Burn Pit Bill Loses Support From Senate GOP — Here’s Who Voted No on It

Talk is cheap, actions speak volumes. Republicans claim to support veterans, but vote down any legislation that would actually help them. Do any Republicans realize how un-American they are?
Agent Orange sufferers are still waiting for acknowledgement that it caused a plethora of medical issues. Republicans s are still denying coverage after diagnosis.
The " change" the Republicans are crying about didn't change anything. MANDATORY means it would be locked into the annual budget Discretionary means they could get rid of it by just not renewing it.It would take the BURDEN OF PROOF that the burn pits caused the illness in Veterans. It allows denied claims to be reconsidered for burn pit victims from 2001.It allows coverage for veterans that had radiation exposure in the late 70s early 80s...in Spain( ?) I thinkAnd it would finally cover any Vietnam veterans still alive get coverage and care.The website will show the history and changes as it moved along.There is also a link to use to contact your representatives if folks want to do that
