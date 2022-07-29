AHN notifies patients about data breach

www.ahn.org
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
Sheetz teaming with CBRE and RBG Development for 30-location expansion in western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Sheetz Inc., the Altoona-based convenience store operator with its made-to-order approach to food service that has already made Pittsburgh an administrative home away from home with an office at Bakery Square, is ramping up its expansion plans in the region. According to an announcement, the company has...
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
Citizens replacing half its Giant Eagle in-store branches with virtual assistant kiosks
PITTSBURGH — Attention, multitaskers. If your trips to Giant Eagle involve banking at the in-store Citizens branch along with picking up a loaf of bread and a bunch of bananas, your routine is about to change. And it has been standard practice for some local shoppers for more than 30 years.
Area Director of Company Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The two-count Indictment named Deane Petzel, 55, currently detained at FPC Alderson in Alderson, WV 24910, as the sole...
A new way to address mental health issues in children
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Amid all of the violence and trauma people are facing in our area, a new mental health service is opening up for young people — and it uses toys and video games as a form of therapy.A CCSS bus is a new innovative way to help get rid of the stigma associated with mental health issues.Oftentimes, kids experience trauma but don't have anyone to talk to — so this mobile mental health clinic uses play therapy to help take away the stress by making kids feel like their right at home.Doreen Upshaw is a play and art...
wtae.com
Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam
Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
Pa. medical marijuana grower lays off dozens, says industry taken over by out-of-staters
A Johnstown-based medical marijuana grower has reportedly laid off or cut the hours of 50 of its 110 employees, saying the state has allowed big, out-of-state firms to monopolize the industry. Hanging Gardens and several other independent growers are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the state, a...
Residents warned not to threaten Lawrence County employees/departments
NEW CASTLE – The ongoing anger over false reports of problems with the 2020 election has led some people to take their frustrations out on county officials. Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani said recently he has seen an increase in the amount of hate mail sent to his office. He said one letter...
wtae.com
Child flown to the hospital following 911 call about amputation in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was flown to a local hospital following a 911 call about an amputation in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened Saturday evening on Richmond Drive in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. As of Sunday morning, emergency officials had not released any further details...
New, affordable housing unit to open next month in Clairton
CLAIRTON (KDKA) - An affordable housing development is opening in Clairton. The new Clairton Inn Apartments are located at the corner of St. Clair and Miller avenues. They're a public-private partnership to remove blight and improve the area. Non-profit "Mon Valley Initiative" is offering 49 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as commercial and retail space. The first tenants are expected to move in next month. "This is a shot in the arm for the city of Clairton," said Mayor Richard Lattanzi. "$17 million in this development project is just wonderful for us and I thank god and all the people involved. It took four or five years for this to come to fruition." The project included restoring the Clairton Inn Hotel - one of the oldest buildings in the city. Several rundown buildings on Miller Avenue were also removed.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
Arrest warrant issued for grandmother after infant revived by Narcan in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman after her 10-month-old grandchild had to be revived with Narcan in McKees Rocks. Robbie Boyer, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Red Cross called to assist residents after a house fire in Fayette County
REPUBLIC, Pa. — The Red Cross was called to assist residents after a house was heavily damaged by a fire in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews responded to a fire on Johnson Avenue in Republic at around 3:54 p.m. Six different fire departments had crews on the scene....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg-area dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph...
WJAC TV
Fired State College Police Officer now in Johnstown, target of federal civil lawsuit
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A police officer fired from the State College Police Department two years ago is now working for the Johnstown Police Department. Now, he's at the center of a $1.2 million federal lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a man during a traffic stop in Johnstown. According...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Mother Accused of Abusing Infant Held for Court After Testimonies Presented by Pediatric Doctor, CYS Crisis Investigation Specialist
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Felony charges against a Franklin mother were held for court on Thursday regarding a case in which multiple physical injuries to her three-week-old child were reportedly discovered at a Pittsburgh area hospital. Charges against the child’s father were dismissed. The following charges were ordered...
6-year-old boy recovering in hospital after accident in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy is recovering in UPMC’s Children’s Hospital after he was involved in an accident that resulted in the amputation of both his feet. Liam Lavelle was injured in Penn Township in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. He was life-flighted from the scene and underwent surgery as soon as he arrived. Another surgery is scheduled for early Monday morning. It is not clear how many other surgeries may be needed during the recovery process.
wtae.com
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0