Deepwater Port License Application: SPOT Terminal Services LLC-Final Environmental Impact Review

www.federalregister.gov
Related
Click2Houston.com
Water boil noticed issued for Polk County residents due to loss of pressure caused by main line break
HOUSTON – Polk County has issued a water boil notice for residents due to loss of pressure in its system caused by a main line break, according to a release. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Memorial Point Utilities District, TX1870030, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Successful Gun Buyback Collects More Than 800 Firearms
Due to an overwhelming response from the public, the One Safe Houston Gun Buyback collected 845 firearms and distributed nearly $100,000 in gift cards on Saturday, July 30. As a result of the unprecedented response, the event, which began at 8 a.m. and was scheduled to end at noon, did not conclude until almost 7 p.m., when the last person collected a handful of gift cards.
DA's office raises red flags about Houston's gun buyback program
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is calling this weekend’s gun buyback event a success with 845 guns collected off the streets. However, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg isn't a fan of the idea. She's warning city leaders against using the buyback program again with no questions...
Houston Health Department reopens moneypox vaccine appointments
HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is reopening appointments for monkeypox vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced a 16,000 dose shipment to the area. The announcement comes after the department put appointments on pause Thursday due to a limited supply of the vaccine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonpublicmedia.org
Some Houston residents skeptical of TxDOT plan to raise part of I-10
The $347 million proposed project aims to reduce flooding risks on part of the freeway by elevating it and installing a detention pond underneath. A proposed plan to elevate Interstate 10 in the Heights area has some nearby residents raising questions about how the project might increase traffic noise, decrease the amount of nearby green space and potentially exacerbate structural flooding.
This Amazing Texas Lagoon Features Over 24 Million Gallons of Crystal Blue Water
It's still a miserable kind of hot outside so I'm continuously looking for places to visit that help beat the heat. And if you want to enjoy the outdoors, there are not much better places to be than clear, cool waters. There's a place in Texas that I stumbled upon...
1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)
1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident near Bush Intercontinental Airport in north Harris County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place in the 15600 block of Aldine Westfield Road between Greens Road and Beltway 8 [...]
Laredo Taqueria on Washington deals with litigious neighbors and drunks from nearby clubs
Owners of Houston's iconic family-owned operation have had to tell newcomers: "We were here first."
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Houston calls first annual gun buyback event a success
HOUSTON — The city of Houston’s first annual gun buyback event drew hundreds of people on Saturday. Lines of cars could be seen wrapped around the block at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in southeast Houston where the event was held. Officials collected 845 guns and say they gave out nearly $100,000 in gift cards throughout the event.
nypressnews.com
More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested
HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
fox26houston.com
More than 800 firearms collected during Houston's first gun buyback program
HOUSTON - The City of Houston held its first gun buyback program Saturday, as part of its One Safe Houston plan, and announced more than 800 firearms were collected. BACKGROUND: City of Houston to hold gun buyback program Saturday, exchanging Visa gift cards for guns. Nearly 65 cars lined up...
Click2Houston.com
Dean ‘Candy Man’ Corll: One known victim of Houston serial killer remains unidentified; this is what experts say he looked like
HOUSTON – Dean Corll is perhaps the most notorious killer in Houston’s history. It may all seem like history, but the tendrils of his thee-year killing spree extend to present day with one set of unidentified child-size remains, still lacking a name since they were found nearly 50 years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive catalytic converter bust: Court documents reveal more about how alleged theft operation worked
HOUSTON — New details are revealing more about how an extensive catalytic converter theft operation was working. Charging documents show the operation was being handled and promoted through Instagram. The documents identified Armando Martinez Sr. as a “mid-level” or "mid-tier" buyer who was part of the sophisticated organized crime ring that stole, purchased and sold the stolen converters.
One Killed, One Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident On North Freeway In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported that one person was killed and another was injured in a multi-vehicle accident involving two vehicles on the North Freeway on Sunday. The accident occurred a little after 2:30 AM on the northbound lanes of I-45 before Rankin Road.
Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says
The manager of Laredo Taqueria said nearby residents threatened to sue, claiming the smoke was making their furniture smell like fajitas.
Texas Man Arrested For Harvesting Queen Conch In Florida
A 51-year-old Houston, Texas man was arrested Wednesday for harvesting protected queen conch near the Channel Five Bridge. According to deputies, Truong was walking out of the water with a 5-gallon bucket and a gray shirt. When the Sheriff’s Office approached, he threw his shirt
AOL Corp
Why this major city often looks like a 'ghost town'
It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
We've got big plans for Texas City! Timeout is coming soon
We're at the whims of the property owner and construction on the timeline- so bear with us!!. Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date with our progress. We're excited about this new opportunity.
spacecityweather.com
August may be the only “normal” month this summer
Welcome to August, everyone. With an average temperature of 88.1 degrees, this month beat out 1980 (87.5 degrees) as the warmest July in Houston’s recorded history, dating back to the year 1889. Of course, Houston also experienced the warmest June in history this year. So does that mean August will be torrid as well? This is far less certain, and the first week or ten days of the month should feel mostly like a typical August. We’ll even start the month with a nice chance of rain showers today. All of this may provide little comfort, of course, as August is typically the hottest and most unpleasant of the year for Houston, weather-wise.
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battle flames at Humble tire shop, according to officials
HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon. According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road. Mutual agencies were sent...
Comments / 0