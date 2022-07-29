ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Movies on VOD: ‘Green Lantern: Beware My Power,’ ‘Paradise Highway,’ + More

By Liz Kocan
 4 days ago
Photo: DC

From animated superheroes to truck driving heroines to a Covid-inspired romance, this week’s new movies on VOD have a little bit of everything. In the new DC Universe animated original Green Lantern: Beware My Power, the Green Lantern’s torch is passed from Hal Jordan to John Stewart, who tries to uncover the mystery behind Jordan’s disappearance. Paradise Highway, which co-stars Juliette Binoche, Morgan Freeman, and Frank Grillo, is a tense drama about a woman desperate to do the right thing after she becomes mixed up in a sex trafficking ring.

And Alone Together, a romantic comedy about two strangers who accidentally both book the same AirBnB in upstate New York, doesn’t just star Katie Holmes, she also wrote and directed the film. Holmes stars as June, whose boyfriend, John (Derek Luke), books a rental house for the two of them to stay in, but he is forced to stay home at the last minute. June arrives at the house where she’s surprised to find that it’s been double-booked (is this a thing that really happens? Netflix’s The Man From Toronto is based on the same premise.) The other guest, a man named Charlie (Jim Sturgess) is staying there to heal after a breakup. And then, wouldn’t you know it, the pandemic hits while they’re there, the world shuts down, and they’re forced to live together and get to know one another under these extremely weird, but extremely 2020, circumstances.

These are just a few of the titles that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now!

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

In the new animated film Green Lantern: Beware My Power, the Green Lantern’s true identity is John Stewart (voiced by Aldis Hodge). Stewart, a former Marine, discovers an alien in a crashed spaceship, who bequeaths Stewart with the powers of the Green Lantern ring. The new story sees Stewart teaming up with Green Arrow (voiced by Jimmi Simpson) as the two try to find out what happened to the previous Green Lantern, Hal Jordan.

Paradise Highway

There’s a lot to unpack with Paradise Highway, the new movie in which Juliette Binoche plays a Southern (as in, the American South) truck driver unwittingly caught in a human trafficking scheme. (Okay, the main thing to unpack is her accent. I had to be honest, the choice to cast Binoche in this role is fascinating, but she has stated that she’s passionate about the subject matter the film deals with.) Binoche plays Sally, a trucker whose brother, played by Frank Grillo, is in prison and needs a favor from her, and if she can’t deliver then he’ll get killed. Unfortunately, the favor involves trafficking a young girl, something Sally is deeply uncomfortable with, so she decides to run off with the girl instead. Morgan Freeman plays, of course, the honorable veteran police detective-slash-moral compass of the film, who’s turning every truck stop in the state upside down to find them.

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction.

