Minneapolis, MN

Change in Bank Control Notices; Acquisitions of Shares of a Bank or Bank Holding Company

federalregister.gov
 4 days ago
www.federalregister.gov

Minnesota Reformer

Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota

Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs.  For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11

Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
BLAINE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s Famous Teddy Bear Park Is Open This Summer

If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
STILLWATER, MN
KOOL 101.7

‘This Is Us’ Star Spotted Bartending In Minnesota

It has been about two months since the season finale of 'This Is Us'. One star from the hit show decided to do some guest bartending in Minnesota. Justin Hartley, known as Kevin Pearson on the show, did some guest bartending at the Westin Edina Galleria in Edina this past Friday. The Westin describes the business as:
MINNESOTA STATE
visitshakopee.org

Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
point2homes.com

2123 Sheridan Avenue N, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55411

This highly sought after, convenient, location will not last. Walk to Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Theodore Wirth Golf Course & Regional Park & all it has to offer. Minutes to downtown, freeways, schools & shopping in both Minneapolis & Golden Valley. Your stunning Southeastern sunsets & views of the Downtown Minneapolis skyline are breathtaking & priceless. This spacious floorplan boasts 4 beds, 2 full baths, high ceilings, SS appliances, refinished original hardwood harmonizing with new carpet, new/newer mechanicals, multiple outdoor living spaces. No surface has been left untouched. A true pride in craftsmanship shines through inside/out. Add equity with finishable basement!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
millcitytimes.com

8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse

Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis ad agency buys up billboard that was spoiling employees' skyline view

A Minneapolis advertising agency came up with a clever solution to the billboard that was blocking the view of the downtown skyline from its office. Solve was finding the view from its office at 9 South 12th Street marred by the large billboard placed atop a building on Hennepin Avenue, depicting ads including the ubiquitous Kris Lindahl "Guaranteed Offer" ad, among others.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb

Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter

Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
stcroix360.com

High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River

Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
RIVER FALLS, WI
KARE 11

2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

MINNEAPOLIS — While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have claimed their winning tickets as of Saturday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE

