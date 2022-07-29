ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Will Smith Delves Into Slapping Episode, Apologizes to Chris Rock

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khqXS_0gxpSF0g00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Actor Will Smith took to Facebook Friday to finally address at length the assault and verbal outburst toward comedian Chris Rock at this year's Oscars that resulted in Smith's 10-year ban from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events.

Smith said the public had asked "a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

The first question Smith tackled was why he didn't apologize to Rock in his acceptance speech, when Smith won the best actor award for "King Richard" less than an hour after his attack on Rock.

"I was fogged out by that point. It's all fuzzy," he said. "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is, we will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk.

"... I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment, and I'm not going to try and unpack all of that right now, but I can say to all of you that there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults," he continued.

Smith also denied speculation that his actions were spurred by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith rolling her eyes after Rock made a joke about her appearance.

"I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it," he said.

Rock had made a disparaging joke about Pinkett Smith at a past awards show, leading to the bad blood between them.

Smith also apologized to his fellow Oscar nominees.

"It really breaks my heart to have stolen and have tarnished your moment."

He added that he was hurt that he let down his fans.

"It hurts me ... to know that I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me. And the work I'm trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful, and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I'm human and I made a mistake, and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s---. So I would say to those people, I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world, and you know, if you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again."

Rock was on stage at the Dolby to present an Oscar when he made a joke referencing Pinkett Smith's bald head. Pinkett Smith suffers from the hair- loss condition alopecia.

Will Smith walked onto the stage and smacked Rock in the face, then returned to his seat and twice shouted at Rock to "keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth."

Smith announced his resignation from the Academy shortly after the incident, saying he was "heartbroken" by his actions and promising to "fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct."

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable," he said. "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and global audiences at home."

For his part, Rock has spoken about the episode sparingly, but he did address it at a comedy show in New Jersey last Sunday.

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Rock told the crowd. "I'm not a victim ... " he added later. "I shook that s- -- off and went to work the next day. I don't go to the hospital for a paper cut."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac

Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Black Enterprise

Wanda Sykes Responds ‘Oh Hell No’ When Asked If She Will Ever Host Oscars Again

On a recent talk show, comedian Wanda Sykes let it be known that if she is ever asked to host the Academy Awards again, she would state a resounding “hell no!”. As everyone laughed at her answer, she continued and then said, “I shouldn’t say it like that. “You know what, it was an amazing honor and I think it’s something that you want to do. You do it once… I don’t know if I would want to do it again. It’s a huge job, and it took a lot of people to clean me up.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy