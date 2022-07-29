In Local Visit, SBA Regional Administrator Touts Agency's Programs

www.wilmingtonbiz.com
Fray Presents More Than $11K From State Farm To Nonprofit Organization
Local State Farm agent Chrystal Fray in May presented Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington with a $10,000 grant from State Farm as part of State Farm’s Outstanding Community Engagement Program. Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington was selected by Fray in recognition of being one of...
Pender County Humane Society Welcomes New Board Members
The Board of Directors of the Pender County Humane Society recently announced that Samantha Harvey and Shawn Roberts were elected to the board. The board determined that their qualifications, experience and attitude "will be very beneficial to the operation of the board, the shelter and to the animals in our care."
Revamped Wood Chipping Facility Exports First Major Shipment At Port
After years of inactivity due to storm damage, the Port of Wilmington once again has an operating wood chip facility with the opening of Basaga International. The company exported its first major shipment filled with 36,000 short tons of wood chips on July 24, headed to Turkey. Aboard a roughly 650-foot vessel, Basaga International loaded roughly $2.5 million worth of the product for its first voyage, scheduled to reach Turkey around Aug. 10.
In Latest Phases, 400 More Home Lots Coming To Riverlights
Riverlights officials are working toward creating a little over 400 new home lots for the 1,400-acre master-planned development’s next phases. Developers recently submitted site plans to the city of Wilmington for phases 7 and 8 of Riverlights, a project off River Road owned by a subsidiary of North America Sekisui House LLC and managed by Brookfield Properties.
