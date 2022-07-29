Change in Bank Control Notices; Acquisitions of Shares of a Bank or Bank Holding Company

www.federalregister.gov
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota
Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs. For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11
Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Minnesota’s Famous Teddy Bear Park Is Open This Summer
If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
‘This Is Us’ Star Spotted Bartending In Minnesota
It has been about two months since the season finale of 'This Is Us'. One star from the hit show decided to do some guest bartending in Minnesota. Justin Hartley, known as Kevin Pearson on the show, did some guest bartending at the Westin Edina Galleria in Edina this past Friday. The Westin describes the business as:
Candidates for Hennepin County Attorney will go from seven to two on Aug. 9
Candidates are lining up to replace longtime Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman this fall. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the current field of seven candidates will be reduced from seven to two when primary election votes are counted. Freeman is leaving office at the end of the year. He served two different stints as Hennepin County Attorney, [...]
Fifteen years later, Minnesota photographer remembers I-35W bridge collapse
MINNEAPOLIS — Stacy Bengs remembers exactly where she was on Aug. 1, 2007. It was the summer before her senior year at the University of Minnesota and she was at her house in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, just three blocks from the I-35W bridge. "[We] just heard something and felt...
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
2123 Sheridan Avenue N, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55411
This highly sought after, convenient, location will not last. Walk to Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Theodore Wirth Golf Course & Regional Park & all it has to offer. Minutes to downtown, freeways, schools & shopping in both Minneapolis & Golden Valley. Your stunning Southeastern sunsets & views of the Downtown Minneapolis skyline are breathtaking & priceless. This spacious floorplan boasts 4 beds, 2 full baths, high ceilings, SS appliances, refinished original hardwood harmonizing with new carpet, new/newer mechanicals, multiple outdoor living spaces. No surface has been left untouched. A true pride in craftsmanship shines through inside/out. Add equity with finishable basement!
After 2 Years, 35 Foot Bloody Mary Bar is Back in Minnesota
It's been a two year wait. Not that anyone needs to explain why we haven't had a chance to utilize a 35 foot Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar in the last two years. Anyone say pandemic? But it is BACK!!. This Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar is located in Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis. It...
Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.
I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
Minneapolis ad agency buys up billboard that was spoiling employees' skyline view
A Minneapolis advertising agency came up with a clever solution to the billboard that was blocking the view of the downtown skyline from its office. Solve was finding the view from its office at 9 South 12th Street marred by the large billboard placed atop a building on Hennepin Avenue, depicting ads including the ubiquitous Kris Lindahl "Guaranteed Offer" ad, among others.
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
JLL Capital Markets closes $73.75 million sale of 246-unit apartment community in Twin Cities market
JLL Capital Markets has closed the $73.75 million sale of and arranged the $47.93 million financing for Rush Creek Apartments, a 246-unit, newly built multi-housing community in the Twin Cities suburb of Maple Grove, Minnesota. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership between Trident Development, based...
Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter
Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River
Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
MINNEAPOLIS — While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have claimed their winning tickets as of Saturday afternoon.
