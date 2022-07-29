Mackowski receives outstanding service award from American Battlefield Trust

According to a report by Karen Edwards of Spectrum News 1, the new national Kayak Fishing League features a team from upstate New York, the Empire New York team. The league features 28 teams from across the country competing against each other in tournaments remotely. When an angler catches a bass at least 14 inches long, they photograph and release the fish and upload the photograph to spectators and judges. Empire New York is the only New York team in the league. And according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, competitive kayak fishing brings millions of dollars into the state which helps small businesses.

2 DAYS AGO