ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem County, NJ

Cumberland and Salem counties in N.J. join regional fight to stop drug trafficking

By WBGO
wbgo.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbgo.org

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

17 Arrested In Atlantic City On Child Luring Charges: Police

A total of 17 men have been arrested for luring children in Atlantic City, authorities said. Since July 16, the Atlantic City Police Department has arrested men for attempting to lure a minor with assistance from concerned citizens groups. The concerned citizens were engaged in posing as underage children on various social media sites. They would then confront the individual and notify police. The citizens group provided the responding officers with screen shots of conversations and detailed information that was shared between the citizens group and the suspects, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man charged with causing overdose death of Newark fire captain

NEWARK — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with causing the overdose death of a beloved Newark fire captain six months ago. Eliasel Baez, of Kearny, was charged with strict liability drug-induced death for distributing a controlled dangerous substance that caused the January death of 49-year-old Carlos Rivera, of Sayreville.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Columbia, NJ
Salem County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, NJ
County
Salem County, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
987thecoast.com

Man Charged With Murder in Cumberland County

Authorities in Cumberland County announced the arrest of 26 year old Miguel Barea who is accused in the murder of 27 year old George Gonzalez of Vineland. Police say Gonzalez’s body was found in a car that crashed into a home late Saturday night near South Main Street and East Elmer Road. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash

WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Abuse#Dea#Hidta
MyChesCo

Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Drug Trafficking

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Isabella, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment and 6 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand imposed the sentence July...
ISABELLA, PA
MyChesCo

Woman Arrested for Lying on Firearm Purchase Forms

MORGANTOWN, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Erica Fields who was taken into custody on Monday, July 25, 2022. The suspect was arrested in connection with providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County man, authorities said. Miguel A Barea was located and arrested without incident, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. The shooting occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of S Main Road and...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic City unveils new murals featuring Martin Luther King, Jr. at an N.J. beach

A three-story mural of historic photos debuted this month in Atlantic City. The shots include one of a young Muhammad Ali, and another of Martin Luther King Jr. in a linen shirt and shorts at nearby Chicken Bone Beach. A third is of Fannie Lou Hamer, who rocketed to national attention during the 1964 Democratic National Convention, held in Atlantic City. She’s known for leading the Mississippi Freedom Party’s efforts to highlight virulent racism in the South that was costing Black people their lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting

A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
VINELAND, NJ
MyChesCo

Loaded Shotgun and Marijuana Found in Wilmington Car Stop

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested an adult and three juveniles on gun and gun charges. Authorities state that on July 21 at approximately 3:08 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of North Lombard Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Rayshawn Selby, a 17-year-old male juvenile and two 15-year-old male juveniles. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with an obliterated serial number, and 1 gram of marijuana. All four subjects were taken into custody without incident.
NBC Philadelphia

Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating

Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
CLAYMONT, DE
Hammonton Gazette

Home camera leads to arrest

HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
HAMMONTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy