Juárez water utility under pressure to stop raw sewage from entering Rio Grande

How does a municipal utility pay for its aging infrastructure and facilities when it doesn’t have enough cash to pay upfront?. El Paso Water does the same thing our customers do when they purchase a home: Take out a loan. In our case, we issue revenue bonds, which we pay back annually with principal and interest. When we issue a bond, we are borrowing money to finance our water, wastewater and stormwater system projects. This action does not affect ratepayers’ taxes, nor does it affect current water rates.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO