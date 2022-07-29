As alumni regent, Art Torres advocated for access, diversity in higher education

news.ucsc.edu
postnewsgroup.com
The California Department of Aging: There Is Help for Elder Californians
The St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging last Thursday in San Bernardino with representatives from the California Department of Aging (CDA) and the Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services. Held in the sanctuary, the discussion featured...
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of a continued drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of water a year. Water […]
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
College of Alameda offers $500 to students for fall semester
ALAMEDA CO., Calif. (BCN) — In efforts to mitigate the economic challenges to higher education, the College of Alameda is offering $500 to qualified students who enroll in their fall 2022 semester, the college announced last week. To qualify, students must be enrolled in three or more units for the fall semester, which begins Aug. […]
Daily Californian
Molecular and cell biology department announces death of undergraduate
UC Berkeley’s molecular and cell biology department announced the death of campus undergraduate and department member Britney Ng in a departmentwide email Friday. According to the announcement, Ng had worked in the department for more than a year. In response to learning of Ng’s death, the department has arranged Counseling and Psychological Services and Employee Assistance Program professionals to be present at the Li Ka Shing Center Aug. 3 for staff and student support.
universityofcalifornia.edu
University of California hospitals lead California and the nation in latest rankings
University of California hospitals again are ranked among the best in the state and the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals survey, recognizing the world-class care they bring to California. Four UC hospitals are in California’s top six, and all rate nationally in multiple specialties for treating patients with complex, high-risk conditions.
I think microdosing should be legal: Let's fight depression and anxiety with ancient medicine
LeTa Jussila believes "magic" mushrooms could be key to helping us escape depression, alleviate anxiety and migraines and overcome trauma and PTSD. Standing among the redwoods in the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park, she explains in this video what psilocybin is and how Santa Cruz and our nation are moving toward decriminalizing it for medicinal purposes. She thinks our country made a mistake by making plants illegal in the late 1960s and that many of us could benefit from taking small doses of mushrooms (microdosing) regularly.
Santa Clara County mine project threatens 400 acres of sacred tribal land and wildlife
A PROPOSED SAND and gravel mine in South County could spell danger for the land and local wildlife, but the landowner isn’t calling it quits just yet. On July 22, Santa Clara County released a draft environmental impact report for the mine proposed at Sargent Ranch, just south of Gilroy. The land is called Juristac in the language of the local Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and is considered sacred.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
In the market for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Manager, Budget and Financial Reporting at Cabrillo College. Sr. Systems Administrator at Bay Federal Credit Union. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning. Application Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health.
KSBW.com
Back to school bells ringing later this year
SALINAS, Calif. — Teens on the Central Coast will get to sleep in just a little bit this coming school year. Thanks to California Senate Bill 328 school start times across the state will be later this year. The bill was signed into law in 2019 and requires middle...
Silicon Valley
School district buys $1.4 million property to ‘address traffic flow issues’ at Los Gatos High School
A traffic solution could be coming soon to Los Gatos High School. The Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District board of trustees purchased a property adjacent to Los Gatos High School for $1.4 million for what it says could be used to “address traffic flow issues.”. It’s not yet...
Santa Clara official accused of living out of state
Questions are swirling about whether a Santa Clara elected official, who holds a critical role handling everything from city records to council meeting details, lives in the city he serves. Emails to councilmembers this week claim the city clerk, Hosam Haggag, now lives in Washington, and asked if elected officials are no longer required to live in... The post Santa Clara official accused of living out of state appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Bay Area dad uses tech background to design innovative face mask, motivated by his children
With inclusion in mind, part of Kevin Ngo's process involved 3D scanning the faces of dozens of children across different ethnicities.
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
Salvias, sages and succulents: A Santa Cruz gardener's guide to dealing with drought
Lawns are so 20th century, and they're disappearing from the local landscape. But what to plant as water supply gets increasingly problematic? We talked to the experts and have tips to get you started or keep you going.
Monterey County Regional Airport opens open-air waiting space
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Airport announced the opening of an open-air space for passengers to wait for their flights. The Outdoor Courtyard is now open by Gate 1 and provides a scenic view of Monterey Bay. “We are excited to welcome passengers to our new Gate 1 outdoor experience,” states Monterey Regional The post Monterey County Regional Airport opens open-air waiting space appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area doctors warn public of increased COVID hospitalizations, deaths this winter
While monkeypox has been a major public health issue gripping the attention of the public and health officials, a group of Bay Area doctors says they are warning people not to forget about the threat COVID continues to pose.
KSBW.com
Monterey County man killed in California prison
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A Monterey County man was killed while serving time at Pelican Bay State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reported on Monday. According to the CDCR, Uriel Otero, 22, of Monterey County, was attacked on Friday by another prisoner. Otero was sentenced...
