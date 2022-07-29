www.federalregister.gov
Related
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
texasstandard.org
‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
Ghost guns eliminated from future 'No questions asked' gun buyback events in Houston
"No questions asked" gun buyback event was successful enough that the city of Houston and Harris County are planning another one.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Successful Gun Buyback Collects More Than 800 Firearms
Due to an overwhelming response from the public, the One Safe Houston Gun Buyback collected 845 firearms and distributed nearly $100,000 in gift cards on Saturday, July 30. As a result of the unprecedented response, the event, which began at 8 a.m. and was scheduled to end at noon, did not conclude until almost 7 p.m., when the last person collected a handful of gift cards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVUE
Texas This Week: Economist Ray Perryman on if the US is headed for recession
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Central Texas economist Ray Perryman, Ph.D., weighs in on the state of the economy and if the U.S. is headed toward a recession. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas abortion ban to go into effect...
Houston Health Department reopens moneypox vaccine appointments
HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is reopening appointments for monkeypox vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced a 16,000 dose shipment to the area. The announcement comes after the department put appointments on pause Thursday due to a limited supply of the vaccine.
DA's office raises red flags about Houston's gun buyback program
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is calling this weekend’s gun buyback event a success with 845 guns collected off the streets. However, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg isn't a fan of the idea. She's warning city leaders against using the buyback program again with no questions...
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: A bill that would boost Texas’ semiconductor industry creates an unusual divide
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Eric about the CHIPS Act and Eleanor about how abortion might be prosecuted in Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KENS 5
'People are really struggling': As prices soar, Texas pauses utility bill assistance program
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is no longer accepting applications for the Texas Utility Help assistance program, a buoy for low-income residents struggling to pay skyrocketing electricity bills. "Due to overwhelming interest in the program, we are currently not accepting new applications for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Women-Owned Small Businesses Encouraged to Apply for $7,000 State Competition
The Governor’s Commission for Women is gearing up for its annual initiative to support women entrepreneurs across the state. Over the next two months, it will mark the return of the Women-Owned Business Series for 2022, in partnership with the Beacon State Fund. Texas ranks third among all states...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Some Houston residents skeptical of TxDOT plan to raise part of I-10
The $347 million proposed project aims to reduce flooding risks on part of the freeway by elevating it and installing a detention pond underneath. A proposed plan to elevate Interstate 10 in the Heights area has some nearby residents raising questions about how the project might increase traffic noise, decrease the amount of nearby green space and potentially exacerbate structural flooding.
'Deplorable': City of Houston 'coming after' apartments with unsafe, unhealthy living conditions
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is targeting an apartment complex where residents have complained about rats, roaches, trash and mold. The City is giving the owners and management of the Timber Ridge apartments 30 days to clean up their act -- or else. "The situation people are living...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston mayor visits apartment complex in poor condition after residents go off at city hall
People living at the Timber Ridge Apartments have been dealing with issues such as heavy trash overflow, rats, and a lack of usable utilities.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
Monkeypox Reaches Largest City in Texas - Here’s What You Need to Know
Monkeypox was spreading throughout cities in Texas over the past few months. In Dallas, Texas, there are 101 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus. The CDC said there are 315 cases throughout the state. Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said:
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY AT CONROE AIRPORT
531PM-Conroe and North Montgomery County Fire Units just arrived at Conroe Airport after they were alerted to a Piper Twin Comanche was inbound with one engine out. The aircraft landed safely with no further incident.
fox26houston.com
More than 800 firearms collected during Houston's first gun buyback program
HOUSTON - The City of Houston held its first gun buyback program Saturday, as part of its One Safe Houston plan, and announced more than 800 firearms were collected. BACKGROUND: City of Houston to hold gun buyback program Saturday, exchanging Visa gift cards for guns. Nearly 65 cars lined up...
Baker Katz acquires, will improve business plaza in League City
Commercial developer Baker Katz in late June announced the company had acquired a shopping center in League City. (Courtesy Baker Katz) Commercial developer Baker Katz in late June announced the company had acquired a shopping center adjacent to the planned Riverview development at I-45 and Wesley Drive in League City. The 108,000-square-foot Pecan Park Plaza, located at I-45 and FM 518, includes a Jumping World indoor trampoline park, Kolache Factory, Hertz and Dollar Tree. Baker Katz plans to replace the parking lot surface, which has potholes and is uneven, and add a new roof to the plaza. 713-621-2900. www.bakerkatz.com.
Updated COVID booster shots coming to Texas this fall, will you need one?
The altered shots will better protect against BA.4 and BA.5, health leaders say.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Comments / 0