ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Auditioning for ‘American Idol’ is ‘now easier than ever’

By Morgan Poole
WOOD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 WFGR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
City
Oregon Township, MI
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
State
Utah State
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Katy Perry
WOOD

Taking life 1 Lighthouse at a time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) If you are looking for some family fun this Summer how about checking out one of the 129 lighthouses that our state has to offer. Little Sable Point Light House is 115 feet tall and has 139 steps. They have free, family friendly concerts on the beach on Wednesday nights. Bring your own chair and enjoy great music and views of Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#United States#Abc#West Michiganders#Idol Across America
WOOD

KDPS: Fire at Planned Parenthood was arson

Kalamazoo police say a fire at a Planned Parenthood of Michigan office was set on purpose. (Aug. 1, 2022) News 8 speaks to Ottawa County clerk on primary election …. The primary election is today: Polls open at 7 a.m. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 080222. Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years

WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
WALKER, MI
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan

According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
WAPAKONETA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy