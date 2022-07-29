Juárez water utility under pressure to stop raw sewage from entering Rio Grande

elpasomatters.org
Related
elpasomatters.org
Water is critical ingredient to restore the Rio Grande ecosystem at Rio Bosque
Rio Bosque Wetlands Park manager John Sproul opened the spigot of a collapsible water tank in the bed of his pickup truck. Sproul and his colleague Sergio Samaniego filled buckets to water saplings they had planted last winter in the park on El Paso’s south-eastern edge. It was early...
elpasomatters.org
Revenue bonds reflect El Paso Water’s investment in water
How does a municipal utility pay for its aging infrastructure and facilities when it doesn’t have enough cash to pay upfront?. El Paso Water does the same thing our customers do when they purchase a home: Take out a loan. In our case, we issue revenue bonds, which we pay back annually with principal and interest. When we issue a bond, we are borrowing money to finance our water, wastewater and stormwater system projects. This action does not affect ratepayers’ taxes, nor does it affect current water rates.
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso
The El Paso community can join in on various tributes to honor the victims and their families of the August 3, 2019, mass shooting. Our community is still healing three years after the horrific shooting at Walmart. In memory of the 23 souls we lost, the City of El Paso and community partners are hosting several tributes in remembrance around the Sun City on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cosmetic procedure kills 2nd woman this month in Tijuana
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A second woman has died from complications related to cosmetic surgery this month in Tijuana, Mexican media reported. A 36-year-old woman died Wednesday after undergoing cosmetic surgery at the private Diagnosis Hospital, which had its license suspended and was under review, El Sol De Tijuana reported Friday. Erwin Areizaga, […]
KFOX 14
Memorial bell toll ceremony pays tribute to El Paso Walmart shooting victims, families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso is paying tributes to August 3, 2019 victims and families with a memorial bell toll ceremony. The community is asked to come together to honor and remember the victims of the August 3, 2019 mass shooting. City officials are hosting...
Leaders decry racism, gun violence as El Paso prepares to mark Walmart mass shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso is preparing to mark the third anniversary of a tragedy prompted by its immigrant heritage with events to promote healing and denounce gun violence and racism. The City Council on Tuesday will observe a moment of silence followed by the reading of the names of victims of […]
KVIA
Threat against County Courthouse prompts caution; some may be working remotely
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County workers have been asked to work remotely for the week after a threat was made to the courthouse, officials said. The threat made early Monday morning via social media claimed a bomb was going to be placed at the entrance of a courtroom and that it was in solidarity with the Walmart shooter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
El Paso City Council approves tax rate reduction
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council members approved the first step to lower the City’s tax rate by 4.49 cents during Monday’s special meeting. According to a city spokesperson, the approved tax rate decreased saves $19.3 million to taxpayers while remaining focused on prioritizing the community’s needs. All representatives voted in favor […]
Driver, 19, charged in rollover that killed 2 migrants, injured 9
New Mexico State Police have identified a Mexican man driving an SUV that rolled over, killing two migrants and injuring himself and nine others on Wednesday in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
krwg.org
Juarez man arrested in deadly rollover
Dona Ana County, NM - On July 27, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal rollover crash near the intersection of Airport Road and McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM. The initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, driven by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Downtown Management District survey: What’s important about downtown to you?
EL PASO, Texas -- The city wants to know from the public about what needs to be changed in downtown El Paso. "It would be nice if the [trolley] service came back here every day," said Dan Deblasio, a visitor to downtown. ABC-7 asked regular people and business owners alike about what's already nice and The post Downtown Management District survey: What’s important about downtown to you? appeared first on KVIA.
WPMI
Border Patrol agents find 16 smuggled migrants in New Mexico stash house
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX) — Human smuggling in the U.S. Southwest continues with a discovery of more than a dozen migrants found in deplorable living conditions. Border Patrol agents encountered 16 migrants in an old, unsanitary airstream trailer in Chaparral, New Mexico, on Tuesday. Agents from the Alamogordo Anti-Smuggling Unit...
KVIA
Las Cruces Mayor, Attorney of shooting victim react to multi-million dollar settlement
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The City of Las Cruces has agreed to pay the family of Amelia Baca 2.75 million dollars. It's part of a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit at the state level. Back in April, 75-year-old Baca was shot and killed by a Las Cruces police...
KVIA
Storms hit parts of El Paso and southern New Mexico.
Storms rolled through parts of east El Paso and southern New Mexico Thursday afternoon and evening. Pea-size hail along with some locally heavy rain was common with several cells. There was even a Wet Microburst out in southern New Mexico between EL Paso and Deming. The chance for storms will...
Cool Rock Climbing Spot In West El Paso’s Close to Opening Day
There are some movies you see that will tempt you to try something new. One of those things you might be interested in is rock climbing, which can be intense. Luckily, if you would first like to train yourself to rock climb, there are places you can do so in El Paso.
Child Crisis Center of El Paso Is In Need of Donations For Food Pantry
School is back in session for many borderland students which means when the kiddos head back home after school they will have a huge appetite!. Well, that is the case for the children staying at the Child Crisis Center of El Paso but the center is facing a challenge when it comes to being able to provide their families with food.
KFOX 14
Neighbors react to allegations of east El Paso restaurant selling narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen in east El Paso is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic And Beverage Commission for allegedly selling narcotics at their establishment. The business, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, had its liquor permit suspended for 90 days Friday. Some...
spotlightepnews.com
Mc Allen, Texas presents Charlie Clark with a Proclamation and officially names June 27 as “Charlie Clark Day” Cameron and El Paso Counties also present proclamations
El Paso, TX, July 28, 2022 – Charlie Clark, founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group with thirteen locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, El Paso, McAllen, Mission and Laredo and star and Executive Producer of the film Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone, was presented with proclamations by Cameron and El Paso Counties. The film was entirely shot in Texas and supported local crafts and filmmaking.
Comments / 3