Attorney General Hector Balderas says stopping shoplifters and other organized crime rings has become a mission, but he says the criminals are only getting more brazen. “Organized retail crime is now spilling into our public bus systems, and it’s now spilling into some of our local rural neighborhoods,” says Balderas.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County gets ready to host major cycling event

Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Sports Commission will host the 2022 USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7. Recreation Operations Manager Susan Rice and Community Center Manager Dianna Chavez stopped by to talk about this event. Over 800 athletes from all...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 National Night Out: Locations of events across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out. In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be hosting cookouts, barbecues and more. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks. Many...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Eleven New Mexico counties have high COVID-19 community levels

New Mexico now has 11 counties with high COVID-19 community levels, including Bernalillo and Sandoval. That’s six fewer counties than last week, but large swaths of red on the state map show the continuing surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Roosevelt County now leads counties in the...
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed ordinance would make arroyo camping illegal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council will also be voting Monday on whether to make camping in arroyos illegal. The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, would make it easier for Albuquerque police to cite and detain people in order to remove them from the area. Right now, arroyos are considered private property because […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeds line Tower Road near 98th Street in southwest Albuquerque. “It’s very frustrating. These weeds are already three feet tall, close to four feet,” said Albert Marquez, who lives in the area. Weeds line the sidewalk and cover the median on Tower. According to the city’s website, homeowners are responsible for clearing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
territorysupply.com

12 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways in New Mexico

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Next time you’re looking for a weekend of romance, head to the Land of Enchantment — these 12 romantic getaways in New Mexico will have you feeling the love.
TRAVEL

