Ferrum names new associate vice president for institutional advancement

thefranklinnewspost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GACCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Local Homestead Creamery makes ice cream and sells itCheryl E PrestonFranklin County, VA
Local Office on Aging opens new Wellness Center in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Blue Ridge Parkway over the Roanoke River has reopenedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Franklin News Post
VHSL alignment proposal places Franklin County in Class 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE—A recommended plan by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Alignment Committee has placed Franklin County in Class 5 and in Region D which includes 18 other schools. If approved, the plan would be in effect for the 2023-2024 through 2026-2027 academic years. High School officials said they...
wallstreetwindow.com
At Liberty University, Veterans’ Complaints Keep Coming – Alec MacGillis
At Liberty University, Veterans’ Complaints Keep Coming. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. When an Army veteran was looking for somewhere to get an online aviation degree a couple of years ago...
Inside Nova
Highest paying jobs in Lynchburg that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WSLS
Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame inducts 5 new members
SALEM, Va. – It was a special night in Salem as five new members were inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame. The room was packed Sunday night for the 30th induction ceremony for the 2022 class. It included Eric Altizer, Ryan Gilleland, Tyler Lumsden, Keith Mayhew and Doug Pence.
pcpatriot.com
VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3
Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
whee.net
Francis Zehr: School Board member dies
Francis Zehr, “epitome of what it meant to be a public servant,” dies. Henry County School Board member Francis Zehr has died.Zehr was in his third term on the school board, which he has served as chairman. He also has served Henry County.
Franklin News Post
IWLCA honors Harvey and Hughes
FERRUM - Ferrum College graduates Micaela Harvey and Natalie Hughes have been honored by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Association (IWLCA) with their selections to the 2022 Division III Honor Roll. The IWLCA has been cited 1,104 student-athletes from 194 institutions. To be eligible, student-athletes must have attained junior, senior...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County Board of Supervisors to discuss replacing late supervisor Leland Mitchell during special meeting
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday afternoon for a special meeting to discuss the vacancy left on the board by the death of Snow Creek District Supervisor Leland Mitchell. Mitchell passed away at home in Sontag Saturday at the age of 82. His funeral will be held...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County teachers express back-to-school excitement
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - School starts back for Pittsylvania County students next week. One teacher at Mount Airy Elementary is excited to start her third year of teaching. Mrs. Osborne previously only taught fourth graders, but this year, she’ll be teaching third and fifth graders as well. “It’s...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people only interact with law enforcement and first responders when there’s an emergency. “Unfortunately we tend to meet people on the worst day of their life,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “We want citizens to know that when law enforcement...
chathamstartribune.com
Gosney Store added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Gosney Store in Pittsylvania County was one of 12 new historical places listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register in June by the Commonwealth's Board of Historic Resources. The new additions include three communities, an elementary school and a church associated with African-American history and culture. The VLR is the...
Back-to-school supply drive donates 200 backpacks to Lynchburg community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the start of the school year around the corner, Black Suit Initiative collaborated with members of the Lynchburg community by holding a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. Pastor Owen Cardwell of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church — where the event took place on Saturday, July 30 — says events like […]
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
WSLS
‘Country Pride, County Wide:’ New River Valley fair celebrates 69th year
DUBLIN, Va. – The New River Valley fair organizers are celebrating their 69th year of fair fun. This year’s NRV fair will be open through Saturday, with special events to wrap up, including Bulls & Barrels, Live Pro Wrestling, and the Crystal River Band, according to their website.
WDBJ7.com
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
seniorsmatter.com
Dementia wandering: Warning signs, prevention tips and resources
In 2001, police in Danville, Virginia, were called to search for an 89-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who had gone missing. After arriving on the scene, the team followed a radio frequency being emitted from a special bracelet on her wrist. The technology developed by Project Lifesaver led them across highway and into a field. It had been raining for three days, and the mud was ankle deep. But in the darkness of night, they converged on the source of the signal, and in less than 30 minutes, they found the woman—on the ground and covered in mud.
Blue Ridge Muse
FloydFest belongs in our county
Legendary Bluegrass musician and singer Sam Bush is a favorite in our household, especially because he is an avowed fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball program and often appears on stage wearing a jersey of the club. He was also gracious enough to give us permission to use his...
WSLS
Dream turned nightmare: Local football program plagued with broken promises
Two football players came to Roanoke to pursue their dreams of playing in college. That dream became a nightmare when they say their student housing was a home filled with feces.. bugs.. and trash. These living conditions were just the beginning of a program plagued with broken promises. Wednesday at...
