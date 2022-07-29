ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Popular birth certificate drive is back

HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
Successful Gun Buyback Collects More Than 800 Firearms

Due to an overwhelming response from the public, the One Safe Houston Gun Buyback collected 845 firearms and distributed nearly $100,000 in gift cards on Saturday, July 30. As a result of the unprecedented response, the event, which began at 8 a.m. and was scheduled to end at noon, did not conclude until almost 7 p.m., when the last person collected a handful of gift cards.
Houston Health Department reopens moneypox vaccine appointments

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is reopening appointments for monkeypox vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced a 16,000 dose shipment to the area. The announcement comes after the department put appointments on pause Thursday due to a limited supply of the vaccine.
Some Houston residents skeptical of TxDOT plan to raise part of I-10

The $347 million proposed project aims to reduce flooding risks on part of the freeway by elevating it and installing a detention pond underneath. A proposed plan to elevate Interstate 10 in the Heights area has some nearby residents raising questions about how the project might increase traffic noise, decrease the amount of nearby green space and potentially exacerbate structural flooding.
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY AT CONROE AIRPORT

531PM-Conroe and North Montgomery County Fire Units just arrived at Conroe Airport after they were alerted to a Piper Twin Comanche was inbound with one engine out. The aircraft landed safely with no further incident.
Baker Katz acquires, will improve business plaza in League City

Commercial developer Baker Katz in late June announced the company had acquired a shopping center in League City. (Courtesy Baker Katz) Commercial developer Baker Katz in late June announced the company had acquired a shopping center adjacent to the planned Riverview development at I-45 and Wesley Drive in League City. The 108,000-square-foot Pecan Park Plaza, located at I-45 and FM 518, includes a Jumping World indoor trampoline park, Kolache Factory, Hertz and Dollar Tree. Baker Katz plans to replace the parking lot surface, which has potholes and is uneven, and add a new roof to the plaza. 713-621-2900. www.bakerkatz.com.
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
