La Retama Central Library Hosts FREE Back to “Stranger Things” Event
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The La Retama Central Library, located at 805 Comanche Street, heads back to the 1980s, Hawkins, Indiana, and the Upside-Down alternate dimension with their “Stranger Things”-themed event scheduled for Saturday, July 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This event is for ages 16 and up.
The FREE evening event, sponsored by the Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries, includes:
- Crafts
- Games
- Stranger Things or 1980s Costume Contest
- Stranger Things Inspired Diorama Contest
- Eddie Munson Memorial Air Guitar Contest
- The winner gets an electric guitar (courtesy of an anonymous donor)
- Music by DJ EZ
For more information, contact the La Retama Central Library at 361-826-7000 or email library@cctexas.com.
