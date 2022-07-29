Burn Pit Bill Loses Support From Senate GOP — Here’s Who Voted No on It

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO