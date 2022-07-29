‘They Definitely Needed It’: Why This Summer Has Been So Crucial for the Film Industry

news.virginia.edu
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Forests have a variety of roles in reducing global warming.John CoraCharlottesville, VA
Five American restaurants in Virginia that are considered the best places to eatJoe MertensVirginia State
10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
Everything Coming to Netflix this August
The original "Spider-Man" trilogy and the long-awaited TV adaptation of "The Sandman" are among Netflix's biggest releases of the month.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Netflix’s The Gray Man, The Black Phone, and more new movies you can watch at home this weekend
This week, The Gray Man — Avengers: Endgame directing duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s espionage action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas — finally premieres on Netflix. There’s also a ton of other newly released movies on VOD and streaming to choose...
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film
Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, and more in August 2022
We're nearly two thirds of the way through 2022. And, even though we're in the middle of summer (sorry, southern hemisphere dwellers), the world's biggest streamers have plenty of new movies and TV shows for us to watch over the next four weeks. Below, we'll run you through 14 of...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 1
Maybe sending four teenage girls after a rage-filled Navy SEAL wasn't such a good idea. Chris Pratt's The Terminal retained its No. 1 spot over the weekend, despite competition from the new sci-fi series Paper Girls. In fact, The Terminal List can now boast that it's been No. 1 for a full month, having taken the spot since its debut on July 1. Paper Girls sits at No. 2, bumping everything else down a notch in Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows list. The real test for The Terminal List will come later this week, when Prime Video debuts four new releases, including the films Thirteen Lives and Licorice Pizza. Plus, a whole lot of classic films just arrived on Prime Video; here's the full list.
AMC looking to reboot ‘Max Headroom’ with original star Max Frewer
AMC is reportedly looking to reboot Max Headroom, with original star Max Frewer set to reprise his role as “the first computer-generated TV presenter”. According to Deadline, Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner, while the drama series will be produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media.
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 1, 2022
While there are a number of great, new Netflix original movies that have proved very popular as of late, it is always a treat to see a recent, underrated non-Netflix original film appear among the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. and such has occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022. Honestly, this new title may be the most crucial change to the Netflix Top 10 from yesterday, but there is still plenty to talk about regarding what’s new on the list and on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as well. Read all about what is new and popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) in our following daily breakdown below.
'Lightyear' hits Disney Plus on August 3 — here's how to stream the 'Toy Story' spinoff starring Chris Evans
When will 'Lightyear' be available on Disney Plus?. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Lightyear," Pixar's latest animated feature, hits Disney Plus on August 3. The film details the origins of the iconic space ranger Buzz Lightyear. To watch on Disney Plus, you'll need...
All the A24 Films Coming to HBO Max in August: ‘Ex Machina,’ ‘Room,’ ‘Amy’ and More
Click here to read the full article. An impressive slate of A24 films are coming to HBO Max next month, including Oscar-winners like 2015’s “Room” and Alex Garland’s directorial debut “Ex Machina.” A total of 28 A24 films will arrive on the streamer on Aug. 1, timed to the studio’s tenth anniversary and marking the largest collection of A24 films made available to stream on the platform. Much of the lineup consists of films released prior to 2016, when A24 was still a distribution house and not yet the full-fledged studio it is today. Some buzzy titles such as “Everything Everywhere All...
Hulu: Here’s Everything Leaving the Streaming Service in August 2022
August is almost upon us, and Hulu is doing some summer cleaning. Which is just spring cleaning in the summer. There are a ton of movies leaving Hulu in August, is what I’m saying. We’ve got the scoop on everything getting the boot next month, per What’s On Disney Plus, and how long you have to watch them before they’re outta here. To see what came to Hulu in July, check this out.
‘Max Headroom’ Is B-B-B-Back in ’80s Drama Series Reboot at AMC
If you thought the matrix was glitching before, wait’ll Max Headroom is back onscreen. The 1980s pseudo-artificial-intelligence talking head is in development as a drama series at AMC, TheWrap has confirmed. Matt Frewer, who has portrayed the glitchy video jockey (and his human counterpart Edison Carter) since 1985, will re-render the role.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese Tackling Naval Survival Tale ‘The Wager’ for Apple, Imperative (Exclusive)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are teaming up once again, this time to tackle an adaptation of the upcoming David Grann nonfiction book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. Apple Original Films has landed the rights to the book, due out in April 2023. The project reteams the key players and companies behind the recently wrapped adaptation of Grann’s true-crime tome Killers of the Flower Moon.More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Smith Explains Response to Chris Rock Post-Oscars Slap, Offers Second Apology to Rock and His FamilyBen Affleck Returning for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom''Tomb Raider' Film Rights...
Netflix To Lose Key Shows at Awkward Time
Despite popular belief, Netflix didn’t create binge watching. That’s a practice that developed in the 2000s as DVDs, first introduced in 1996, began catching on. Devoted fans of cult-beloved TV shows such as “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” and “The Office” would watch entire seasons over and over again. People who kept hearing about buzzy shows such as “The Sopranos” but didn’t have HBO would check out the DVD box sets. (HBO (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report once had an entire ad campaign about how their box sets were great Father’s Day Gifts.)
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
Jung Ho-yeon’s Favorite ‘Squid Game’ Scene Was An Early Reminder To Herself That ‘You Are Enough’
Click here to read the full article. Welcome to My Favorite Scene! In this series, IndieWire speaks to actors behind a few of our favorite television performances about their personal-best onscreen moment and how it came together. Jung Ho-yeon, one of the breakout stars of Netflix’s international smash hit “Squid Game,” and now an Emmy nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, has grown to appreciate her debut performance as the indomitable Sae-byeok. Her favorite scene of the Hwang Dong-hyuk-helmed show happens to be one of the first ones she shot, where it is revealed through a conversation with her younger brother...
'My Best Friend's Exorcism' Adaptation to Premiere on Prime Video in Time for Halloween
The year is 2022, and horror fans are eating well. Amazon has announced an official release date for their brand-new feature film adaptation of New York Times best-selling author Grady Hendrix's 2016 novel My Best Friend's Exorcism. Described as a marriage of Bette Midler's Beaches and The Exorcist, the movie, which Hendrix served as creative consultant for, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in September.
‘Gordita Chronicles’ Canceled As HBO Max Pulls Back On Live-Action Kids & Family Programming; Latinx Comedy Will Be Shopped
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has opted not to renew 1980s coming-of-age comedy series Gordita Chronicles for a second season. The decision comes a little over a month after the show launched on the platform to strong reviews amid a programming shift at the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer. Cancellations Photo Gallery: The TV Series Ending In 2022 & Beyond “Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future, and as a result, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to end Gordita Chronicles at HBO Max,” a...
