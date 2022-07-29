Lander Tigers football preview

wrrnetwork.com
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton Wolverines come into 2022 season “unproven”
The Riverton Wolverines have something to prove this upcoming football season. Head Coach Troy Anderson said that his team is “ Unproven and cautiously optimistic” coming into this season. The Wolverines last season only had one win according to Max Preps. The Wolverines are returning seniority on the team but coach Anderson says that is not how he likes to think about the leaders of his team. “ Seniority is not the vernacular to use,” he said. “ With us its experience and we have some returning experienced players coming back this season.” Below is Riverton Wolverines football schedule. You can catch every game on KTKA 93.9.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, August 1, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken north of Pinedale at Half Moon Lake by Christopher Driscoll of Boise, Idaho and Lehigh University. Christopher writes: “Some students from Lehigh are spending a good bit of time in Sublette County early this fall....
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
wrrnetwork.com
Mary “Jo” Caraveau
Mary “Jo” Caraveau, 72, of Riverton passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. Mary Jo Sloan was born in Riverton, WY on October 25, 1949 to Dick and Jean (Devish) Sloan. She grew up in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School. She lived her entire life in Riverton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrrnetwork.com
Krystal Miller
Krystal Miller, 39, of Arapahoe passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Thursday, July 28, 2022. A viewing will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 3. 2022., from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.
wrrnetwork.com
Lander-Fort Washakie slope flattening project has begun on Lander’s north edge
A $821,000 slope flattening project has started on US287 north of Lander. The project includes grading, fencing, signing, drainage, surfacing, seeding/erosion control, fencing and other on about 3.5 miles of US287 beginning at milepost 2.1 between Lander and Fort Washakie. The project’s prime contractor is High Country Construction, Inc., of...
Republican governor contenders throw jabs, dodge differences
Wyoming’s Republican gubernatorial candidates hewed to comfortable conservative positions— yes on guns, no on Medicaid expansion, yes on free-market liberties — while struggling to differentiate themselves on matters of policy during Thursday night’s hour-long debate in Riverton. Gov. Mark Gordon, proposed hardening schools with additional security...
wrrnetwork.com
Fremont County Fair’s Cat Show Conquered by a Sphynx
The Shaded part of the Show Lawn at the Fremont County Fair early Saturday morning was the domain of dozens of felines and their young handlers, waiting for their pets to be judged. The kitties were well behaved, except for one panicked moment during a lineup, but daddy came to the rescue and the kitty calmed down.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrrnetwork.com
Lander Police: Ten Arrests; Air Conditioner Stolen; Shoplifting; Rear Windows smashed out of two vehicles
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Boyd Jones, 32, Lander, issued a citation for Careless Driving after a two-vehicle crash at 7:44 a.m. on the 27th on Custer Street. Tonya Ann Moss, 45, Ethete, arrested on two (2) Fremont County Warrants.
wrrnetwork.com
LPD: Three Arrests, Two Citations issued; Theft of Services reported
All persons arrested or cited are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law. Angie Wallowingbull, 22, Ethete, arrested at 6:30 p.m. on the 29th for Public Intoxication, Property Destruction and Possession of Marijuana at an address on North 9th Street. Tyrell Marsh, 41, Riverton arrested at 2:32 p.m....
wrrnetwork.com
Sheriff’s Blotter: Two Arrests; Political signs run over; Stolen Vehicle Recovered; Child struck in slow speed crash at Louis Lake
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 8/1/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 118 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 56 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out six times. Nineteen individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence charge, 10 other alcohol-related charged, three felony charges and 27 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 199 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 196 are being held in Lander and three inmates are being housed outside of the facility.
Comments / 0