Gov. Wolf Discusses Executive Actions Taken to Protect Reproductive Health Services in Pennsylvania

www.governor.pa.gov
Related
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on PA Supreme Court Upholding Mail-in Voting
Gov. Tom Wolf today issued the following statement on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling upholding the constitutionality of Act 77 of 2019, the state’s no-excuse mail-in voting law. “Today’s court ruling definitively asserts that mail-in voting is a legal and constitutional method for Pennsylvania voters. By upholding the law,...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: Education Funding Puts Pennsylvania on Path to a Brighter Future for All
Governor Tom Wolf today joined students and educators in the Harrisburg School District to celebrate the administration’s historic $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. “The education funding approved as part of our final budget is a significant win for every Pennsylvanian, and especially for...
Wolf Administration calls on Pennsylvanians to 'Fight Dirty' in anti-litter campaign
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration joined Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) representatives on Monday to announce the launch of a new statewide anti-litter campaign. Named "Pa Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters," the campaign calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of trash, no matter the size, is properly disposed of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Third-party candidates file to run for Pennsylvania governor, Senate
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Keystone Party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed voter signatures, while...
therecord-online.com
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Last week, a group of faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial, where they renounced Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano’s for his campaign’s use of an online haven for hate speech. It was part of a steadily rising wave of condemnation...
PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice
HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf visit Sharing Excess in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf, First Lady Frances Wolf, and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Friday visited Sharing Excess, a food rescue organization, to highlight innovative food security efforts that are feeding Pennsylvanians and their work to improve food access over the past seven years. One of Governor...
RELATED PEOPLE
Getting A Nursing License Has Never Been Easier
The path to becoming a nurse is a lengthy and difficult one. In combination with the shortage of nurses across the Commonwealth, this has caused only a slow trickle of nurses to be ushered into the workforce. In response, the Pennsylvania Department of State has instituted changes to increase the number of new nurses entering the practice.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces One Member of PA – Task Force 1 Deployed to Kentucky After Devastating Floods
Governor Tom Wolf announced that one member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) has deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after historic flooding that devastated parts of that state, with more rain on the way. “It will take years for survivors...
abc27.com
New money for Pennsylvanians who receive utility assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who receive benefits through LIHEAP will be receiving supplemental payments. The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments will be made to eligible households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season. These supplemental payments will...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians Who Qualify for Rebates on Property Taxes, Rent Paid in 2021 to Receive One-Time Bonus
Bonus rebates are part of a proposal Gov. Wolf introduced earlier this year to help some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents. Governor Tom Wolf today announced that older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money this year than they anticipated. A proposal to give one-time bonus rebates to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Talks about New Child Tax Credit Will Boost Working Families
Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Early Learning Center at Crispus Attucks in York to highlight his new state child tax credit program, modeled after the federal program, to support Pennsylvania’s working families and ensure unbarred access to high-quality early childhood education.
abc27.com
These Pennsylvanians may be eligible for one-time payment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money this year than they anticipated. According to Governor Tom Wolf’s office, a proposal to give one-time bonus rebates to...
Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
abc27.com
State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
It’s No Longer Crime To Be Gay In Pennsylvania After Gov. Wolf Signs Legislation Decriminalizing Homosexuality
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — It is no longer a crime to be gay in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation earlier this month that decriminalized homosexuality in the state. It was a law that some lawmakers didn’t even know was on the books. “Upper Darby found an Upper Darby way to handle an Upper Darby problem,” LGBTQ activist Damien Warsavage said. But that problem stretched much farther than Delco. Written into the state criminal code was a law that criminalized being gay, and then in the 1980s, Upper Darby included a statute of its own. “There was an actual ordinance written into...
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
wdiy.org
As Mastriano Draws More Support, Democrats Seek to Remind Voters How Radical He Is
Mainstream support for Pennsylvania’s radically conservative Republican nominee for governor is growing. WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports that as prominent backers get on board, Democrats are trying to remind GOP voters of Doug Mastriano’s ties to anti-Semites and conspiracy theorists. (Original air-date: 7/29/22)
Comments / 0