Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf Discusses Executive Actions Taken to Protect Reproductive Health Services in Pennsylvania

pa.gov
 4 days ago
www.governor.pa.gov

WTAJ

$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on PA Supreme Court Upholding Mail-in Voting

Gov. Tom Wolf today issued the following statement on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling upholding the constitutionality of Act 77 of 2019, the state’s no-excuse mail-in voting law. “Today’s court ruling definitively asserts that mail-in voting is a legal and constitutional method for Pennsylvania voters. By upholding the law,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Third-party candidates file to run for Pennsylvania governor, Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Keystone Party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed voter signatures, while...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice

HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Getting A Nursing License Has Never Been Easier

The path to becoming a nurse is a lengthy and difficult one. In combination with the shortage of nurses across the Commonwealth, this has caused only a slow trickle of nurses to be ushered into the workforce. In response, the Pennsylvania Department of State has instituted changes to increase the number of new nurses entering the practice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New money for Pennsylvanians who receive utility assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who receive benefits through LIHEAP will be receiving supplemental payments. The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments will be made to eligible households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season. These supplemental payments will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: ​Pennsylvanians​ Who Qualify for Rebates on Property Taxes, Rent Paid in 2021​ to Receive One-Time Bonus

Bonus rebates are part of a proposal Gov. Wolf introduced earlier this year to help some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents. Governor Tom Wolf today announced that older Pennsylvanians ​and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money this year than they anticipated. A proposal to give one-time bonus rebates to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Talks about New Child Tax Credit Will Boost Working Families

Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Early Learning Center at Crispus Attucks in York to highlight his new state child tax credit program, modeled after the federal program, to support Pennsylvania’s working families and ensure unbarred access to high-quality early childhood education.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

These Pennsylvanians may be eligible for one-time payment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Older Pennsylvanians ​and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money this year than they anticipated. According to Governor Tom Wolf’s office, a proposal to give one-time bonus rebates to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
BEAR, DE
abc27.com

State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

It’s No Longer Crime To Be Gay In Pennsylvania After Gov. Wolf Signs Legislation Decriminalizing Homosexuality

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — It is no longer a crime to be gay in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation earlier this month that decriminalized homosexuality in the state. It was a law that some lawmakers didn’t even know was on the books. “Upper Darby found an Upper Darby way to handle an Upper Darby problem,” LGBTQ activist Damien Warsavage said. But that problem stretched much farther than Delco. Written into the state criminal code was a law that criminalized being gay, and then in the 1980s, Upper Darby included a statute of its own. “There was an actual ordinance written into...
UPPER DARBY, PA
WTAJ

13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map

(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

