La Retama Central Library Hosts FREE Back to “Stranger Things” Event

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The La Retama Central Library, located at 805 Comanche Street, heads back to the 1980s, Hawkins, Indiana, and the Upside-Down alternate dimension with their “Stranger Things”-themed event scheduled for Saturday, July 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This event is for ages 16 and up.

The FREE evening event, sponsored by the Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries, includes:

Crafts

Games

Stranger Things or 1980s Costume Contest

Stranger Things Inspired Diorama Contest

Eddie Munson Memorial Air Guitar Contest

The winner gets an electric guitar (courtesy of an anonymous donor)

Music by DJ EZ

For more information, contact the La Retama Central Library at 361-826-7000 or email library@cctexas.com.