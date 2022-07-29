www.federalregister.gov
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Schools in Santa Fe, New Mexico Have Welcomed an Influx of Student from Foreign CountriesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Customers Deserve an Automatic Credit after the Recent Internet OutageDaniella CressmanLos Alamos, NM
Opinion: Finding a Place to Park in Downtown Santa Fe Has Become Even More DifficultDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Xfinity Reported a Widespread Outage in Santa Fe and Los Alamos, New MexicoDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Fire Has Destroyed a $1.5 Million Home that Was Under Construction Near Tano RoadDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
territorysupply.com
11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico
New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
hwy.co
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
AOL Corp
Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis
As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
lpgasmagazine.com
Suburban Propane purchases Northern New Mexico Gas
New Jersey-based Suburban Propane acquired Northern New Mexico Gas Co., located in Angel Fire, Raton, Cimarron and Las Vegas, New Mexico. Northern New Mexico Gas started as a butane company in 1942 and now serves residential and commercial customers throughout northern New Mexico. A letter on the Northern New Mexico...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County is top 5 worst commutes in New Mexico
One of the main thoroughfares in Sandoval County is NM Hwy 528. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Between Unser Blvd., NM Hwy 528 and Paseo del Norte, the commute to work from Rio Rancho to Albuquerque is relatively unpleasant. It’s no Chicago or Denver, but with the driving habits of some New Mexicans,...
losalamosreporter.com
Morning View From Anniversary Trail Towards White Rock And Santa Fe
Sunday morning view From Anniversary Trail towards White Rock and Santa Fe. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
Hotel chain in NM used ‘egregious’ tactics in pandemic to force out tenants, report finds
A congressional report on a national extended-stay hotel chain with properties in New Mexico found the corporation lied to tenants, turned off amenities, towed vehicles and otherwise engaged in “egregious” and “illegal” tactics to force people out of their homes despite pandemic-related eviction bans. Siegel rooms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left
'No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left. The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has less than two months of drinking water after a massive wildfire contaminated a river the town pulls from, according to local news KOAT 7. Not to be...
Local organization demands Albuquerque city leaders freeze rent
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a big spike in the price of rent since last year. A local organization says the increase is forcing New Mexicans out on the street. Now they’re trying to stop rent from going up even more. The Peoples Housing Project, who also campaigned against a $50 million bond, that would […]
KRQE News 13
How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week
(STACKER) – On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June. More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and...
rrobserver.com
Public meeting set to consider land sale for proposed VA national cemetery
The New Mexico State Land Office Aug. 2 will host a public meeting to consider a proposal by the VA for a national veterans’ cemetery. That proposal includes the sale of the land, about 340 acres of state trust land on the northwestern edge of Rio Rancho, where the cemetery will be built.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRQE News 13
NM AG calls on city councilors after increase in bus crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) New Mexico’s Attorney General’s office believes shoplifters are using the public bus system as their get-away vehicles. Attorney General Hector Balderas says stopping shoplifters and other organized crime rings has become a mission, but he says the criminals are only getting more brazen. “Organized retail crime is now spilling into our public bus systems, and it’s now spilling into some of our local rural neighborhoods,” says Balderas.
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County gets ready to host major cycling event
Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Sports Commission will host the 2022 USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7. Recreation Operations Manager Susan Rice and Community Center Manager Dianna Chavez stopped by to talk about this event. Over 800 athletes from all...
KRQE News 13
2022 National Night Out: Locations of events across Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out. In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be hosting cookouts, barbecues and more. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks. Many...
kunm.org
Eleven New Mexico counties have high COVID-19 community levels
New Mexico now has 11 counties with high COVID-19 community levels, including Bernalillo and Sandoval. That’s six fewer counties than last week, but large swaths of red on the state map show the continuing surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Roosevelt County now leads counties in the...
Proposed ordinance would make arroyo camping illegal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council will also be voting Monday on whether to make camping in arroyos illegal. The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, would make it easier for Albuquerque police to cite and detain people in order to remove them from the area. Right now, arroyos are considered private property because […]
Local pest control shops see increase in ants across the metro
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There may be some unwanted visitors joining you on your summer picnic or even an unwelcomed tenant inside your home this year. Pest control shops are seeing more ants right now. “Bug guys and gals dread this time of year because the ants are so bad and I actually can’t wait […]
Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeds line Tower Road near 98th Street in southwest Albuquerque. “It’s very frustrating. These weeds are already three feet tall, close to four feet,” said Albert Marquez, who lives in the area. Weeds line the sidewalk and cover the median on Tower. According to the city’s website, homeowners are responsible for clearing […]
territorysupply.com
12 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways in New Mexico
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Next time you’re looking for a weekend of romance, head to the Land of Enchantment — these 12 romantic getaways in New Mexico will have you feeling the love.
Comments / 0