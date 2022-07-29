Mackowski receives outstanding service award from American Battlefield Trust

www.sbu.edu
Franciscan Institute graduates 12 individuals as Franciscan mission officers and leaders
Twelve individuals from various Franciscan institutions across the world have graduated from the Franciscan Institute’s Padua Program for the training of Franciscan mission officers and leaders. The announcement was made by Fr. David B. Couturier, O.F.M. Cap., director of the Franciscan Institute and the Padua Program during a prayer...
Should New York State delay school start times?
Middle and high school students in California are starting their school days a little later this year. Beginning July 1, middle school classes began no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes started no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The changes were put into an effect by a state law passed in 2019, making California the first state in the nation to have legislation delaying school start times.
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For August 2022
Summer is in full swing all across New York State. As we enter August, as a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place to end summer on a positive note. The way we keep it safe, we watch...
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
Hudson Valley Man Caught Smuggling Aliens Into New York State
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to smuggling aliens into New York State. A Newburgh, New York man was sentenced in Plattsburgh, New York for alien smuggling. Newburgh Man Sentenced to 48 Months for Alien Smuggling in Plattsburgh, New York. United States Attorney Carla B....
NYS Little League Championship game held in Penfield
The annual Little League World Series will take place in Williamsport from August 17 until August 28.
New Kayak Fishing League Features Upstate New York Team
According to a report by Karen Edwards of Spectrum News 1, the new national Kayak Fishing League features a team from upstate New York, the Empire New York team. The league features 28 teams from across the country competing against each other in tournaments remotely. When an angler catches a bass at least 14 inches long, they photograph and release the fish and upload the photograph to spectators and judges. Empire New York is the only New York team in the league. And according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, competitive kayak fishing brings millions of dollars into the state which helps small businesses.
Energy bill assistance available for New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers struggling with their electric and gas bills can now get some help from a $567 million assistance program announced by Governor Kathy Hochul. Hochul said the majority of the money will help more than 327,000 low-income gas and electric customers pay their August...
Hi, My Name Is Megan, I Live In Montana And I’m An Addict.
Ok, this is not the type of addict that comes to mind at first glace. BUT hear me out, I am truly an addict especially on this particular day of the year. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. Yes...it's true, this day is one I wait for all year to break any cycle of "clean eating" I have attempted, which I am going to be honest (which is step one of the program), I haven't tried too many.
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
New York providing credits to help pay utility bills
Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Thursday and says the first roll-outs for the $567 million in funding will start in August.
How Many Cannabis Plants Can You Currently Own in New York State?
As the day gets closer and closer to being able to walk into a store in New York State and legally purchase cannabis (marijuana) products, legally, there comes another dozen or so questions that everyone has (myself included) as to other aspects of cannabis in NYS. What is the biggest...
Alabamians cross state lines for chance at winning $1.1 billion lottery jackpot
PASCAGOULA, Ms. (WKRG) — The Mega-Millions jackpot has risen to $1.1 billion dollars, the second largest in the game’s 20-year history. With no lottery in Alabama, some residents are flocking across state lines to take part. “I got to keep my fingers crossed, that’s it! I’m gonna buy me a billion dollar ticket,” said Alabama […]
Gov. Hochul announced electric and gas bill credit for low-income families
Each newly qualifying low-income customer who enrolls before December 31, 2022, in EAP will be eligible for the bill credit program.
Tornado Touches Down In Western New York
It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole. That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region. Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New...
Apartment fire in Sweden
Brockport Firefighters responded to multiple calls at 4:14 p.m. on July 21, for heavy smoke coming from the Meadows Apartments at 414 Ellis Drive, in Sweden. The smoke could be seen from several blocks away. The first arriving apparatus confirmed heavy smoke and flames at the rear corner of the...
Former New York State Supreme Court justice sentenced to prison in bribery scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A former state Supreme Court justice and a former Democratic power broker from western New York were sentenced to prison on Thursday for their roles in a bribery scheme, which authorities say influenced judicial decisions and official appointments. G. Steven Pigeon, the ex-chairman of the...
Canton woman charged with grand larceny
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Canton is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a debit card. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a complaint of a larceny on Baker Road in the Town of Potsdam. The investigation revealed that 35-year-old Victoria L. Secore allegedly stole a debit card from another person and spent over $3,100.
Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
