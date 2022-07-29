ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Retama Central Library Hosts FREE Back to “Stranger Things” Event

Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The La Retama Central Library, located at 805 Comanche Street, heads back to the 1980s, Hawkins, Indiana, and the Upside-Down alternate dimension with their “Stranger Things”-themed event scheduled for Saturday, July 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This event is for ages 16 and up.

The FREE evening event, sponsored by the Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries, includes:

  • Crafts
  • Games
  • Stranger Things or 1980s Costume Contest
  • Stranger Things Inspired Diorama Contest
  • Eddie Munson Memorial Air Guitar Contest
  • The winner gets an electric guitar (courtesy of an anonymous donor)
  • Music by DJ EZ

For more information, contact the La Retama Central Library at 361-826-7000 or email library@cctexas.com.

