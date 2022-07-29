Gov. Wolf, First Lady Highlight Administration-Long Food Security Efforts During Visit to Philadelphia Food Rescue Operation

www.governor.pa.gov
Farm and Dairy
Pennsylvania rolls out $25M in grants to aid farms impacted by bird flu
It was one part luck, one part quick response and one part lessons learned that brought Pennsylvania to the close of its first bird flu outbreak in more than 30 years, according to Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. The last positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial poultry in...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: Education Funding Puts Pennsylvania on Path to a Brighter Future for All
Governor Tom Wolf today joined students and educators in the Harrisburg School District to celebrate the administration’s historic $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. “The education funding approved as part of our final budget is a significant win for every Pennsylvanian, and especially for...
pa.gov
Wolf Administration’s Investments in Pennsylvania Communities Celebrated During Tour of Silk Mill Apartments in Bloomsburg
Complex created to offer housing options for residents who lost homes in historic 2011 flooding. Bloomsburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello was joined by elected officials, community leaders, and others in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, to highlight the Wolf Administration’s commitment to Pennsylvania communities and see the results of those investments firsthand during a tour of the Silk Mill Apartments.
pghcitypaper.com
The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services
As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
Push continues to give $2,000 payments to PA families
In the proposed PA Opportunity Program, Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less would receive direct payments of up to $2,000.
Wolf proposes $2,000 checks to ease inflation pain, but some Republicans object
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf says he's not giving up, calling on state lawmakers once again to enact his plan to send many Pennsylvanians a $2,000 check.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains, it's a plan that some Republicans call a political stunt and inflationary.Last February, Wolf said all households with a combined income of $80,000 or less should get a one-time check of up to $2,000. The Republican-controlled legislature ignored that request, so the governor is trying again."We tried this once before, and we're trying it once again because this is what Pennsylvanians really need and what...
Pennsylvania awards $384 million in early childhood education grants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf today announced more than $384 million in grant funding for early childhood education. The Governor’s office says the grants will provide more children and families in Pennsylvania with “access to high-quality early learning programs” through Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP). The funding, […]
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
DOJ closes investigation into Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) says they’ve been informed by the U.S. Department of Justice that it has closed its investigation of PSERS. The year-long federal investigation came after PSERS miscalculated its investment returns, which resulted in 100,000 teachers paying more out of their paychecks toward their retirements. A […]
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on PA Supreme Court Upholding Mail-in Voting
Gov. Tom Wolf today issued the following statement on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling upholding the constitutionality of Act 77 of 2019, the state’s no-excuse mail-in voting law. “Today’s court ruling definitively asserts that mail-in voting is a legal and constitutional method for Pennsylvania voters. By upholding the law,...
Cost-of-Living Woes Hit American Families Coast to Coast, but How Bad (Or Good) Are Things Here?
A look at national data on the cost of living has enough details to indicate how Montgomery County residents are faring in 2022.Image via iStock. To quantify the current household effect of inflation and other economic woes, SmartAsset has parsed data with enough granularity to not only reveal state trends, but county ones, as well.
Governor Wolf announces one-time bonus for qualifying Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that older or disabled Pennsylvanians who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money than expected. A proposal to give a one-time bonus rebated to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate...
Getting A Nursing License Has Never Been Easier
The path to becoming a nurse is a lengthy and difficult one. In combination with the shortage of nurses across the Commonwealth, this has caused only a slow trickle of nurses to be ushered into the workforce. In response, the Pennsylvania Department of State has instituted changes to increase the number of new nurses entering the practice.
Department of Human Services announces supplemental payments for LIHEAP households
The Department of Human Services announced on August 1 supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program payments to eligible households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-2022 season. These payments will be sent to the eligible household in order to pay any current bills to their vendor or utility provider. Any of the remaining funds will […]
Litter tossed on Pennsylvania roadways costs taxpayers millions of dollars
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians toss 5.2 million pieces of litter onto the state's highways every year, according to PennDOT.On Monday, state officials announced a new campaign to combat what has become a costly clean-up exercise. PA Fights Dirty, the state's new anti-littering effort, aims to change the behavior of those who think roads are their waste cans or ashtrays."That cigarette butt that you flicked to the ground because a smoking station was a few feet away, that mindset has helped amass 186 million littered cigarette butts," said Mike Hanna of the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development.It's not just...
therecord-online.com
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Last week, a group of faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial, where they renounced Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano’s for his campaign’s use of an online haven for hate speech. It was part of a steadily rising wave of condemnation...
Executive Order Protects Abortion Services in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently discussed the perceived effects of abortion bans for victims of domestic violence and the recently signed executive order allowing out-of-state residents to seek reproductive health care services in Pennsylvania without fear of prosecution. “Bans on abortion increase rates of maternal mortality, cause...
PA Governor Race: Third-party candidates file to run vs Shapiro/Mastriano
(AP) – Two Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for […]
abc27.com
New money for Pennsylvanians who receive utility assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who receive benefits through LIHEAP will be receiving supplemental payments. The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments will be made to eligible households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season. These supplemental payments will...
