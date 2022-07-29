AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 7/29: Preparing For Designer Handbag Bingo

frontporchnewstexas.com
Related
Refinery29
What Makes A Handbag: Functionality Or Style?
I often think about a scene in The Devil Wears Prada when Andy Sachs’ boyfriend Nate — the movie’s real villain — asks the group, “Why do women need so many purses? You have one you put all your junk in and that’s it. You’re done.” To which Sachs’ friend Doug responds: “Fashion is not just about utility.” The reality is that handbags may have been created to fulfill a functional need, but fashion’s recent interest in “thing bags” has raised the question: Can anything be a handbag?
This Midi Dress Shows the Perfect Amount of Skin
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to fashion, it can be hard to find the balance between chic and racy. Sometimes we want to show a little more skin than we would at work or in school, but we want to […]
Fashionable Outerwear for Fall 2022 That Expertly Blends Comfort and Style
Layering up for colder weather doesn't mean you have to concede style. Here are the fashionable, purpose-built outerwear pieces that will help pull your fall wardrobe together. Get the look (above): Nicgid Crossbody Bag ($25; amazon.com); K-Way Orange Le Vrai Jacket ($100; k-way.us); Filson Rail-Splitter Jeans ($250; filson.com); Burton Camo Jacket ($230; burton.com); Buck Mason Cotton […]
Vintage clothing enthusiast crowned Hobby Hero in national competition
A vintage clothing enthusiast whose pastime is to dress in 1940s outfits has been crowned Eventbrite’s Hobby Hero in a national competition.Teresa Fisher, 50, from Stone in Staffordshire, dresses as a 1940s “promenader” with her husband Steve, 62, on their visits to heritage railways and stately homes.The couple became hooked on vintage dressing after taking part in their first themed event in 2018, and the pair now attend around 20 to 30 events every year.Mrs Fisher said: “I can’t believe what started out as a bit of fun has helped me win the Eventbrite Hobby Hero competition.“My husband and I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Dresses to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
There’s still time to stock up on fall wardrobe essentials at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including dresses to get you back to school or the office and through wedding season, weekend brunches and whatever occasions are coming your way this summer and fall. The sale takes place in Nordstrom stores and online and ends July 31, and shoppers still have time to enjoy deep discounts on fall clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories for women, men and kids as well as on exclusive beauty sets, home goods, travel accessories and more.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Workout Tops and Shorts Sets for...
The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer
For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
15 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Items You’ll Wear All the Time
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ready to shop one of our most anticipated sales of the entire year? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back for 2022 and it just might be better than ever — if that's even possible! It's live to all […]
FASHION Magazine |
Jenny Bird’s Debut Sunglasses Collection + Other Fashion News
Plus Celine’s Spring 2023 film and Psycho Bunny opens up shop in Canada. Jenny Bird knows how to accessorize, so the Canadian jewellery queen’s move into eyewear makes perfect sense. Bringing her signature contemporary, bold designs to the world of sunglasses, the new Jenny Bird JB Sun collection comprises three silhouettes: ‘The Brow,’ ‘The Wrap,’ and ‘The Y2K.’ Made from sustainable materials, the frames are available in a chic selection of hues and pair perfectly with a set of JB hoops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Birkenstock sandals are 25% off at this limited-time only HSN sale—shop the deals today
HSN has tons of stylish Birkenstock sandals on sale for a limited time. Shop the deals now for 25% off select styles.
CNET
Save Up to 80% on Fashion, Home and Beauty at Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus is back with a brand new deal through Aug. 8. With an extra 20% off regular prices, shoppers get up to 80% off during the Neiman Marcus sale's on sale event. With this, you'll have the option to shop for apparel for both men, women and kids as well as shoes and jewelry too.
Get a Million Dollar Sparkle for Under $50 During Blue Steel’s Summer Jewelry Sale
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Diamonds may be known as a girl’s best friend…but we’re reconsidering our friendship lately. Why spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on just one piece of jewelry when we can […]
10 of the Comfiest Travel Sandals for Your Next Trip
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Traveling to a sunny destination sometime soon? While we always recommend bringing a pair of sneakers on vacation, there's no denying that you'll want a pair of sandals too — whether you're going to the beach, exploring a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nordstrom Rack's Back to School Sale: Score Deals Up to 88% Off Premium Jeans, Jackets, Sweaters & More
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. As unbelievable as...
Saks Off 5th to Sell Preowned Items From Rent the Runway
Saks Off 5th will offload preowned premium and designer fashion from Rent the Runway for as much as 85% off, in a new deal that aims to attract younger “trend devotees” to the discount retailer. More than 60 brands, including Gen Z favorites Ganni and Equipment, will be...
Vogue
The Bride Wore Gold – And Went Make-Up Free – For Her “Magic” Oakley Court Wedding
“Everyone should believe in second chances and magic,” says Good Culture co-founder Liz Matthews, who this summer married Al MacCuish wearing a gold dress and pearl-encrusted Aquazzura sandals, as their blended family of five children looked on. “I have four, Al has one, but we now both enjoy saying we have five,” says the bride. “It feels proper.”
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0